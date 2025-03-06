Livingston Manor Day Trip Guide: How to Spend 24 Hours in Town

Is it just us, or is there more to do in Livingston Manor every time we visit? Not that it’s a surprise, of course. The Sullivan County town is an attractive destination for so many reasons, from its proximity to top-notch fly fishing spots and hiking trails to its ever-expanding wealth of elegant hotels and retreats.

But don’t just take our word for it! Here’s what to do the next time you take a day trip to Livingston Manor.

9 a.m. – Bite into breakfast at The Walk-In

Just like this cafe’s name suggests, The Walk-In encourages visitors to stop by at any morning hour for quick and delicious bites. Opened in 2021 by owners Lily Price and Erin Ellis, the Main Street locale stocks everything from espresso and matcha-based beverages to bagels and biscuits. Grab a spicy hot honey and butter biscuit for a breakfast treat and then make sure to order the Early Bird sandwich — a combination of fried egg, avocado, tomato, greens, and herb vinaigrette on house-baked sourdough bread.

66 Main St, Livingston Manor

845.439.1185

10 a.m. – Explore the history of fly fishing at the Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum

If you didn’t know, American fly fishing was born in the Catskills, primarily in Livingston Manor. At the Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum, the region’s heritage is preserved through fly fishing programs and education. Located on a 53-acre campus, the destination includes a gift shop, welcome center, museum and Fly Fishing Hall of Fame, gallery and craft center, casting fields, trail system, and more. Whether you want to read up on the town’s history with the pastime, try it out yourself, or just take in the scenery of a fly fishing environment, this museum is a must-visit. While closed in the winter, the Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum reopens April 1 with its programming.

1031 Old Rte 17, Livingston Manor

845.439.4810

12:30 p.m. – Dig into a gourmet lunch at Main Street Farm

Main Street Farm doubles as a cafe and market in town, with a focus on fresh, local ingredients and artisanal products. After you’ve explored around the museum, head to this lunch locale for made-to-order sandwiches like the Catskill Comfort, which is a baguette stuffed with smoked ham, local cheese and greens, and sweet and spicy mustard, or the Forager’s Reuben, which is a vegan take on the classic with portabella, onion, garlic, sauerkraut, and vegan Thousand Island dressing. Any sandwich can be turned into a salad at Main Street Farm, and fun seasonal drinks range from botanical beverages to caffeinated concoctions.

36 Main St, Livingston Manor

845.439.4309

2 p.m. – Grab a drink at Upward Brewing Company

If great brews and stellar views are what you seek, look no further than Upward Brewing Company. As the name suggests, the Livingston Manor brewery is perched on top of a hill, providing ample views of the Catskills skyline beyond. As for the beers, they lean on the easy-drinking side, with top picks including the Breadwinner IPA, which took home a bronze medal in the 2022 NYS Craft Beer Competition, and Golden Ratio, a bright ale that’s highly refreshing in any season.

P.S. If you’re still feeling a bit peckish after lunch, Upward has a taproom menu filled with bites that pair perfectly with its brews, from pickle chips to chili cheese fries.

171 Main St, Livingston Manor

845.439.1382

3:30 p.m. – Shop in style around Livingston Manor

For a small town, Livingston Manor has an ample selection of shops on its Main Street and beyond, and really good ones, too. For home goods, head to Long Weekend or Nest, both of which tempt with charming wares that will warm your interior. If Catskills memorabilia is up your alley, Homestedt is the place to go. Fashion lovers will adore Seasons, a boutique with on-trend apparel for women and men. If the Catskills are inspiring a newfound love for the outdoors, stop into Old Souls for everything from mountain apparel to hiking gear to your next set of fly fishing rods. And pretty much everyone will find multiple somethings to love at DROOZ and Company, a gift shop that’s nearly as fun to browse as its cheeky and thoughtful inventory is.

6 p.m. – Dine with Catskill views at The DeBruce

Led by Chef Eric Leveillee, The DeBruce is more of a culinary experience than a restaurant. Head to the glass-walled dining room that overlooks the hotel’s surrounding mountains and valley to enjoy either the a la carte or tasting menu — the choice is yours. The menu changes seasonally, so no two visits are quite the same, but diners are sure to be wowed whenever they go. On any given day, dishes could range from Beaverkill trout with lettuce and Dijon to Parisian gnocchi with mushrooms and gremolata.

982 Debruce Rd, Livingston Manor

845.439.3900

8 p.m. – Sip on a cocktail at The Stumble Out Bar

The naughty next-door neighbor to The Walk-In, The Stumble Out Bar is owned by the same two faces that are behind its daytime counterpart. This nightlife hotspot is Livingston Manor’s go-to for craft cocktails, beer, and wine, as well as dinner from Thursday to Sunday during the week. The cocktails vary with the seasons and ingredients on hand, so keep an eye out for whatever is on the specials menu, and don’t miss out on al fresco dining and sidewalk spritzes on warm Catskills nights.

67 Main St, Livingston Manor

845.439.1185

9 p.m. – Rest your head at Antrim Streamside

As its name suggests, Antrim Streamside sits along the banks of the Willowemoc, where it invites guests to unwind in peace. The property itself consists of 250 acres of woods, hiking trails, two ponds, and an apple orchard. As for the accommodations, they vary in size and are spread across six edifices. Book any of the four cabins for just one or two guests or check out The River House or The Stone Cottage for larger parties. All rooms come with heat and air conditioning, Wi-Fi, and basic phone service, not to mention a cozy aesthetic, which means they’re ideal when it’s time to get some rest after a fun-filled day in Livingston Manor.

408/416 Debruce Rd, Livingston Manor

845.747.0704



