Labor Day Weekend Events to End Summer in the Hudson Valley With a Bang

As the last big weekend of the summer approaches, make sure you have these barbecues, craft fairs, and farm festivities on your agenda.

August 18, 2025   |By
labor day
Photo by Stephanie McCabe on Unsplash.

August is halfway over, which means Labor Day is right around the corner. After a summer of swimming, hiking, drive-in movies, and all the other warm-weather activities, it’s only fitting to cap things off with a Labor Day weekend to rival them all. From barbecues to bonfires and everything in between, the Hudson Valley is the perfect place to celebrate the end of summer as we transition into all the fall fun the region has to offer.

Columbia County Fair

Columbia County Fairgrounds, Chatham
August 27 – September 1

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alissa Brown (@alissabrown85)

One of the oldest continuing New York State fairs, the Columbia County Fair is back for Labor Day weekend. The six-day event celebrates 184 years of fun and community this year, with midway rides, animal and agriculture competitions, live music and comedy shows, a petting zoo, a circus, racing pigs, a demolition derby, and a rodeo. With something for everyone, the fair is fun for the whole family.

Hudson Valley Hot-Air Balloon Festival

Tymor Park, LaGrangeville
August 29-31

Now in its 34th year, the Hudson Valley Hot-Air Balloon Festival offers a weekend of fun, including tethered hot-air balloon rides, full hot-air balloon flights, helicopter rides, fireworks, live music, food trucks, a beer and wine tent, local vendors, and a whole bunch of family-oriented activities to make your Labor Day weekend grand.

7th Annual Sunflower Festival

Barton Orchards, Poughquag
August 29 – September 1

As the end of August brings sunflower season to the Hudson Valley, the bright yellow fields at Barton Orchards will certainly catch your eye this weekend. At the farm’s seventh annual Sunflower Festival, experience the life-sized flowers up close with a hayride through the five-acre field filled with 100,000 sunflowers, sample wine and beer, enjoy live music, hit up the farm market for local products, and bring the kids to the Fun Park.

Labor Day Weekend

Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz
August 29 – September 1

Celebrate the end of summer at Mohonk Mountain House this Labor Day weekend to enjoy all the best highlights of the season. From s’mores to outdoor movies, there is something for everyone throughout the destination’s four-day-long event. Enjoy archery, guided mountain bike rides, ledge tours, tomahawk throwing, and plenty of entertainment in New Paltz.

Labor Day Weekend Celebration

Troutbeck, Amenia
August 30, 12-3 p.m. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Troutbeck (@troutbeck.ny)

Catch up with the community at Troutbeck’s The Pole Barn in Amenia this Labor Day. During the barbecue celebration, Chef Vinny Gilberti (one of our Chefs Table members) will be cooking up a whole pig on the fire truck, with vegetarian and pescatarian options available as well. From the buffet, enjoy dishes like burgers and hot dogs, charred summer squash, heirloom tomatoes, ember-roasted potatoes, peach hand pies, and watermelon to go alongside your suckling pig.

Woodstock-New Paltz Arts & Crafts Fair

Ulster County Fairgrounds, New Paltz
August 30 – September 1

As a top arts and crafts show in America, the Woodstock-New Paltz Arts and Crafts Fair is a summer bucket list event in the Valley. At the fair, browse through hundreds of vendors and craftspeople working in numerous media, such as glass, wood, ceramics, metal, leather, jewelry, distilleries, healthcare products, and much more.

Labor Day Monday

Weed Orchards & Winery, Marlboro
September 1, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Apple-picking season has begun, and Weed Orchards & Winery is ready to celebrate the harvest season. For Labor Day, the farm’s café will be fully stocked with apple cider donuts and other goodies, while the trees are dotted with apples for you to pick and take home. Along with tractor rides and a playground for the kids, the holiday event is also perfect for dogs to tag along.

