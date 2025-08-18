Labor Day Weekend Events to End Summer in the Hudson Valley With a Bang

August is halfway over, which means Labor Day is right around the corner. After a summer of swimming, hiking, drive-in movies, and all the other warm-weather activities, it’s only fitting to cap things off with a Labor Day weekend to rival them all. From barbecues to bonfires and everything in between, the Hudson Valley is the perfect place to celebrate the end of summer as we transition into all the fall fun the region has to offer.

Columbia County Fairgrounds, Chatham

August 27 – September 1

One of the oldest continuing New York State fairs, the Columbia County Fair is back for Labor Day weekend. The six-day event celebrates 184 years of fun and community this year, with midway rides, animal and agriculture competitions, live music and comedy shows, a petting zoo, a circus, racing pigs, a demolition derby, and a rodeo. With something for everyone, the fair is fun for the whole family.

Tymor Park, LaGrangeville

August 29-31

Now in its 34th year, the Hudson Valley Hot-Air Balloon Festival offers a weekend of fun, including tethered hot-air balloon rides, full hot-air balloon flights, helicopter rides, fireworks, live music, food trucks, a beer and wine tent, local vendors, and a whole bunch of family-oriented activities to make your Labor Day weekend grand.

Barton Orchards, Poughquag

August 29 – September 1

As the end of August brings sunflower season to the Hudson Valley, the bright yellow fields at Barton Orchards will certainly catch your eye this weekend. At the farm’s seventh annual Sunflower Festival, experience the life-sized flowers up close with a hayride through the five-acre field filled with 100,000 sunflowers, sample wine and beer, enjoy live music, hit up the farm market for local products, and bring the kids to the Fun Park.

Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz

August 29 – September 1

Celebrate the end of summer at Mohonk Mountain House this Labor Day weekend to enjoy all the best highlights of the season. From s’mores to outdoor movies, there is something for everyone throughout the destination’s four-day-long event. Enjoy archery, guided mountain bike rides, ledge tours, tomahawk throwing, and plenty of entertainment in New Paltz.

Troutbeck, Amenia

August 30, 12-3 p.m.

Catch up with the community at Troutbeck’s The Pole Barn in Amenia this Labor Day. During the barbecue celebration, Chef Vinny Gilberti (one of our Chefs Table members) will be cooking up a whole pig on the fire truck, with vegetarian and pescatarian options available as well. From the buffet, enjoy dishes like burgers and hot dogs, charred summer squash, heirloom tomatoes, ember-roasted potatoes, peach hand pies, and watermelon to go alongside your suckling pig.

Ulster County Fairgrounds, New Paltz

August 30 – September 1

As a top arts and crafts show in America, the Woodstock-New Paltz Arts and Crafts Fair is a summer bucket list event in the Valley. At the fair, browse through hundreds of vendors and craftspeople working in numerous media, such as glass, wood, ceramics, metal, leather, jewelry, distilleries, healthcare products, and much more.

Weed Orchards & Winery, Marlboro

September 1, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Apple-picking season has begun, and Weed Orchards & Winery is ready to celebrate the harvest season. For Labor Day, the farm’s café will be fully stocked with apple cider donuts and other goodies, while the trees are dotted with apples for you to pick and take home. Along with tractor rides and a playground for the kids, the holiday event is also perfect for dogs to tag along.

