5 Kentucky Derby Events to Kickstart May in the Hudson Valley

The Kentucky Derby is one of those distinctly American events that, while it takes place states away in a different part of the country, is widely celebrated everywhere — including in the Hudson Valley. Dubbed “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” the 151st edition of the race kicks off on May 3, with an estimated start time just before 7 p.m. Whether you’re anticipating the horse race, the fashion, or the cocktails, these parties across the Hudson Valley have a little bit of everything in honor of the event.

Milea Estate Vineyard, Staatsburg

May 3, 2-8 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milea Estate Vineyard (@mileaestatewinery)

- Advertisement -

If you didn’t know, Milea Estate Vineyard is big on horses, and never more so than during the Kentucky Derby. The Staatsburg venue hosts a special event that features a Derby Day menu and unique cocktails that showcase the winery’s award-winning gin. Along with the culinary options, Milea will host The North Country Band to bring their high-energy blend of Americana and country roots to Dutchess County.

Golfzon Social, Scarsdale & West Nyack

May 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CM&B (@cmbteaminc)

With two Hudson Valley locations, Golfzon Social is already big on sports with its unique indoor golf experience. Book at bay at either venue to catch the fastest two minutes in sports during this all-day celebration. While there, sip $10 mint juleps and make sure to come dressed the part because the winner of the best dressed contest will receive a $50 Golfzon Social gift card.

New Paltz Elks Club, New Paltz

May 3, 5:30 p.m.

Throw on your biggest hat and head to the New Paltz Elks Club for this Kentucky Derby event in support of Southern Ulster Rotary’s projects. Watch the race on the big screen while indulging in Derby cocktails and Southern bites. Dance the night away with lively music, play crazy fun games, and purchase raffle tickets for your chance to win fabulous prizes.

Night School, Athens

May 3, 3 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenzie Meeker (@meekerrr)

Presented by The Athens Paddock Club, this Derby watch party is all about big bets, big hats, and big pours. Hosted at Night School in Athens, the event is $35 per person, and tickets include unlimited food and access to the watch party. There will also be friendly wagering throughout the evening and a cash bar.

Oceane Vineyards and Winery, Chester

May 3, 1-5 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Océane Vineyards New York (@oceanevineyardsnewyork)

- Advertisement -

This Kentucky Derby event combines the best of spring: flowers and horse racing. Head to Oceane Vineyards and Winery in Chester for this curated wine and flowers experience to enjoy wine tasting, floral arranging, and a Southern-inspired feast dressed in your Derby best. Take mom out a weekend early to celebrate Mother’s Day at the Chester venue.

Related: An Insider’s Guide to May Events in the Hudson Valley