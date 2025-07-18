Row, Row Along the Hudson River With These Kayaking Adventures

The sun is shining, the weather is perfect, and the day is open. Instead of lounging around at home, lean into adventure and rent a canoe, kayak, or paddleboard from one of these businesses. Many offer guided tours and special itineraries to make local explorations easier than ever.
Ready to head outdoors? Rent a boat or book a tour for an afternoon of rowing, bird watching, exploring, or simply relaxing on the water in the Hudson Valley.
Hudson River Expeditions
Beacon, Cold Spring, Staatsburg
Season: May–October
Boats available: single and tandem kayaks, stand-up paddleboards
Perks: guided tours of Cold Spring waterfalls, Bannerman Island, and Esopus Meadows Lighthouse
Hudson River Recreation
Croton-on-Hudson, Rye, Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown
Season: May–November
Boats available: single and tandem kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards
Perks: guided sunset and kayaking waterway tours, hobie pedalboard tour on Hudson River or Long Island Sound
Lake Taghkanic State Park
Ancram
Season: May–October
Boats available: single kayaks, rowboat, paddleboat
Perks: picnic spots, swimming beaches, trails, camping
Mountain Valley Guides
Croton-on-Hudson, Newburgh
Season: May-October
Boat available: single and tandem kayaks
Perks: tours of the Fishkill Creek, Dennings Point Beach, Long Dock Park, and the Newburgh waterfront, sunset tours, group outings
New Paltz Kayaking
Wallkill River, New Paltz
Season: April–October
Boats available: single and tandem kayaks, canoes
Perks: picnic area, birding and fishing opportunities
Saugerties Marina
Esopus Creek
Season: March–October
Boats available: single and tandem kayaks, pontoon peddle boats, canoes, stand-up paddleboards
Perks: waterfall views, add-on boat lessons
Screaming Eagle Outdoor Adventures
Athens
Season: May–October
Boats available: single and tandem kayaks
Perks: guided sunrise and sunset tours, Hudson-Athens Lighthouse views
Storm King Adventure Tours
Cornwall-on-Hudson
Season: May–September
Boats available: single and tandem kayaks
Perks: guided tours of Bannerman Island, Moodna Marsh, Little Stony Point, and Fishkill Creek, private tours, kids program