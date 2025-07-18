Subscribe
Row, Row Along the Hudson River With These Kayaking Adventures

Reconnect with nature and explore the great outdoors with a kayak tour along the Hudson Valley’s waterways.

July 18, 2025   |By
Kayaking in the Hudson Valley
Adobe Stock / Photo by Jonas

The sun is shining, the weather is perfect, and the day is open. Instead of lounging around at home, lean into adventure and rent a canoe, kayak, or paddleboard from one of these businesses. Many offer guided tours and special itineraries to make local explorations easier than ever.

Ready to head outdoors? Rent a boat or book a tour for an afternoon of rowing, bird watching, exploring, or simply relaxing on the water in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson River Expeditions

Season: May–October
Boats available: single and tandem kayaks, stand-up paddleboards
Perks: guided tours of Cold Spring waterfalls, Bannerman Island, and Esopus Meadows Lighthouse

Hudson River Recreation

Season: May–November
Boats available: single and tandem kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards
Perks: guided sunset and kayaking waterway tours, hobie pedalboard tour on Hudson River or Long Island Sound

Lake Taghkanic State Park

Season: May–October
Boats available: single kayaks, rowboat, paddleboat
Perks: picnic spots, swimming beaches, trails, camping

Mountain Valley Guides

Season: May-October
Boat available: single and tandem kayaks
Perks: tours of the Fishkill Creek, Dennings Point Beach, Long Dock Park, and the Newburgh waterfront, sunset tours, group outings

New Paltz Kayaking

Season: April–October
Boats available: single and tandem kayaks, canoes
Perks: picnic area, birding and fishing opportunities

Saugerties Marina

Season: March–October
Boats available: single and tandem kayaks, pontoon peddle boats, canoes, stand-up paddleboards
Perks: waterfall views, add-on boat lessons

Screaming Eagle Outdoor Adventures

Season: May–October
Boats available: single and tandem kayaks
Perks: guided sunrise and sunset tours, Hudson-Athens Lighthouse views

Storm King Adventure Tours

Season: May–September
Boats available: single and tandem kayaks
Perks: guided tours of Bannerman Island, Moodna Marsh, Little Stony Point, and Fishkill Creek, private tours, kids program

