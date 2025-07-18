Row, Row Along the Hudson River With These Kayaking Adventures

The sun is shining, the weather is perfect, and the day is open. Instead of lounging around at home, lean into adventure and rent a canoe, kayak, or paddleboard from one of these businesses. Many offer guided tours and special itineraries to make local explorations easier than ever.

Ready to head outdoors? Rent a boat or book a tour for an afternoon of rowing, bird watching, exploring, or simply relaxing on the water in the Hudson Valley.

Beacon, Cold Spring, Staatsburg

Season: May–October

Boats available: single and tandem kayaks, stand-up paddleboards

Perks: guided tours of Cold Spring waterfalls, Bannerman Island, and Esopus Meadows Lighthouse

Croton-on-Hudson, Rye, Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown

Season: May–November

Boats available: single and tandem kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards

Perks: guided sunset and kayaking waterway tours, hobie pedalboard tour on Hudson River or Long Island Sound

Ancram

Season: May–October

Boats available: single kayaks, rowboat, paddleboat

Perks: picnic spots, swimming beaches, trails, camping

Croton-on-Hudson, Newburgh

Season: May-October

Boat available: single and tandem kayaks

Perks: tours of the Fishkill Creek, Dennings Point Beach, Long Dock Park, and the Newburgh waterfront, sunset tours, group outings

Wallkill River, New Paltz

Season: April–October

Boats available: single and tandem kayaks, canoes

Perks: picnic area, birding and fishing opportunities

Esopus Creek

Season: March–October

Boats available: single and tandem kayaks, pontoon peddle boats, canoes, stand-up paddleboards

Perks: waterfall views, add-on boat lessons

Athens

Season: May–October

Boats available: single and tandem kayaks

Perks: guided sunrise and sunset tours, Hudson-Athens Lighthouse views

Cornwall-on-Hudson

Season: May–September

Boats available: single and tandem kayaks

Perks: guided tours of Bannerman Island, Moodna Marsh, Little Stony Point, and Fishkill Creek, private tours, kids program

