Celebrate Juneteenth in the Hudson Valley at These Festivities

Juneteenth National Independence Day, also known as Black Independence Day, is an annual celebration in the month of June to commemorate the ending of slavery in our nation. Considered the longest-running African American holiday and sometimes referred to as America’s Second Independence Day, the June 19 occasion make waves in the Hudson Valley this month with festivities across the region. From festivals to parades to special performances, join the community in celebrating black independence at these events.

Washington Park, Albany

June 14, 11 a.m.

Presented by the Capital District YMCA, this Albany event celebrates independence and culture. Held annually over Juneteenth weekend since 2019, the heritage parade celebrates the African diaspora in the United States with a procession in Downtown Albany. After the march, the festival kicks off at Washington Park with food, music, and fun. Everyone and anyone is invited to take part in the festivities.

Caramoor, Katonah

June 15, 4 p.m.

Head to Caramoor Center for Music and Arts to experience the electrifying sounds of The Legendary Ingramettes this June. One of gospel music’s most revered groups, the African American gospel quintet honors freedom, heritage, and resilience through their voices. The performance is free and takes place at Friends Field, a large, open lawn reserved for summer programming.

Historic Huguenot Street, New Paltz

June 19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hosted by the Dr. Margaret Wade-Lewis Center for Black History and Culture, this annual celebration is back in the town of New Paltz. Join others in Ulster County to enjoy live music, food, speakers, local historical house tours, and more fun. There are no set ticket prices for admission, but donations are encouraged.

Pete & Toshi Seeger Riverfront Park, Beacon

June 19, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Now in its third year, the Beacon Juneteenth Riverfront Festival celebrates the local black community and black culture as a whole with music, food, and vendors. Organized by the youth grassroots organization Beacon4BlackLives, this year’s celebration will feature the live music of Bosco & The Storm at the riverfront park. Bring the whole family along with a few lawn chairs or picnic blankets to lounge out and enjoy the day.

Arts on the Lake, Carmel

June 19, 2-7 p.m.

Located right on Lake Carmel in Putnam County, Arts on the Lake hosts this annual Juneteenth celebration to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. The day is filled with live music, honorable speakers, and community. Friends, family, and neighbors are invited to come out for light refreshments and plenty of fun for all ages during the day of reflection.

Haverstraw African American Memorial Park, Haverstraw

June 19-21

Dating back to the first celebration of its kind in 2016, the Haverstraw Juneteenth Celebration has been presented by the Haverstraw African American Connection ever since. The three-day weekend event kicks off on Thursday with a flag-raising ceremony, followed by a Friday night fish fry at the Haverstraw African American Memorial Park, and a Juneteenth street festival on Saturday.

African Cultural Arts Center, Kingston

June 21, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Organized by Harambee Kingston, this Ulster County celebration is a jam-packed day. Start the day with an “Honoring the Ancestors” procession at the Pine Street African Burial Ground, then enjoy a cultural arts festival featuring live music, dance, food, crafts, spoken word, and a community celebration of freedom at the African Cultural Arts Center. The events are free and open to the public.

