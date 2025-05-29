An Insider’s Guide to June Events in the Hudson Valley

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. There are a ton of things to do in the Hudson Valley each month. Plus, with the warm weather in full swing in the region, there’s no better way to celebrate the arrival of summer than with outdoor events and visits to scenic, open-air destinations.

To help scout out the hottest events in the Valley, we reached out to local tourism directors from Albany to Westchester for their top picks for things to do. Check out their selections, then get planning!

Albany County

Washington Park, Albany

June 8, 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Celebrate Pride Month in the Hudson Valley at the annual Capital Pride Parade and Festival. Presented by the Pride Center of the Capital Region, the celebration is the largest of its kind in the northeast outside of New York City and Boston. March down State Street, Lark Street, and Madison Ave before a festival at Washington Park.

Tricentennial Park, Menands

Thursdays in June, 5-8 p.m.

Albany’s free, signature concert series, Alive at Five returns for the 2025 summer season. Visit Tricentennial Park in Menands to catch a diverse lineup of big names, up-and-coming acts, and the region’s most talented original artists over six weeks from June to July.

Alice Moore Black Arts & Cultural Center, Albany

June 14, 12-6 p.m.

The Center for Law and Justice and the Alice Moore Black Arts and Cultural Center present this Juneteenth celebration on South Pearl Street. The event will feature local speakers, live music performances, delicious food from local vendors, art exhibits, craft stalls, and more fun activities for adults and children.

Columbia County

Henry Hudson Riverfront Park, Hudson

June 7, 12-6 p.m.

This annual food festival returns to the Hudson riverfront this June. Join Columbia County locals on June 7 for food trucks, food vendors, and live music behind the Amtrak train station on Water Street.

Warren Street, Hudson

June 21, 1-4 p.m.

This Pride Month, OutHudson uplifts and celebrates the diverse community of Columbia County and beyond with this parade and festival. The march kicks off on Warren Street and makes its way to Front Street, with a festival to follow at Promenade Hill Park.

The Tin Barn, Clermont

June 21, 12 p.m.

The Tin Barn’s most popular event, the Battle of the Bands returns to Clermont. The vibrant event and flea market engages the community with music, vendors, wood-fired pizza, and beverages onsite.

Dutchess County

Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, Hyde Park

June 14, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

History buffs unite in Hyde Park to start celebrating America’s independence early at the FDR Museum. RevCon is a multi-year commemoration of America’s semi-quincentennial, featuring reenactors who will demonstrate military camp life, tactics, and weapon usage and answer all your burning history questions.

Fishkill Farms, Hopewell Junction

June 28, 11 a.m.

Continuing Dutchess County’s ongoing Rev250 celebration commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, this cider celebration at Fishkill Farms marks the start of summer. Toast with Treasury Cider during the day filled with Revolutionary War and Colonial-era history, hayrides, and more farm fun.

Millbrook Vineyards & Winery, Millbrook

June 28, 6 p.m.

Millbrook Winery is proud to host its annual jazz concert featuring a performance by former New York Yankees player and jazz musician Bernie Williams. Along with the show, the 2022 vintage Bernie’s Blend – a red wine blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, and cabernet franc – will be featured at the event.

Greene County

Hunter & Tannersville

June 6-8

This inaugural event celebrates Pride Month in Greene County with a vibrant three-day event filled with love, community, and the magic of the Catskills. Hit up local spots like the Deer Mountain Inn, Scribner’s Catskill Lodge, Fellow Mountain Café, and Mama’s Boy Burgers for DJ sets, pop-up shops, garden parties, brunch specials, and pool parties.

Riedlbauer’s Resort, Round Top

June 21-22

Celebrate summer Bavarian-style at Riedlbauer’s Resort in Round Top. The Oktoberfest-adjacent festival offers plenty of food, drink, music, and festivities. Don’t miss bands like Alpine Squeeze, Die Schlauberger, and Gregory and His Band throughout the weekend.

Blackthorne Resort, East Durham

June 28-29

TAP New York Craft Brew Festival is one of the nation’s largest and longest-running beer festivals – and it’s right here in the Hudson Valley! The two-day celebration at Blackthorne Resort promises endless craft beverage samples, mouthwatering food, live music, and games.

Orange County

Warwick

June 5, 2-10 p.m.

Stop by the ninth annual Warwick Food Truck Festival for a celebration of culinary creativity and community. Browse and sample a wide array of food from gourmet burgers to international cuisine to artisanal desserts. Along with the good eats, sip refreshing beverages and tune into live music.

Pine Bush Museum, Pine Bush

June 7, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This annual street fair event is back for 2025 in Pine Bush. Be part of the show and attend in costume as fantastic cosplay characters and extraterrestrials take over Main Street. The fair also includes surprise visitors, pop-up street performances, and photo opportunities. The event is family-friendly, with live music, games, activity vendors, food trucks, and novelty UFO-themed gear. Make sure to stick around for the Best in Galaxy Costume Contest to see how you stack up.

Newburgh Waterfront Park, Newburgh

June 14, 1-6 p.m.

Not only does this food fest celebrate all things tacos, but also all things ’80s! Come to the Newburgh waterfront dressed in your best ’80s attired for the chance to win prizes and enjoy tacos, refreshing drinks, live mariachi music, and an impressive lineup of food trucks, vendors, and entertainers on the river.

Putnam County

Tilly Foster Farm, Brewster

June 8, 12-4 p.m.

For our younger generation, the Putnam County Youth Business Market returns to Tilly Foster Farm this June. The event is for locals ages five through 17 to get the opportunity to learn about businesses and the value of a dollar, all while encouraging creative, out-of-the-box thinking.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Cold Spring

June 21-22

Returning to the Village of Cold Spring, the Hops on the Hudson Modern Makers Market offers local vendors, live music, and great food. Head to the great lawn of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church to enjoy a beer tasting on Saturday and an art, wine, and spirits show on Sunday.

Throughout Putnam County

All June long

Hudson River Expeditions kicks off its 2025 water sports season this June. Book through the website to rent kayaks, canoes, paddle boards, tours, and lessons for the novice and experienced paddler. Paddle through Constitution Marsh to catch views of the Hudson Highlands.

Rockland County

Sloatsburg Community Fields, Sloatsburg

June 1, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

You won’t want to miss this SpringFest in Sloatsburg for a full day of family fun to kick off the month. The event features live music, craft vendors, food vendors, a car show, and a 50/50 raffle.

Downtown Nyack

June 8, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Rockland Pride Sunday is more than just a parade in Downtown Nyack. The free and family-friendly event features music, guest performers, local drag artists, outdoor dining, shopping, and street vendors. The kids will have a blast with a bounce house, face painting, and an arts and crafts tent all day long. Be sure to catch the parade that starts at 11:15 a.m.

Haverstraw African American Memorial Park, Haverstraw

June 19-21

The 10th annual Juneteenth celebration comes back to Haverstraw this June. The three-day event starts with the traditional raising of the African American flag at Village Hall on June 19, followed by music, dancing, food, and vendors on June 20. Enjoy more fun and a parade on June 21, along with speakers and storytellers.

Ulster County

Comeau Upper Lot, Woodstock

June 8, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The town’s famously free-spirited energy shines brighter than ever at the Woodstock NY Pride Parade. Celebrate love, diversity, and community spirit with a colorful parade at 1 p.m., followed by live music, dancing, and local flavor at Colony afterward.

New Paltz Village Hall, New Paltz

June 8, 12 p.m.

One of the Valley’s quirkiest traditions, the New Paltz Regatta is a fun event wherein homemade vessels built from barrels, tubes, and pure imagination race down the Wallkill River. Dating back to 1955, the event has become a celebration of community spirit and summer’s arrival.

Belleayre Mountain, Highmount

June 20-22

Mountain Jam returns to the Catskills this June – now set against the backdrop of Belleayre Mountain. The summer music festival promises an unforgettable weekend of connection, creativity, and high-altitude vibes with an incredible lineup that includes names like Khruangbin, Mt. Joy, Goose, and Moe.

Westchester County

Throughout Westchester

June 3-8

Our sister publication Westchester magazine’s annual Wine & Food Festival kicks off this June 3-8 with events throughout the county. A wine and food pairing with Kevin Zraly, Party on the Pier at Playland Park, Burger & Beer Blast, Wine Collector’s Dinner, Grand Tasting Village, and Boozy Brunch & Beats are all highlights of this year’s festival.

Kingsland Point Park, Sleepy Hollow

June 7, 12 p.m.

With a main and a local stage, the Sleepy Hollow Music Festival hosts big names in music at Kingsland Point Park. After all, what’s better than outdoor concerts in picturesque settings in the summer? Come out to see headliners like Band of Horses, Jade Bird, and Living Colour.

Main Street, Yonkers

June 14, 1-7 p.m.

The annual Yonkers Pride Festival comes to Westchester this June. The outdoor event showcases celebrity entertainment, food, merchandise, activities, and many community organizations that come out to show their support.

