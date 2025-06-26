An Insider’s Guide to July Events in the Hudson Valley

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. There are a ton of things to do in the Hudson Valley each month, with dozens of ways to experience the best of what the region has to offer. Whether your idea of a good time is getting active outdoors, jamming out to live music, or chilling out with a glass of local vino, the Hudson Valley is the place to spend the warm months. Celebrate the arrival of summer with outdoor events and visits to scenic, open-air destinations.

To help scout out the hottest events in the Valley, we reached out to local tourism directors from Albany to Westchester for their top picks for things to do. Check out their selections, then get planning!

Albany County

Washington Park Lakehouse, Albany

July 1-27, Tuesdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m.

The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic Oklahoma! returns to the Park Playhouse after decades. Follow along with the western as it explores a love story and a rivalry between local farmers and cowboys at the turn of the 20th century.

Empire State Plaza, Albany

July 4, 5-10 p.m.

At Albany’s annual Independence Day celebration, you can expect live music, tasty food, and a spectacular fireworks display at the Empire State Plaza. Upstate New York’s largest Fourth of July event, the evening also includes kids’ activities, a performance by the POP 2000 TOUR, and a festive atmosphere, of course.

Quackenbush Square, Albany

July 19, 12-5 p.m.

Enjoy live painting by local artists, music by DJ Nate Da Great, a kids’ art corner, a vendor market, and a pop-up outdoor gallery at this outdoor arts festival. Free and open to all ages, rain or shine, this fest is sure to be bigger and better than last year’s.

Columbia County

Henry Hudson Riverfront Park, Hudson

July 9, 16, 23, & 30, 4-8 p.m.

Head to Hudson for weekly performances at 6 p.m. at the Henry Hudson Riverfront Park. Waterfront Wednesdays start at 4 p.m., with workshops, local food vendors, boat rides, fishing lessons, and a farmers’ market throughout the evening. The event is free and open to all.

Main Street, Chatham

July 12, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This annual Chatham event offers family fun for all ages in Columbia County. The summer festival attracts hundreds of visitors every year with craftspeople, food purveyors, nonprofits, artisans, food trucks, live music, and more family-friendly entertainment.

Old Austerlitz Historical Society, Austerlitz

July 27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Are you a blueberry lover? You won’t want to miss this festival in Austerlitz. The popular event features early American craft demonstrations, antiques, live music, animals, sheep-shearing, and, of course, plenty of blueberries and blueberry treats made with Hudson Valley-grown fruit.

Dutchess County

Walkway Over the Hudson, Poughkeepsie

July 4, 6-9:30 p.m.

The City of Poughkeepsie puts on its annual Independence Day fireworks show at the Walkway Over the Hudson again this year. Starting at 6 p.m. with fun activities, the display kicks off at 9 p.m. for a can’t-miss event over the Hudson River. The show sells out every year, so make sure to get your tickets as soon as possible.

Marist University, Poughkeepsie

July 11 – August 3

Since 1985, New York Stage and Film has provided a platform for emerging and established artists in the state. This summer, join in on the fun at Marist for a strong lineup of plays and musicals, from one-woman shows to energetic performances.

Throughout Dutchess County

July 17-21

Art organizations, galleries, museums, residencies, and studios come together for this art- and culture-focused weekend in Dutchess County. The four-day, self-directed, accessible event invites locals and tourists to revel in the cultural vibrancy of upstate New York. With more than 150 artists participating, Upstate Art Weekend promises an immersive and eye-opening experience for all to enjoy.

Greene County

Walsh Farm, Oak Hill

July 16-20

Set against the backdrop of the stunning Great Northern Catskills, this four-day festival showcases top-tier performances for bluegrass lovers. With workshops, camping, dancing, jamming, and family-friendly fun, the beloved outdoor event is a must for music enthusiasts.

Mountain Avenue, Cairo

July 24-27

Free for all families, the Greene County Youth Fair celebrates the talents of local youth with music, interactive exhibits, and hands-on agricultural education. The vibrant community tradition honors Greene County’s agricultural heritage and its young residents’ accomplishments.

Meadowbrook Farm Catskills, Leeds

July 26, 12-8 p.m.

Does anything scream summer more than tacos? Savor all the Mexican flavors at this Tacos and Tequila Festival in Leeds. Enjoy a day filled with delicious tacos, tequila tastings, margarita flights, and live music in the picturesque family-owned flower farm.

Orange County

Mountain Lake Park, Warwick

July 3, 2-10 p.m.

Now in its ninth year of delicious eats, the Warwick Food Truck Festival is bigger than ever at Mountain Lake Park. Come hungry for food truck fare, desserts, sweets, locally crafted brews, live music, and more at this all-day food truck festival in Orange County.

Orange County Fairgrounds, Middletown

July 17-27

It’s county fair season in the Valley, and Orange County got the memo. Come on down to the 10-day event in Middletown for classic midway rides, an expanded lineup of tribute bands in the new amphitheater, fried fair food, and more exciting entertainment.

Thomas Bull Memorial Park, Montgomery

July 18, 4 p.m.

Honor our local veterans at Freedom Fest in Montgomery this July. The event includes an exciting lineup of family-friendly fun like live music, food trucks, a magician, and a special appearance by Hudson the Hound – Orange County’s official mascot. The evening ends with a fireworks display to keep the festivities going after Independence Day.

Putnam County

Hudson Valley Shakespeare, Garrison

July 2-31

A professional, non-profit theater company, Hudson Valley Shakespeare presents a rotating repertory season of Shakespeare and other contemporary plays and musicals in its open-air theater in Garrison. Stay tuned for various show dates throughout the month of July.

Arts on the Lake, Kent Lakes

July 5, 11, 18, & 25, 7 p.m.

Sit waterside near Lake Carmel at Arts on the Lake for live music and performances this summer. Concerts help fund the arts programs at the venue, and lawn chairs, food, and drinks are welcome, with refreshments available onsite. Come out every Friday for a special show, with the inaugural concert on Saturday, July 5.

Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park, Carmel

July 26 & 27

A quick drive from the town of Carmel proper, this 4-H Fair is the summer event that Putnam County families look forward to all season. With food trucks, treats, vendors, games, demonstrations, exhibits, magic shows, farm animals, and pony rides, the event is perfect for the whole family. For adults, live music, a car show, and a duck derby are can’t-miss activities.

Rockland County

Bowline Point Park, Haverstraw

July 2, 9:30 p.m.

Celebrate the Fourth of July a few days early at Bowline Point Park in Haverstraw. The dazzling summer evening under the stars will feature fireworks overlooking the beautiful Hudson River.

Levity Live, West Nyack

July 11 & 12, 7 p.m.

The dynamic force in comedy Jessica Kirson – celebrated for her high-energy performances, ridiculous characters, and self-deprecating vulnerability – comes to Levity Live comedy club in West Nyack this July. Come out to see her crack some jokes and tell some hilarious stories on the stage.

Broadway & Main Street, Nyack

July 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The event of the summer, Nyack’s Street Fair is this July 13. Main Street and Broadway will be lined with over 300 tents and vendors displaying art, crafts, photography, pottery, jewelry, and kids’ activities. Throughout the day, enjoy great food and live music in the town.

Ulster County

Robibero Winery, New Paltz

July 4-6

Sip red and white wine and special red, white, and blue sangria at Robibero Winery this Fourth of July weekend. The New Paltz venue will have an awesome lineup of music all weekend long, along with New York State craft beer, wood-fired pizza, hot dogs, wine tastings, cornhole, bonfires, and s’mores.

Main & Partition Streets, Saugerties

July 13, 1-6 p.m.

In Saugerties, Main and Partition Streets shut down for this all-day event on July 13. Non-stop live entertainment and over 500 cars attract over 10,000 people to the town each year. As far as dining and shopping go, all the village’s shops and restaurants will be open for business, and fifty trophies will be awarded to the best in show.

Westchester County

Parkway Field, Pleasantville

July 12, 1-9 p.m.

This music fest features a main stage with big headliners, breakout stars, local talent, a beer and wine garden, and fun activities for everyone. Don’t miss national indie rock headliners like Dawes and Brown Eyed Women at Parkway Field.

Throughout Westchester County

All July long

If you’re on the hunt for kayak or paddleboard rentals this summer, head to multiple waterfront locations in Westchester County for Hudson River Recreation rentals. Not just limited to the Hudson River, the company invites visitors to explore waterways at their own pace or on a guided tour.

South Salem

Fridays at 6 p.m., Saturdays & Sundays at 5 p.m.

South Salem’s Wolf Conservation Center believes that wolves deserve saving. For an unforgettable overnight experience beside the 20-plus endangered wolves that call the WCC home, book a stay during a Sleeping With Wolves event all July long.

