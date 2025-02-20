6 Indoor Rock Climbing Gyms That Thrill in the Hudson Valley

One reason to love the Hudson Valley is the beauty of the changing seasons, yet winter sometimes makes it hard to participate in the same activities that inspire adventure in the warmer months. With a wide range of hiking trails, scrambling experiences, and climbing escapades, the region produces many natives with a passion for rock climbing in all its glory. Icy mountains and closed trails make this hobby more difficult to achieve in the colder season, but these indoor rock climbing gyms around the Hudson Valley stay toasty year-round to ensure that even the most ambitious climbers can get their fix.

New Paltz

Right in the heart of some of the best outdoor climbing spots in the region and not too far from Mohonk Mountain House and all its surrounding hiking trails is this indoor gem. Since 2018, BC’s Climbing Gym in New Paltz has been specializing in high-quality boulder problems, primarily for climbers aged 13 years and up. The boutique bouldering space obsesses over setting and resetting the gym walls to create carefully curated routes that teach movement and body positions that translate to outdoor climbing. The perfect place to practice your skills in the off-season, this gym offers a day pass that will only run you $18, and shoe and chalk bag rentals are all $5 or less.

Poughkeepsie

In Poughkeepsie, The Gravity Vault makes everyone’s rock climbing experiences positive and memorable. This indoor rock climbing gym’s welcoming, diverse, and inclusive environment invites all climbers, young and old, to reach new heights — both on the walls and in all aspects of life. The Gravity Vault offers two types of climbing (top rope climbing and bouldering) for beginners, in addition to belay classes and other instructor-led programs. On the other hand, experienced climbers can join a route-setting clinic, technique class, or just come in for a day of free climbing. A day pass at The Gravity Vault is $28, and annual memberships and family packages are also available.

Yonkers

Hapik prides itself on being a fun climbing gym for families and groups in Westchester. The gym is over 10,000 square feet with two ropes courses and more than 150 routes across 50 climbing walls. At Hapik, vertical challenges and easy walls make for safe and fun auto-belay climbing, with party packages, group events, and other programs available as well. After-school sessions thrill and teach skills to even the youngest of climbers, while a $27.90 climbing pass gets anyone two hours of free range to the gym’s walls and routes. Book a family climbing session online for just $69.90 and have the time of your life with your closest pals.

Latham

Looking to climb in the Capital Region? Hudson Boulders is your solution. Albany’s premier indoor rock climbing destination, the 15,000-square-foot facility includes a fitness area, yoga room, community space, retail shop, and private room rentals. As the area’s first and only bouldering gym, Hudson Boulders offers an Intro to Climbing package with everything that you need to get started on the hobby, from gear to two weeks of free climbing. Alternatively, a day pass is just $30 and includes gear rentals and beginner safety orientations so you’re prepped for the walls.

Valhalla

The gym that’s for climbers, by climbers, Movement, formerly known as The Cliffs, has it all in Valhalla. With boulder problems and routes, auto-belay stations, a fitness center, yoga classes, and full locker room with showers, Movement is a one-stop shop for all your exercise needs. If you’re new to climbing, try the Into to Climbing class to learn the basics of top rope belaying and the general ins and outs of the gym. For a day pass to get your climb on, pay just $24 for full access.

New Rochelle

Not far from Valhalla’s Movement is The Rock Club in New Rochelle. Grab your harness and scale the tallest walls in the gym or climb your way up shorter walls on a bouldering course at this all-levels indoor rock climbing gym. If it’s your first visit, rent a belayer to have an expert help guide your climbing experience, and take a quick top rope test if you already know how to belay yourself. Lead certifications are also available, and a day pass is $22 per person, with a discounted rate of $17 for students and $18 for bouldering-only courses.

