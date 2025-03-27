12 Independent Movie Theaters for Flicks in the Hudson Valley

Are you looking for a more authentic and old-fashioned movie theater experience in the Hudson Valley? Look no further than these independent movie theaters that have been showing films for decades out of smaller venues in an effort to preserve the nostalgic feel of the cinema. From ’50s classics to action-packed adventures, these theaters play something for everyone on a regular basis.

Beacon

The Beacon’s goal is to serve as a hub for film lovers in and around the city of Beacon through showings that range in genre, time period, country, and target age. Stick around for the real buttered popcorn and adult beverages. This theater is as much a Beacon landmark as a movie hotspot.

Carmel

Located in Putnam County, Carmel Cinema is a local hotspot for new releases and blockbuster films. Possibly the best deal around, cash in on tickets for only $5 on Tuesdays and even rent out entire theater rooms for special events. Join the Reels Rewards program to earn points toward tickets or concession items and enjoy discounted Sunday matinees, Free Upgrade Fridays, and other exclusive deals.

Middletown

While this theater often gives its stage to up-and-coming acts, classical performances, dance recitals, fundraisers, and receptions, it still makes room for movie showings. Originally built in 1929, the Paramount serves all audience members with its fine-tuned acoustic systems. The wait for the movie to start isn’t filled with the typical “please silence your phone” PSAs and other advertisements; instead, guests can enjoy the live pre-show organ ensemble. Aside from the alternative film program, this theater also offers matinee movie showings.

Suffern

Lafayette Theater, named after the Revolutionary War hero Marquis de Lafayette, was originally equipped with a Muller organ for silent films and live performances during a time when tickets cost a mere 25 cents. Now, the theater hosts many events throughout the year but emphasizes classic, first-run, and film festival flicks. The 1,000-seat, single-screen movie venue in Suffern is the perfect spot for film aficionados.

Millerton

This Hudson Valley theater shows first-run and independent films across four screens at its renovated Millerton location. This theater also boasts its own bar and private lounge for intimate gatherings and screenings upstairs. Want to sing your heart out? You can even host your own karaoke party. Sip craft beers, local wines, and sakes for an enhanced moviegoing experience.

Nyack

With a promise to celebrate, explore, and promote the art of the motion picture, Rivertown Film and Rivertown Film Society cares about increasing community appreciation for the arts. Become a member of Rivertown Film for only $25 per year for access to discounted tickets. Film buffs and historians can indulge in documentaries, foreign, and independent screenings at the Nyack Center.

Hyde Park, Red Hook, New Paltz

These three local cinemas offer first-run films at incomparable prices to big-name theaters. To enjoy savings on ticket purchases, consider taking advantage of bargain days — Tuesdays and Thursdays — when tickets are just $6 each and luxury rentals are available for only $7.50. Additionally, enter the weekly free movie pass raffle for your chance to win two free theater tickets. It would be hard not to love these three film centers.

Rosendale

The historic building in Rosendale once housed a firehouse and a performance theater named the Rosendale Casino. In 1949, it was refurbished and had its first movie showing. In 2010, the Rosendale Theatre was bought by the Rosendale Theatre Collective, upholding the promise of bringing film and performing arts to the area. This theater is a staple in the Hudson Valley film community, and the annual Woodstock Film Festival often holds showings at the Rosendale Theatre.

Hudson

This three-screen movie theater also features an arcade and a bar in Hudson. Story Screen plays new and independent films, as well as weekly classics for just $10. Book private rooms for parties starting at just $150, and enjoy fun events like pasta nights, movie trivia, mystery movie screenings, and big screen karaoke.

Rhinebeck, Saugerties

In May 1972, Upstate Films opened its doors in Woodstock for showings of classic Hollywood and foreign films reflecting a variety of themes. In 1999, it expanded to a second theater in Rhinebeck to help push independent theater forward while mainstream movie complexes continued to grow. Its mission is to showcase documentaries and social realities to help educate those in the area. Throughout the year, Upstate Films hosts a number of special events, series, and guest speakers that film fans won’t want to miss. The Woodstock location has closed, but the newer Saugerties location is open for showings.

