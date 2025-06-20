Chow Down at the Hudson Valley’s Summer Food Fairs and Festivals

The summer season brings its own array of food-centric events throughout the region. For those who travel far and wide to experience the Hudson Valley’s best culinary creations, these summer food festivals and fairs bring all the heavy hitters together in one place. Eat refreshing lobster rolls, sample deep-fried fair food, and sip the area’s most renowned wines, ciders, and beers at these happenings.

Barton Orchards, Poughquag

June 21, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All you favorite local food trucks congregate in one spot during the 2025 Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival in Poughquag. Head to Barton Orchards for the extravaganza featuring Cousins Maine Lobster, Reggae Boy Cafe, The Steak Truck, The Waffle Wagon, New York Soda Jerks, BIGEBBQNY, and many more. Along with food, the event will feature activities for kids, hay rides, live music, and all the other farm fun that Barton has to offer.

Riedlbauer’s Resort, Round Top

June 21-22

You’ve heard of Christmas in July, but what about Oktoberfest in June? Greene County gears up for this Bavarian celebration of all things bratwurst, schnitzel, and beer at Riedlbauer’s Bier Garten. Enjoy the usual Oktoberfest offerings at this summer festival, along with other festivities and live German music.

Blackthorne Resort, East Durham

June 28-29

New York State’s longest-running craft beer festival, Tap New York Craft Brew Festival was established in 1998. While past festivals have been held at Hunter Mountain and Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, this year’s event will be at Blackthorne Resort in East Durham. Over the course of two days, attendees can sample craft alcoholic beverages, food (including corndogs, sliders, chicken fingers, and more), and desserts, enjoy live music, browse craft vendors, and stay to play various games. Look into the resort’s weekend packages to stay for both days.

Canal Street and Liberty Square, Ellenville

August 9, 9-4 p.m.

Summertime in the Hudson Valley means fresh produce, and this Ulster County fest has juicy fruit in spades. Celebrate blueberry season at Ellenville’s iconic blueberry festival. The fair boasts hundreds of vendors, featuring delicious pies, fluffy pancakes, perfect jams, and everything else one could imagine.

Robibero Winery, New Paltz

August 9-10, 12-7 p.m.

Summer sips and savory seafood? Don’t mind if we do! This annual summer food festival at Robibero dishes up some serious eats, from shrimp cocktail to oysters to lobster rolls. Bask in the ambiance of the Shawangunk Mountain Ridge as you enjoy Robibero Winery’s own wines, play family-friendly games and activities, and browse multiple seafood stations. Level up to the VIP experience for a two-hour seated wine and seafood pairing dinner.

Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park, Carmel

August 16-17

Formerly the Putnam County Wine and Food Fest, this reimagined event has all the live music, exhibits, and games that you know and love. Held at the scenic Veterans Memorial Park, this Carmel festival features two days of tastings, including the region’s most prominent cider and spirits producers. Art exhibits and crafts present fun for the entire family. Bring comfortable lawn chairs and picnic blankets for the ultimate open-air foodie extravaganza.

Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck

August 19-24

Though this iconic summer event isn’t a food festival per se, anyone who has ever attended knows that old-fashioned fair food takes center stage. Massive French fries, creamy ice cream, savory fried dough, and increasingly unique and experimental creations — like pickle pizza, for one — ensure that not a single festival-goer leaves hungry. If you’re craving even more carnival concoctions, stay tuned for our guide to county fairs throughout the Hudson Valley.

Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck

September 6-7

Taste your way through the region’s finest wineries, distilleries, and cideries. More than 300 producers showcase their very best. Pair beverages with lunch from one of the many local food trucks and vendors set up at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds. Plus, shop crafts and wares to deck out your home kitchen.

Special Seafood Events

Fun seafood-themed events around the region this season.

Throughout the Hudson Valley

All summer

Snack on oysters at various hotspots for the entire summer. Oyster Party serves up lobster rolls and oyster platters every Friday to Sunday at Backbar in Hudson. For an updated lineup, find them on Instagram @oysterparty.

Windham

Through Labor Day

Bring your bibs to the mountains: Every weekend, lobsters are shipped overnight from Maine to the Catskills. On Saturdays from 5–7 p.m., dive into deep-fried lobsters, shrimp cocktails, smoked and barbecued meats, and more.

