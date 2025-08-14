Exhilarating Hudson Valley Activities to Try Before Summer Ends

As much as we hate to say it, summertime is coming to a close. Before the arrival of back-to-school season, leaf-peeping tours, and apple cider donuts, take advantage of the last remaining days of the sunshine season by stepping away from the air conditioner and getting outdoors. Although beach days and afternoons at the park are a wonderful way to go, there’s no better way to make the final moments of summer unforgettable than to get your heart pumping with an adventurous day outside.
From steep hikes to helicopter tours, there’s more than one way to celebrate summer’s last hurrah in the Hudson Valley.
Go on an aerial adventure at Catamount
Hillsdale
413.528.1262
If you’ve ever dreamed about exploring the skyline as Tarzan would, look no further than Catamount Aerial Adventure Park for a late-summer escape. Head to the scenic Berkshires to leap through sky-high treetop courses, cross teetering bridges, and fly above the ground on zip lines—including the Catamonster, the longest dual zipline in the United States. A distance of over a mile long and a speed of up to 55 mph make this Hillsdale attraction one of the most thrilling in the Hudson Valley. Plus, the Aerial Adventure Park features nine separate courses and 150 elements.
Soar above the Hudson Valley in a helicopter
New Windsor, Saratoga Springs
845.549.3755
Leave any fear of heights at home for this high-altitude escape. Thanks to Independent Helicopters, anyone can ride above the expanse of the Hudson Valley. Whether you opt to hop in as a passenger to score unforgettable aerial photos or choose to slide into the driver’s seat during one of the flight instruction courses, you’ll never forget the views of the region as you travel among the clouds. All rides are led by experienced pilots, so you can feel rest assured you are in safe hands each and every time you prepare for takeoff. Operating out of New York Stewart International Airport and Saratoga Airport, Independent Helicopters will bring you overhead tours of Saratoga Springs, West Point, the Hudson Valley, or your own custom private tour.
Raft down whitewater rapids on the Delaware River
Narrowsburg
Ready to brave the rapids? Several Hudson Valley services offer heart-pumping rafting trips, including Lander River Trips in Narrowsburg. Assemble a crew, strap on your life jacket, and tackle a day of speedy river expeditions. A variety of launch points and difficulty levels allow for rafters to choose their own adventure. Of course, adrenaline junkies will get their fix at the river’s most intense points.
Hike the Hudson Valley’s most exhilarating trails
It’s no secret that the Hudson Valley offers incredible hiking. However, those who wait until peak fall foliage to tackle a trail are seriously missing out. At Copake’s Bash Bish Falls, hikers climb alongside the mist of a roaring waterfall. Trekkers at Woodstock’s Overlook Mountain can explore ruins just near the summit, and visitors flock all season to the one-of-a-kind Dover Stone Church in Dover Plains. Climb fire towers, circle lakes, and break a sweat at the region’s top trails while the weather’s still above 70 degrees.
Float above the Capital Region in a hot air balloon
Albany
518.505.0330
Discover Albany and the rest of the Capital Region from a bird’s-eye view in a hot air balloon above the Hudson. Above All Balloon Rides has been in the ballooning business for over 40 years, offering experiences like private, shared, and tethered rides, static displays, and balloon walks. From the pre-flight balloon inflation to a post-flight beverage toast, plan for your trip to last three to four hours as it takes you to new heights above the Valley.
Scream your way through The Megalodon at Splashdown Beach
Fishkill
845.897.9600
Embrace your inner child and head to one of the Hudson Valley’s thrilling waterparks before summer comes to a close. At Splashdown Beach in Fishkill, adventure seekers can go on the ride of their lives on The Megalodon. The near-vertical, zero-gravity experience induces fear from the first second, when riders come face to face with the upcoming plunge. Screams are inevitable.
Climb a cliffside at Mohonk Mountain House
New Paltz
844.207.8368
If rock climbing is your adrenaline fix, Mohonk Mountain House has plenty of fun in store for you. In New Paltz, the historic destination offers the first and only via ferrata tour in the Shawangunk Mountains, which is a premier rock climbing destination on the East Coast. Prepare for the ultimate adventure on the expert-guided three-hour journey, during which time you’ll strap into a harness and traverse rocky landscapes, ledges, and metal rungs while securely connected to cables as you ascend the cliffside.
Explore an abandoned castle on the Hudson
Beacon
845.831.1001
Anyone who has taken a ride on the train to New York City has spotted the mysterious castle in the middle of the Hudson River. Bannerman Castle dates back to 1901 and was originally built as a storage site for munitions. Boats depart from Beacon regularly for walking tours, but those really craving adventure will want to take their own kayak to the island. The Bannerman Castle Trust hosts exciting events onsite, including outdoor movies like Indiana Jones.
Dive through the sky in Gardiner
Gardiner
845.255.4033
Even the biggest adrenaline junkies in the Hudson Valley may want to save this over-the-top activity for last. If you’re itching for a serious adventure, check out Skydive the Ranch in Gardiner for an unforgettable day in the air. The program offers jumps for divers of every level, from newbie to licensed pro. First-timers can relax (not really) on a tandem jump, while more experienced individuals can learn how to jump on their own. Licensed instructors lead all jumps, and professional videographers are on hand to capture every moment from the day. If you’re looking for a showstopping way to wrap up the summer season, this is hands down the way to do it.
