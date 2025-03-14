5 Hudson Valley Airbnbs Made for a Spring Getaway

What is it about the sunshine-filled afternoons of spring that have us craving a local getaway? In the Hudson Valley, Airbnbs made for savoring the season abound. So, whether you’re looking for a mid-week escape (hello, remote work and Wi-Fi!) or an idyllic staycation spot, these local Airbnbs will make your next local retreat oh so sweet.

Red Hook

Anyone looking for a spring getaway in Dutchess County will want to give this charming barn a try. The Gallatin Farmstead space is idyllic from start to finish. Not only is the barn surrounded by a wildlife-filled meadow, but the interior delights with big windows that allow guests to take in the charm of the surrounding area even while inside. Dogs are allowed here ($50 per dog per stay), so feel free to bring Fido on the staycation. The barn also comes equipped with an EV charger, making it an easy choice for anyone wondering about EV charging stations in the surrounding region.

Nearby: Venture into Red Hook proper for breakfast at the Historic Village Diner, then stretch your legs at Poets’ Walk Park or Wilderstein Historic Site.

Phoenicia

This bright and open cabin is a treat for anyone in the mood for a weekend getaway to Phoenicia (which, TBH, is worth the trip for a jaunt to Phoenicia Diner alone). The Airbnb is located right near the Esopus Creek in the Catskills and comes with an outdoor firepit and grill, making it ideal for lazy days outdoors. Amenities are top-notch here and feature Heavyfeather coffee and Public Goods tea, bathroom essentials, a full-sized kitchen with cooking basics, firewood, and more. And did we mention there’s an indoor fireplace, too?

Nearby: After digging into breakfast at Phoenicia Diner, head out on a hike along one of the many trails in the region or relax in style during a spa day at Emerson Resort & Spa.

New Paltz

If the name doesn’t give it away, this is a true tiny house experience in the Hudson Valley. The home embraces eco-friendly details, with an organic king mattress, organic sheets, and organic pillows designed for comfort after a long day spent exploring the region. The cabinetry and woodworking are custom, and the futon couch is also organic wool with natural latex. As for the interior aesthetic, this spring getaway is cozy and welcoming, making it a great option for a low-key staycation in Ulster County. Because it’s a tiny house, guests should expect a few unique design features. Stairs are on the steeper side to accommodate the space, and short showers are the name of the game to allow the hot water to replenish.

Nearby: Minnewaska State Park is a must-visit for hikers and nature lovers, while downtown New Paltz is ideal for an afternoon of dining and shopping.

Livingston Manor

If Instagrammable vibes are what you’re going for, NightFox A-Frame has you covered. The all-black home is striking both inside and out, thanks to chic decorating and an open, airy space. It’s ideal for easy check-ins (hello, smart-lock system!) and can work just as well for solo stays as it can for a getaway with friends (there’s one room on the first floor and another lofted room above the kitchen). Plus, if a remote working space is what you seek, the NightFox A-Frame boasts fast Wi-Fi and a soothing vibe that makes it easy to power through even the most fearsome of to-do lists.

Nearby: Head into Livingston Manor for shopping, dining, and more in the Catskills town. The Catskill Fly Fishing Center & Museum is also in town if you want a bit of history to go along with your outdoor recreation.

Montgomery

For a more off-grid experience, consider this gem of a property in Montgomery. The cozy-cool exterior hints at the pretty cabin vibes that await inside this spring getaway. Guests can roast marshmallows by the firepit, relax with a cup of cocoa or tea, or even try fishing on one of the two large ponds on the property. P.S. If you’re booking in November to April, note that The Trek does not have running water during those months, although there is a camping-style sink for guests to wash their hands or do dishes. The bathroom is 10 feet away from the cabin and comes with a compost toilet and sink.

Nearby: Check out the Orange County Arboretum for an additional dose of nature, or swing by City Winery Hudson Valley for wine and a good time.

