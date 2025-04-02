Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival Goes Big With Its Summer Lineup

The Bard is back in the Hudson Valley. At least, his spirit is. Thanks to Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, anyone can experience the poetic works of one of English literature’s greatest icons, not to mention a host of original works and literary adaptations that run the gamut from off-Broadway to Thornton Wilder.

After hosting its final season at its longtime home at Boscobel House and Gardens in 2021 and kicking off its first season at its permanent home in Garrison in 2022, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (HVSF) is ready to welcome visitors with a stellar lineup once more in 2025. For those already familiar with HVSF, the theater tent is always a welcome sight, since the fest continues to use its preexisting one while it works on plans for a permanent, open-air venue anticipated for summer 2026.

As for the season, which runs from June 6 to September 10, it will be one in which theatergoers can revel in Shakespearean-style works – and those of other talented playwrights – like never before. In anticipation of the opening, here’s what to know about the shows:

The Comedy of Errors

June 6 – August 2

If Shakespeare is what you’re after this summer, book your tickets to see one of the Bard’s most gut-busting comedies. In a tale that’s now become classic, two twins are separated at birth, only to find their lives very intertwined years later. As one might expect, mayhem ensues when the two unknowingly cross paths, and the resulting misadventures will have audiences laughing with delight.

The Matchmaker

June 8 – August 3

Thornton Wilder’s iconic comedy (and the play that inspired Hello, Dolly!) comes to Hudson Valley Shakespeare Fest to deliver laughs and love. The backdrops, a sleepy Hudson River town and New York City during the 1880s, are delightfully local. As for the message of the play, it’s all about finding love, adventure, and happiness during a time of business and commerce in America. HVSF cast favorites (and real-life couple) Nance Williamson and Kurt Rhoads star as Dolly Levi and Horace Vandergelder, while the organization’s own artistic director Davis McCallum directs.

Octet

August 11 – September 7

Written by Dave Malloy and directed by Amanda Dehnert, this moving production is described as a “haunting original new musical about the search for connection in the digital age.” Expect mesmerizing melodies throughout the production, which follows an off-Broadway version that won the 2020 Lucille Lortel Award for “Outstanding New Musical.”

Julius Caesar

September 9-10

It may have a short run – two days in September – but this rendition of Shakespeare’s political masterpiece is one you won’t want to miss. Expect a show that dives headfirst into the complexities of power, loyalty, and betrayal and thoroughly captivates audiences at each turn. Directed by Raz Golden and featuring six young actors, this play will travel to regional middle and high school students throughout the fall season as part of HVSF’s local education efforts.

For the full schedule of performances and to purchase tickets, visit the festival’s website or call 845.265.9575.