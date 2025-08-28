An Insider’s Guide to September Events in the Hudson Valley

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. There are a ton of things to do in the Hudson Valley each month. September is an especially exciting month in the area, as fall festivities begin in the way of apple picking, outdoor festivals, leaf-peeper day trips, Halloween-themed attractions (a little early, but we’re not complaining), and so much more.

To help scout out the best events in the Valley, we reached out to local tourism directors from Albany to Westchester for their top picks for things to do. Check out their selections, then get planning!

Albany County

Jennings Landing, Albany

September 6, 12-8 p.m.

Now in its 23rd year, the Albany Riverfront Jazz Festival features a wealth of jazz artists from all over the Hudson Valley. From up-and-coming artists to local favorites, the concert showcases world-class music all day, along with great food and beverages. Admission is free, and everyone is invited.

South Pearl Street, Albany

September 13, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The highly anticipated PearlPalooza is downtown Albany’s take on a stacked music festival, right in the heart of the city at South Pearl Street. The all-day event will feature musical performances that are free for all, along with dining and high-quality vendors.

Shaker Heritage Society, Albany

September 13-14, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Celebrate the harvest season at the Shaker Heritage Society in Albany this September. The Harvest Craft Fair will feature a weekend full of petting zoos, sheep shearing, hands-on activities, face painting, demonstrations, live music, food, and 65 vendors to shop.

Columbia County

Cool Whisper Farm, Hillsdale

September 4-7

Don’t miss headlining acts Foghorn Stringband, The Cowpokes, Tuba Skinny, and more at this year’s Oldtone Music Festival. The festival preserves roots music and traditional folkways through artist and audience participation while connecting neighbors, bridging cultures, and sharing wisdom.

Copake Country Club, Craryville

September 20, 12-4 p.m.

The seventh annual Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival returns to Columbia County at the Copake Country Club. Foodies and beer lovers won’t want to miss this event for a day filled with yummy eats, ice-cold brews, lawn games, live music, and more family fun.

FASNY Museum of Firefighting, Hudson

September 27, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Enjoy free admission to Hudson’s FASNY Museum of Firefighting during this September Super Saturday event. Meet and greet live dalmatians, engage in dalmatian-themed crafts, plays games for prizes, tune into a hose-racing demonstration, and enjoy a special appearance by Smokey the Bear during the event.

Dutchess County

Bannerman Castle, Beacon

September 6

Enjoy a five-course dinner on an island this September at Bannerman Castle in Beacon. Chef Noah Sheetz, along with his team of experts, will prepare this special dinner as classical guitarist Dan Garcia performs a magical music show. Explore the island, enjoy a meal, and catch a show all in one place at this event.

Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck

September 6-7

The Dutchess County Fair has packed up shop and left Rhinebeck, and the Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival is taking its place. The event is a true celebration of the region’s wineries, distilleries, breweries, cideries, and gourmet food producers. Get a taste of everything the Valley has to offer at the one-stop shop this September.

Village of Red Hook

September 20

The streets of Red Hook will be filled with music on September 20 during the Hardscrabble Music Festival. Highlights of the 49th annual festival will include a performance by Lez Zeppelin, food trucks, and Hudson Valley cider products under the cider tent.

Greene County

Blackthorne Resort, East Durham

September 9-14

Perhaps the best motorcycle festival in the Northeast, the Catskill Mountain Thunder is a celebration of two-wheel vehicles. From motorcycle rides to bike build-offs, the six-day event at Blackthorne Resort is all about high-octane fun. The event will also feature a huge vendor expo and live entertainment from local bands.

Hudson River Skywalk, Catskill

September 20, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Bridge Authority celebrates the 90th anniversary of the Rip Van Winkle Bridge during the Skywalk Arts Festival this September, with a special motorcade of vintage vehicles. The festival itself is in its ninth year, with local artists, handmade goods, and unbeatable views of the Hudson River.

Coxsackie Riverside Park, Coxsackie

September 20, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Head to this all-day festival to celebrate September with family fun for all ages. The event takes place at Riverside Park in Coxsackie and features carnival rides, craft vendors, live music, dance performances, and mouthwatering bites to keep you fueled throughout the day.

Orange County

Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery, Warwick

Weekends throughout September

Pick your own bushel of apples in Warwick this September. Head to Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery to wander through the orchards, fill your bag with the season’s best apples, and enjoy the crisp, fresh air. Visit on the weekend for the sounds of live music to go with your early autumn fun.

Monroe

September 19 – November

Get into the October spirit early at Pure Terror Scream Park this fall. One of the most frightening haunted attractions in Orange County and recognized by the Guinness World Records as the longest horror attraction in the world, the scream park is a spine-chilling event that features multiple haunted houses that are guaranteed to terrify.

New Century Festivals, Port Jervis

September 20-21

A mid-September tradition, the Moon Festival in Port Jervis showcases a dazzling array of performances, including dances, traditional Chinese music, and classic Chinese dance. Celebrate the festival with moon cakes, regional Chinese delicacies, and dishes from other Asian countries. Activities like origami, face painting, and lantern crafts will keep the kids entertained all weekend.

Putnam County

Veterans Memorial Park, Carmel

September 4-7

Now in its second year, the San Gennaro Italian Festival makes its way to Putnam County. A popular event in the city and in Westchester, Carmel’s second installment will include live entertainment, delicious food, beer, wine, rides, and games.

Kramer’s Pond Road, Putnam Valley

September 6-7

Head to the giant party tent in Putnam Valley this September to celebrate Oktoberfest. Presented by the German American Social Club of Peekskill, the event includes continuous entertainment, a beer stein-holding competition, and a variety of German and American foods.

Patterson Fire House, Patterson

September 13-14

Barbecue lovers won’t want to miss this music and food festival in Patterson. The weekend-long event is packed with great live music and all the mouthwatering barbecue you can eat, along with beer, wine, ice cream, and more treats.

Rockland County

Jacob Sloat House, Sloatsburg

September 7, 1-5 p.m.

Head to Harmony Hall at the Jacob Sloat House for the annual Highlands Bluegrass Music and Crafts Festival. With food, beverages, music, and craft vendors, the event is fun for the whole family. Catch the G Rockwell Trio, the Eugene Tyler Band, and Cole Quest and The City Pickers at the fest.

Main Street, Haverstraw

September 14, 1-5 p.m.

To celebrate its diverse culinary community, Haverstraw Riverwide Arts and the Village of Haverstraw have teamed up to present this restaurant crawl to the foodies of the Hudson Valley and beyond. The day consists of music, food, and family fun, with over 20 local restaurants.

Clover Stadium, Pomona

September 27, 12-8 p.m.

Adding on to all the musical fun Rockland County has in store for September, the Rockland Music Fest hits Clover Stadium to close out the month. The biggest concert series the county has ever seen, the event will feature 10 bands, three stages, food, and more.

Ulster County

Ulster County Fairgrounds, New Paltz

September 1, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

If you have yet to secure your Labor Day weekend plans, bookmark this annual craft fair in New Paltz. Showcasing hundreds of makers from across the region, the Woodstock-New Paltz Art and Crafts Fair highlights fine art, handcrafted jewelry, pottery, and textiles, with live music, specialty foods, and family-friendly activities to go with it.

Kelder’s Farm, Kerhonkson

September 1, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunflower season isn’t over in Ulster County, and Kelder’s Farm is the number one place to bask in the yellow fields. The festival showcases thousands of sunflowers in all different colors, live music, fresh farm treats, family activities, and plenty of unique photo opportunities.

Cantine Field, Saugerties

September 27-28

An absolute must-visit for lovers of garlic, the annual Hudson Valley Garlic Festival is back this September. Try all kinds of garlic-centered foods, ranging from artisan breads to peanut butter, and shop a vendor market with handcrafted items – many of which also put the harvest food on display.

Westchester County

Yorktown Heights

September 5-7

To close out county fair season, the 101st Yorktown Grange Fair returns to Westchester County. To celebrate the fair’s milestone anniversary, this year’s theme is “Moo-ving Into the Next Century” and will showcase 100 years of agricultural tradition and community pride. Along with local livestock, produce, and flowers, the fair will include rides and other family entertainment.

Downtown White Plains

September 10-14

This jazzy event brings the city of White Plains to life with free and affordable performances across downtown. Catch rising stars and world-renowned acts alike, including seven Grammy Award winners and nominees, during the week-long festival.

Lyndhurst Mansion, Tarrytown

September 12-14

This fall show gives you all the more reason to visit Lyndhurst Mansion this September. Visitors can immerse themselves in a world of craftsmanship on the stunning and picturesque grounds of the historic site as they explore exquisite artworks from a variety of talented artists.

