Hit These Hudson Valley Farms for Prime Pumpkin Picking

With fall festivities in full swing, what better way to keep the fun going than by visiting one of the many Hudson Valley farms for a U-pick pumpkin trip? In addition to pumpkin picking, many of the farms offer hayrides, corn mazes, and other seasonal fruits and vegetables for plucking perfection.

On the way out, don’t forget to stop by the orchard shops to get warm apple cider donuts and fresh-pressed cider by the pint.

Albany County

Altamont

This 100-plus-year-old orchard offers pumpkins and a variety of apples for October U-pick—adults can sample the apples in cider form at the farm’s tasting room. Stop by on October 11 and 12 to don a lei and drink beer from pineapple steins at the Hawaiian Oktoberfest.

Feura Bush



If you want to take home a lot of pumpkins, this is your spot—they’re just 60 cents per pound. Fresh apple cider donuts are a must here—as is a journey through the corn and hay mazes.

Columbia County

Kinderhook



From classic orange to white and even green, the carving pumpkins at Samascott are perfect for projects of all sizes and shades. The Kinderhook farm also sells homemade ice cream at the garden market—treat yourself to a cone after braving the seven-acre corn maze.

Valatie



Yonder’s autumn U-pick farm is chock-full of pumpkins, apples, gourds, winter squash, and lots of other decorative fall veggies. (You can shop from the farm stand if you don’t feel like trekking into the fields.) Don’t leave without a gallon of fresh apple cider.

Dutchess County

Poughquag



Barton Orchards is the place to go for pumpkin picking and a day of family fun. Take a hayride to the pumpkin patch and pick away, then stop by the concession stand, “The Apple Core,” for the to-die-for apple cider donut sundae before listening to local live music. Attractions here include a corn maze, fun park, and more.

Pawling



After picking from over 70 varieties of pumpkins, hop on a free hayride to tour the property in the crisp fall air. Autumn-themed decorations on the farm provide the perfect family photo op.

Hopewell Junction



The pumpkin patch on this 270-acre farm is located in the epicenter of the farm’s apple orchard and accessible via a free hayride. Plus, you can get Zen with farm yoga on Saturday mornings, get lost in the cider-themed corn maze, or visit the outdoor bar for live music and tastings of Treasury Cider—the cider slushie is one-of-a-kind.

Red Hook

With apple picking, goat feeding, and even a walkable farm trail, pumpkin picking at Greig Farm is a blast. Stop by the farm market and café for lunch and to pick up local groceries.

Tivoli

For over 100 years, Mead has been a go-to orchard and farm for pick-your-own adventures. Head on out for apple picking from over 30 varieties, followed by pumpkin picking in the patch.

Orange County

Warwick

Scenic apple-picking and a distillery excite at Apple Dave’s Orchards in Warwick. Enjoy a cider donut with some apple jack after picking the biggest pumpkin in the patch.

Warwick

Beyond the rustic pumpkin patch, stop by the petting zoo to hand-feed friendly animals, and buy fresh-picked produce at the farm stand. Come on October 10 for the traditional outdoor screening of Spookley the Square Pumpkin.

Cornwall

Jones Farm offers an impressive country store with a seasonal lineup of produce and other goods like kitchenware and home décor. Stay tuned for the opening of the pick-your-own pumpkin patch, which is a late September affair.

Newburgh

While berries and cherries are a specialty at Lawrence Farms in the spring and summer, fall is all about apples and squash. You can pick pretty much anything you can think of at this Newburgh farm, and pumpkins are a given.

Warwick

Maskers is another hotspot for pick-your-own produce, with over 200 acres of fresh fruit to glean from. Pick your Empires, Cortlands, and Granny Smiths before perusing the pumpkin patch.

Warwick

This Orange County farm is a fourth generation family affair with over 150 acres of scenic land overlooking the Warwick Valley. If you’re not coming for the homemade ice cream or the petting zoo, come for the pick-your-own pumpkins from September to November.

Warwick

Yet another Warwick farm (can you tell why this town is the site of Applefest?), Pennings is a one-stop-shop. From hard cider and baked goods to farm animals and live music, this destination should be a part of any Warwick day trip.

Middletown



Turn pumpkin picking into an all-day outing—navigate corn mazes, take a hayride to feed cows, race rubber ducks, mine gems, and kick back to live music after walking the patch.

New Hampton

Soons offers an orchard, farm dinners, a market, and other fun events throughout the season. U-pick pumpkins start around the third week of September with weekend availability.

Warwick



With a massive patch and a hayride to help you get there, Wright Family Farm is the place to go if you need plenty of options to find that perfect pumpkin. Admission for the farm, barnyard, and maze runs $15 before tax and can be purchased online in advance. Keep an eye out for themed weekends throughout the autumn season for additional entertainment.

Rensselaer County

Schodack



Kristy’s Barn is a green farm dedicated to the community and its love of farming. U-pick is the biggest feature, since the pumpkins are self-described “perfection.” A petting paddock, apple picking, fresh cider, and a straw maze are also available for visitor entertainment.

Schaghticoke



Liberty Ridge Farm is in the middle of everything in the Capital Region; it’s just 15 minutes from Clifton Park, 20 minutes from Saratoga Springs, and 30 minutes from Albany. Have the whole family pick a pumpkin, then visit the many other attractions, such as the corn maze, farm animals, trolley rides, paintball, pumpkin cannons, and maize museum.

Rockland County

Congers

Family-owned since 1891, Dr. Davies Farm is a destination for Red Barn Cidery ciders, apple picking, moonlit dinners, and incredible views. Visit on weekends and holidays to access the cash-only pumpkin patch.

Pomona

Head to the oldest working farm in Rockland County for fresh pumpkins straight from the patch. The farm grows a variety of apples for its seasonal U-pick experiences and whips up fresh pies and quiches daily to enjoy on the ride home.

Ulster County

New Paltz

Views of the Shawangunk Ridge are free with your visit to Dressel Farms this fall. Last year, the pumpkin patch had an excessive yield, so lookout for perfect pumpkins at this farm.

Highland



Dubois Farm began as a 54-acre farm to save the small farming industry. Now at 69 acres, the farm brings “a piece of Olde New England to the Hudson Valley” through its architectural style of buildings and animal pens. There is also a farm market and café, along with a tavern stocked with local wines, hard ciders, and craft beers.

Modena



Hurd’s Family Farm is the perfect picture of “agritainment.” Families that visit can pick pumpkins of varying sizes and prices. Then, they can partake in the other activities on the farm, such as a playground area, train ride, and corn maze. When hunger strikes, stop by the barn cafe for a farm-to-table meal.

New Paltz



Jenkins-Lueken Orchard is best for people looking for the essentials. Choose your pumpkin from a range of shapes and sizes and visit the farm stand to check out the farm’s produce, bakery, cider, and special brand of artisanal hard cider.

Kerhonkson

Look forward to hours of family fun at Kelder’s. Visit the petting farm, bounce on a jack-o-lantern-shaped jumping pad, cast off at the fishing pond, hit the links at the mini golf course, fire the pumpkin cannon, and test your skills in a corn maze.

Milton

Locust Grove follows the philosophy of Thoreau when it comes to nature, appreciating every aspect of the land. The U-pick season opens September 20 for pumpkins, apples, and treats on the farm.

Milton

The Clarke family has been tilling the land at Prospect Hill Orchards since 1817. Pick apples, pumpkins, and other squashes on the farm this season and stick around for apple cider donuts.

Accord

This farm takes the award of oldest working apple farm in the Hudson Valley, as it’s been in business since 1680. Saunderskill Farms even won the rare Tricentennial Award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its lengthy history and dedication to growing apples, pumpkins, and berries.

New Paltz

Test your luck navigating a three-acre corn maze and treat yourself to an apple cider donut at the end. After walking the patch, the adults can compete in lawn games while the kids hit the pumpkin-shaped bounce house.

Marlboro

Beloved for its themed fruit festivals and wines, Weed Orchards is always a good time in Marlboro. Weekends at this spot look like sangria, pumpkin picking, donut snacking, and plenty of photo opps.

Westchester County

Looking for pumpkin picking in Westchester County? Head to our sister publication at westchestermagazine.com for the complete guide to seasonal fun.

