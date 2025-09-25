An Insider’s Guide to October Events in the Hudson Valley

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. There are a ton of things to do in the Hudson Valley each month. It seems to us that October is a particularly bustling month in the region, with live music, fall hikes, seasonal getaways, craft festivals, day trips, and more. Best of all, with the foliage in full swing, outdoor events are marked by the iconic beauty of our area.

To help scout out the best events in the Valley, we reached out to local tourism directors from Albany to Westchester for their top picks for things to do. Check out their selections, then get planning!

Albany County

Throughout Albany

October 1-31

Celebrating the tradition of the early 1900s, Albany transforms its city for the month of October into an enchanting Halloween dreamland. From public art installations to community events to dramatic tours, the month-long event immerses tourists and locals alike in the spirit of the spooky season.

Quakenbush Square, Albany

October 18, 12-4 p.m.

Ever attended a dog trick-or-treating event? Be a part of the fun in Quakenbush Square this October to see ghoulish golden retrievers and terrifying terriers roaming the streets. The event includes a canine costume contest, trick-or-treating for dogs, and Yappy Hour specials at participating bars and restaurants.

Washington Park, Albany

October 25, 12 p.m.

Sign up for this race for all ages to celebrate harvest season in style. The 5k winds through a Halloween-decorated course in Washington Park, participants can run or walk the course, and costumes are encouraged.

Columbia County

Samascott’s Garden Market, Kinderhook

October 1-31

Check out Samascott’s Garden Market this October for a visit to the onsite corn maze that’s themed after the farm’s corn. This year’s maze is the most challenging one so far, with eight hidden punch stations throughout the maze. Find all the stations and win a free, small soft serve ice cream! While on the farm, also sample apple cider donuts and other homegrown goodies.

City of Hudson

October 3-5

Just in time for peak leaf-peeping season, the Hudson Jazz Festival brings performances to the City of Hudson this October. Enjoy shows across unique venues in the area, hosted by special guest Keanna Faircloth, during the weekend of world-class jazz.

Crandell Theatre, Chatham

October 17-26

Columbia County’s premier annual cultural event, FilmColumbia screens the very best of upcoming American and international films. The 10-day event was launched in 1999 as the Crandell Theatre’s “little local festival that could” and is now an acclaimed, nationally recognized film event.

Dutchess County

Poughkeepsie Waterfront

October 4, 7:30 a.m.

Presented by the Mid-Hudson Rowing Association and the Hudson River Rowing Association, the Poughkeepsie Regatta is a three-mile rowing race on the river. Races run between the Culinary Institute of America and the Mid-Hudson Bridge, and spectators can watch from the Walkway Over the Hudson, Quiet Cove Park, Waryas Park, and Kaal Rock Park.

Keane Stud, Amenia

October 8-12

Experience five action-packed days of elite show-jumping at the Highlands Cup Horse Show. The second of two major equestrian competitions running back-to-back at the Amenia location, the show also features entertainment like car shows and live music from Third Eye Blind.

Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck

October 18-19, 9 a.m.

The annual New York Sheep and Wool Festival returns to the Dutchess County Fairgrounds for two full days of all things sheep and wool in Rhinebeck. From workshops devoted to skills like weaving, knitting, and basket-making to a used equipment auction and kids’ activities, there’s something for everyone at the festival. Don’t miss out on the sheep shows during the event!

Greene County

Hunter Mountain, Hunter

October 4-5, 11-12

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Hunter Mountain with stein-holding competitions, Bavarian food, craft vendors, and plenty of authentic German beer. There’s something for everyone at the festival, with activities and entertainment like live bands, kids’ arts and crafts, keg rolling, and more. While at the mountain, take in the changing fall foliage on a scenic SkyRide.

Main Street, Windham

October 11-12

Head to Windham’s Main Street this October for the town’s 31st annual Autumn Affair. Tokened “the gem of the Catskills,” Windham’s fall beauty is on full display during the seasonal event. Browse more than 50 vendors, craft food and drink, and special sales from local businesses. Shop, listen to music, and enjoy fall among the mountainscapes in the background.

Throughout the Village of Catskill

October 17-19

The highly anticipated Catskills Comedy Festival attracts top talents in comedy from across the country for an unforgettable weekend of stand-up, improv, workshops, parties, and more. Following last year’s sold-out debut, this year’s festival returns with 18 shows across Catskill.

Orange County

Middletown

October 1-31

All throughout October, enjoy thrills at this chilling fall attraction in Wallkill. The Haunted Barn dares guests to step inside its eerie halls where shadows move, whispers echo, and nothing is as it seems. The immersive experience features live scare actors, terrifying scenes, and spine-tingling surprises.

Village of Warwick

October 5, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Warwick is known for its annual Applefest in the heart of the town. Explore over 200 craft vendors, enjoy delicious bites from food stands, and have fun in an environment of music and entertainment for the whole family. Of course, there are many apple-themed creations and events throughout the day, so get ready to indulge in the apple pie baking contest and other tasty happenings.

Sugar Loaf, Chester

October 11-12, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Chester’s charming hamlet of Sugar Loaf has a lot to offer come the fall season. In town, take in the live music, delicious food and drinks, and one-of-a-kind shopping experiences as you stroll the vendor-lined streets that are teeming with handcrafted treasures.

Putnam County

Tilly Foster Farm, Brewster

October 3, 8 p.m.

The farm is always the place to be for fall fun. At Tilly’s, this Oktoberfest features music from Journey, Def Leppard, and Foreigner tribute bands, along with Oktoberfest eats and a stocked bar throughout the evening.

Route 6N and South Lake Blvd, Mahopac

October 5, 12-5 p.m.

Shop a full day of food vendors and craftspeople at the Mahopac Street Fair this fall. Taking place on Route 6N and South Lake Boulevard, the street fair is fun for the whole family.

Putnam County Veteran’s Memorial Park, Carmel

October 18-19

An immersive, witchy, punk festival, Spellbound is unlike any other fall festival in the Valley. The event focuses on the magical, with attractions like live music, fire dancers, immersive scare experiences, and a mystic market. You won’t find the typical wares at this festival, which spotlights more obscure offerings like enchanted jewelry, broom makers, and tarot card readings.

Rockland County

Throughout Nyack

October 3-16

This annual event is renowned for its theater, dance, and music performances throughout the village. Known as the “fastest growing live performance arts festival in the lower Hudson Valley,” the Phoenix Festival brings even more action to Rockland County this fall.

Clover Stadium, Pomona

October 4, 1-6 p.m.

While Bear Mountain may have canceled its Oktoberfest for the first time in years, Clover Stadium in Pomona is making up for it. Head to the home of the New York Boulders for seasonal craft beers, German vibes, live music, and festive fun for all ages.

Main Street and Broadway, Nyack

October 25, 5:30 p.m.

Now in its 36th year, the annual Nyack Halloween Parade is a community-wide event that celebrates the October holiday. This year’s parade will include costumes, floats, live music, food, and more kicking off at 5:30 p.m. Dress to impress and get in the spooky spirit for the late-October festivity.

Ulster County

Ulster Park

October 3-31, weekends only

Returning for the 2025 spooky season, Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Attractions was voted one of America’s scariest haunted attractions. This year, 14 horrific attractions — from hayrides to walking trails to haunted houses — will haunt you throughout your visit.

Belleayre Mountain, Highmount

October 4-5, 11-12, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The vibrant colors of autumn welcome visitors to Belleayre this fall for a special festival. Take in the mountain air as you shop lively craft vendors, taste seasonal flavors, and ride a scenic gondola to the top. Admission and parking are both free.

Ulster County Fairgrounds, New Paltz

October 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Now in its 28th year, the annual Rosendale International Pickle Festival gathers pickle lovers from near and far to celebrate all things brined. Unique flavors, creative pickle-themed treats, and live entertainment all make this a one-of-a-kind festival.

Westchester County

Philipsburg Manor, Sleepy Hollow

October 3-31

Get into the Halloween spirit at Philipsburg Manor this October in the Twilight Village. The evening event offers a whimsical world where charming and mysterious characters reveal fortunes, sing eerie melodies, and tell captivating tales. While in town, browse Sleepy Hollow souvenirs, savor cocktails, and enjoy tasty bites.

Kingsland Point Park, Sleepy Hollow

October 12, 12-4 p.m.

Rivertowns SUP and Yoga hosts this annual event on the Hudson River to bring the spirit of Halloween to Westchester. Stand-up paddleboarders of all levels are invited to dress in their best witchy attire and glide along the scenic shoreline to celebrate the season.

Lyndhurst Mansion, Tarrytown

October 16-26

Explore the darker side of Tarrytown’s historic Lyndhurst Mansion on an after-dark tour of the grounds. Learn about the mansion’s history and its past inhabitants as you enjoy the atmosphere of seasonal decorations and displays that further highlight the superstitions of the era.

