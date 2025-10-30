An Insider’s Guide to November Events in the Hudson Valley

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. There are a ton of things to do in the Hudson Valley each month. Even though the leaves have already peaked and the weather grows colder by the day, there are plenty of sites to explore indoors and outside. The weather is perfect to enjoy a tall mug of cider or a crisp glass of local wine and, with Restaurant Week this month, it’s an ideal time for foodies to find their new favorite eatery.

To help scout out the best events in the Valley, we reached out to local tourism directors from Albany to Westchester for their top picks for things to do. Check out their selections, then get planning!

Albany County

Shaker Heritage Society, Albany

All November long

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaker Heritage (@shakerheritagesociety)

- Advertisement -

Shop handcrafted holiday cheer at this year’s Shaker Holiday Market in Albany. Located at the historic 1848 meeting house at Shaker Heritage Society, the market showcases handmade ornaments, pottery, jams, soaps, jewelry, foods, and more from local artisans.

Columbia County

The Copake Grange, Copake

November 7-16

Presented by The Two of Us Productions, Pippin – The Musical comes to Copake this November. Follow the story of young Pippin, heir to the Frankish throne, in his search for the secret to true happiness and fulfillment in this musical. Performances are on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from November 7-16.

Equine Advocates, Chatham

November 9

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Equine Advocates (@equineadvocates)

Visit Equine Advocates in Chatham to tour a 173-acre sanctuary and spend time with over 80 rescued horses, donkeys, mules, and ponies. Visit each paddock to learn more about where each animal came from and why they needed to be rescued to make your visit more personal and educational.

Basilica Hudson, Hudson

November 28-30

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basilica Hudson (@basilicahudson)

To combat the commercialism of Black Friday, the Basilica Farm & Flea Market was created in 2013 to support shopping local for the holiday season. Part timeless flea and farmers’ market and part modern craft and design fair, the holiday market features everything from artisan-made wares to locally sourced foods.

- Advertisement -

Dutchess County

Throughout Beacon

November 5-9

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beacon Bonfire (@beaconbonfire)

Come out to Beacon Bonfire to experience over 400 performances and exhibitions at more than 20 venues and galleries throughout the city of Beacon. The music and art festival is a celebration of the pulsating arts scene for which the riverside destination has become famous.

The Fisher Center at Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson

November 15-16

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nürnberger Symphoniker (@nuernbergersymphoniker)

The Orchestra Now is Bard College’s graduate program that is training the next generation of music professionals to become creative ambassadors of classical music. This November, Bard College presents the epic film Jurassic Park projected in HD with The Orchestra Now performing John Williams’ iconic score live.

Dutchess Community College, Poughkeepsie

November 29-30

Shop for loved ones in Poughkeepsie this November during Quail Hollow’s 53rd annual Holiday Craft Fair. The fair offers only the finest handmade items and features local producers, along with artisan bites from specialty food vendors at Dutchess Community College.

Greene County

Anthony’s Banquet Hall, Leeds

November 7-9

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Angela Lanuto Team (@the.angela.lanuto.team)

A weekend event in the Catskills, the Greene County Festival of Trees is a magical affair this November. The event features stunningly decorated Christmas trees, live music, and holiday treats to enjoy as you celebrate the holiday season and local community.

Orange County

Galleria at Crystal Run, Middletown

November 8, 1-3:30 p.m.

Planning a wedding? Plan every detail in one day at the Elegant Bridal Wedding Show in Middletown. Taking place at the Galleria at Crystal Run, the premier event features top wedding professionals offering everything from gowns and entertainment to catering and décor.

Drowned Lands Brewery, Warwick

November 14, 4 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roko (@rokoberto21)

Enjoy a festive holiday gathering without the stress of cooking or hosting ahead of Thanksgiving this year. This elegant event at Drowned Lands Brewery in Warwick invites attendees to dress to impress and savor hors d’oeuvres, appetizers, specialty cocktails, a hand-crafted holiday feast, and a decadent dessert finale.

Orchard Hill Cider Mill, New Hampton

November 29, 12-5 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orchard Hill Cider Mill (@orchardhillny)

Get into the holiday spirit this November at Orchard Hill Cider Mill during this sip-and-shop event. During the evening, enjoy live music, cozy cocktails, and local vendors as you browse unique gifts and soak in the cheerful atmosphere of the holiday gathering.

Putnam County

Throughout Putnam County

November 11

Coinciding with Veterans Day, Putnam County will observe Free Fishing Day this November 11. During the day, residents and visitors can fish without a fishing license, which makes it an excellent opportunity for both beginners and experienced anglers to enjoy the outdoors.

East Lake Boulevard, Mahopac

November 22, 5 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Putnam County Tourism New York (@tourputnamny)

Now in its second year following a successful debut in 2024, Mahopac hosts its Thanksgiving parade the weekend before the holiday. The parade kicks off after nightfall and marches from East Lake Boulevard to the Michael Geary Memorial Hockey Rink. Featured activities include a kids’ train, performers, puppy adoption, petting zoo, music, food trucks, and more.

Boscobel House and Gardens, Garrison

November 28 – December 13

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boscobel House and Gardens (@boscobelhg)

For the first time since Boscobel’s emergency restoration, Holiday Twilight Tours return for visitors to come out and enjoy the candlelit mansion decorated for a 19th-century Christmas. Structured as an open house, expert guides stationed throughout Boscobel will share stories that bring Yuletide traditions to life.

Rockland County

Clover Stadium, Pomona

November 1, 12-4 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Boulders (@nyboulders)

The New York Boulders present the Halloween Food Truck Festival right after the big holiday in Pomona. The family-friendly event is packed with costume contests, pumpkin decorating, trick-or-treating, live music, and a variety of food trucks serving festive eats and treats.

Palisades Center, West Nyack

November 8, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Presented by Hope Wade Designs, this night of fun at the Palisades Center includes fashion for all ages. Dress to show your style and get ready to experience the latest trends and styles with runway shows, top designers, and unique pieces from talented local artists.

The Nanuet Town Centre, Nanuet

November 21, 6-8 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wicked: For Good (@wickedmovie)

Are you ready for Wicked: For Good this November? Head to Regal Cinemas at the Nanuet Town Centre for a spellbinding celebration of the highly anticipated second part to last year’s hit blockbuster. Step into the world of Oz with character meet-and-greets, live singing performances, crafts, glitter tattoos, and photo ops.

Ulster County

Twin Star Orchards, New Paltz

November 1, 12 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schoharie Tripoint Hard Kombucha (@schoharietripoint)

Sip, savor, and celebrate at this year’s Hudson Valley Craft Beverage Festival at Twin Star Orchards. Throughout the day, enjoy tastings of craft cider, beer, wine, mead, kombucha, coffee, spirits, and more set against the backdrop of rolling orchards, live music, and farm-fresh food.

Andy Murphy Neighborhood Center, Kingston

November 22, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and November 23, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson Valley Hullabaloo (@hudsonvalleyhullabaloo)

Kick off the holiday season at Hudson Valley Hullabaloo while you get in some early Christmas present shopping. The two-day event showcases local and handmade gifts, along with music, delicious food, portraits, and so much more.

Shawangunk Wine Trail

November 22-23, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hit the Shawangunk Wine Trail in Ulster County this November to soak in the holiday spirit during the Holiday Fineries at the Wineries event. Stop by destinations like Robibero Winery, Whitecliff Vineyard, and Magnanini Farm Winery for flights and festive decorations, and don’t forget to take home a complimentary wine glass.

Westchester County

The Octagon House, Irvington

November 13 – December 22

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓻𝓶𝓸𝓾𝓻-𝓢𝓽𝓲𝓷𝓮𝓻 𝓞𝓬𝓽𝓪𝓰𝓸𝓷 𝓗𝓸𝓾𝓼𝓮 (@armourstiner)

Step into the 19th century at Irvington’s Octagon House this November. Decorated for a Victorian Christmas, the historic building offers a celebration of the holiday season with guided tours that take you through the sights and sounds of the holiday in 1870. While on tour, explore the eight-sided home and its antique ornaments and grand Christmas trees.

Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard, North Salem

November 21 – December 30

If you visited Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard’s Mystic Moon event this fall, you know the North Salem destination knows how to do an outdoor light experience. Back for its fifth year, Lumina returns to transform the orchard into a radiant wonderland with half a million sparkling lights, whimsical creatures, and interactive installations.

Lyndhurst Mansion, Tarrytown

November 28-29

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyndhurst Mansion (@lyndhurst_mansion)

Celebrate the season at Lyndhurst’s festive Holiday Makers Market when local artisans showcase their handcrafted treasures in the Carriage House and heated tent. Browse handmade jewelry, specialty skincare, unique home goods, and artisanal foods, then explore the mansion as it’s transformed into a wonderland of holiday splendor.

Related: What to Do on a Rainy Day in the Hudson Valley