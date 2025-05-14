Perfect Your Putt at These Hudson Valley Mini Golf Courses

Searching for a bit of fun and adventure? Look no further than these mini golf courses in the Hudson Valley. Bring friends, family, or even a date for hours of enjoyment as you putt your way through domains with space aliens and dragons. Finish off your game with each course’s unique offerings such as a drive-in movie, minor-league baseball game, or soft serve cone.

Washingtonville

A summer destination for Orange County residents, 94 Pitch and Putt offers batting cages, hot food, hard and soft ice cream, and an 18-hole mini golf course in Washingtonville. Come out when the weather is nice to play a round and enjoy a cone at the destination that has been serving the area since 1986.

Clover Stadium, Pomona

For fans of both baseball and mini golf, the BoulderBirdies course is a perfect destination. Since this course has a great view of the baseball field, enjoy nine exciting holes of mini golf while also watching the Rockland Boulders baseball team play a game. Practice your ace every home game or reserve the course for a party.

Chester

The Castle Fun Center offers two outdoor mini golf courses: the family-friendly Dragon Slayer course and the more adventurous Knight’s Revenge. Putt your way through the Dragon Slayer course to make your way through a three-story castle, then play the Knight’s Revenge course for challenging hills and holes.

Wappingers Falls

DC Sports is home to a thrilling 18-hole mini golf course that weaves through sunken pirate ships, medieval castles, and elaborate hazards. Even in the winter, DC Sports has your mini golf fix covered with a thrilling nine-hole blacklight course. Complete with music and a fun underwater theme, the indoor course is perfect for visitors of all ages.

Amenia

At Four Brothers, play a game of family-friendly mini golf for just $5 per person. When you’re done, enjoy a movie at the drive-in theater, or explore the playground, art walk, gardens, or fire pit. Don’t leave Fido at home either, as the Dutchess County destination is pet-friendly.

Kerhonkson

This family-owned farm is over 200 years old and home to its own mini golf course, in addition to other attractions like a low ropes obstacle course, jumping pads, slides, hay mountains, duck races, and more. Navigate the twists and turns on the 12-hole course, then snap a photo with the giant garden gnome before you leave.

Dover Plains

Located in the heart of Dover Plains, Kelly’s Creamery and Kelly’s Husband’s Truck is a destination for specialty sundaes, ice cream, burgers, hot dogs, chicken, and more. Stop by the outdoor destination for good eats and to putt on the 18-hole mini golf course when in season. The Dutchess County location even won a Best of Hudson Valley award for best mini golf in the region in 2024.

Poughkeepsie



Bring the whole family to the Overlook Golf and Recreation Center for a game of mini golf. There’s something for everyone, as the facilities also include a driving range, batting cages, and lob softball cages. When you’ve completed the golf course, you can challenge someone to a race on the go-kart track for a serious adrenaline rush.

Kingston

The whole family can try for a hole in one at Rah’s Playland and Parlor. At just $10 per person (and free for children four and under), the Kingston mini golf course offers affordable fun. Play a round with the family, then try out the go-karts or batting cages before enjoying a cup of ice cream or a snow cone.

Brewster

An iconic destination for burgers, ice cream, and mini golf since 1963, Red Rooster Drive-In will transport you back to a simpler time. You can’t miss the red and white striped building on Route 22. Head over and fuel up with burgers, dogs, fried baskets, and milkshakes before embarking on the seasonal mini golf course, or rent the venue for a special party.

Albany, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, West Nyack

With four locations throughout the Hudson Valley, Space Adventure Mini Golf is the East Coast’s largest indoor mini golf course, spanning 7,000 square feet. Play 18 holes at any of the brand’s locations in a glow-in-the-dark atmosphere to experience three-dimensional glowing sculptures and a galactic alien theme.

