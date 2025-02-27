An Insider’s Guide to March Events in the Hudson Valley

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. There are a ton of things to do in the Hudson Valley each month. While we can’t wait for springtime to usher in warmer weather (and with it, even more outdoor activities, colorful blooms, and outdoor dining), March is chock-full of exciting events like an art festival, garden exhibition, and, naturally, St. Patrick’s Day parades aplenty.

To help scout out the best events in the Valley, we reached out to local tourism directors from Albany to Rockland for their top picks for things to do. Check out their selections, then get planning!

Albany County

Empire State Plaza, Albany

March 1, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Empire State Plaza (@plazaevents)

Kick off March with a free day of family fun at the Empire State Plaza. Kids will have the chance to meet their favorite characters, enjoy theater performances, see reptiles, explore arts and crafts, and jump in bounce houses. Throughout the event, parents will be able to browse various summer camps, healthcare options, sports clubs, and more for their family.

Downtown Albany

March 15, 2 p.m.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a few days early this year in Downtown Albany with a parade along Central Avenue and lower Washington Avenue. Make sure to come dressed in green and stick around for festive fanfare, step dancers, decorated floats, and marching bands.

New York State Writers Institute, Albany

March 29, 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Join the New York State Writers Institute in Albany for its annual film festival featuring full-length films, short film screenings, panel discussions, and more. Stay tuned for special guests like Gregory Maguire, author of the basis for the major Broadway musical and 2024 movie Wicked.

Columbia County

Lasting Joy Brewing, Tivoli

March 7, 5:30 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasting Joy Brewery (@lastingjoybrewery)

Come out to Lasting Joy Brewing to see some twirling queens between bingo games. The event is 21-plus, and participants have the chance to win prizes as they sip Lasting Joy Brewing beers and enjoy eats from local food truck vendors.

Vosburgh Brewing Co., Elizaville

March 15, 2-9 p.m.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Eve Eve at Vosburgh Brewing Co. with The Little Creek Band on March 15. The third annual Irish shindig has no cover and features nine brews on tap, including an Irish stout made with Vosburgh hops and Hudson Valley malt. Along with your beer, chow down on authentic Irish fare.

Maple Leaf Sugaring, Ghent

March 22-23, 29-30

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson Valley Magazine (@hudsonvalleymag)

At the region’s premier maple sugaring destination, celebrate maple season with two full weekends of festivities. Learn how maple syrup is crafted at Ghent’s Maple Leaf Sugaring during the family-friendly event, tour the facilities, and enjoy complimentary samples of the brand’s delicious products.

Dutchess County

Plan Bee Farm Brewery, Poughkeepsie

March 8, 12 p.m.

Get ready for the upcoming fishing season at Plan Bee Brewery this season with Trout Unlimited. The brand comes to Poughkeepsie for a winter fly-tying workshop that welcomes beginners to the Dutchess County brewery. Sip craft beer as you learn the basics of fly fishing. No registration is required.

13 Hands Equine Rescue, Clinton Corners

March 20-23

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 13 Hands Equine Rescue (@13handsequine)

Clinton Corners’ 13 Hands Equine Rescue invites women to spend four days in the beauty of the Hudson Valley during a transformative retreat. Surround yourself with more than 150 rescue horses at the destination and learn mindfulness techniques in their grounding presence. Reconnect with yourself, cultivate compassion, and step back into your life with power.

Soukup Farms, Dover Plains

March 22-23, 29-30

Taste quality maple syrup at this third-generation family farm in Dover Plains. Soukup Farms invites locals to embark on a self-guided maple tour, sample products, enjoy a breakfast and takeout menu, pour sugar on snow, and indulge in treats like maple popcorn, maple and apple cider donuts, and fresh syrup.

Greene County

CCE Resource Center, Acra

March 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cornell Cooperative Extension (@ccecornell)

A free, family-friendly event, Maple Fest is about all things maple in Greene County. The event includes tapping demonstrations, maple sap tastings, and a chance to shop local maple syrup producers. Maple-inspired crafts will keep the kids entertained all day, and nature lovers can explore the outdoors on a guided winter woodland walk.

Bridge Street Theater, Catskill

March 7-9

The first of Catskill’s Solo Fest series, Bent Compass takes audiences on the journey of a young man’s transformation from raw recruit to seasoned combat army medic. Written by Neil Brookshire and Colin Sesek, the solo performance by Brookshire explores the struggles of a soldier adjusting to civilian life.

Thomas Cole National Historic Site, Catskill

March 16

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Cole Historic Site (@thomascolesite)

Join renowned Thomas Cole scholar Doctor Alan Wallach as he explores why Thomas Cole revisited his iconic Voyage of Life series during his time in Rome. Experience the historic site up close as you gain valuable insights from Wallach, who has over 50 years of expertise in American art and the Hudson River School.

Orange County

Drowned Lands Brewery, Warwick

March 8, 12-10 p.m.

Browse vintage treasures, classic vinyl, and craft beer at Drowned Lands Brewery in Warwick this March. The nostalgia-filled event offers unique finds at your favorite Warwick brewery, along with timeless tunes courtesy of DJ April. The event is free and lasts all day long.

Aspire Brewing, Middletown

March 15, 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @aspirebrewing

Celebrate National Craft Day at Aspire Brewing in Middletown during the Spring Makers’ Market. Browse local artisans offering a wide variety of vendors and sip craft beer from Aspire while you shop around at the free market.

Village of Montgomery

March 22, 1 p.m.

Montgomery’s annual parade for the March holiday kicks off in front of Montgomery Elementary School and continues onto Union Street before turning onto Clinton Street. The parade ends in front of Copperfield’s Kildare Pub, where many of the parade’s bands gather for a ramble.

Putnam County

Fahnestock State Park, Cold Spring

March 1, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taconic Outdoor Ed Center (@taconicoutdooreducationcenter)

The Taconic Outdoor Education Center will host its 30th annual pancake breakfast on March 1. Enjoy some of the Hudson Valley’s best syrup on fresh pancakes in a woodsy setting. See live demonstrations of sugaring the sap into syrup using both traditional and modern methods.

Brewster Theater Company, Brewster

March 1-2, 7-8

A heartfelt musical comedy, this show presented by the Brewster Theater Company follows a group of six teens who compete for the spelling championship of a lifetime. The riotous ride involves audience participation throughout the spelling bee to determine the winner of the year.

Route 6, Mahopac

March 9, 1:30 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Lee Crowley (@erinleecrowley_d9)

The third largest parade in New York State, the Northern Westchester Putnam Saint Patrick’s Day Parade consists of numerous marching bands, police and fire departments, civil servants, schools, and various organizations throughout the state. The parade kicks off at 1:30 p.m. and heads north on Route 6.

Rockland County

Clover Stadium, Pomona

March 15, 12-5 p.m.

Head to Clover Stadium this March for beer, food, and a St. Patrick’s Day celebration all in one place. Featuring craft brews, food trucks, live music, Irish step dancers, a spring market, and more, the event is fun for everyone.

Pearl River

March 23, 1:30-3 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓶𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓪 (@m_timinska)

Come out for the second largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York State! Join Rockland County for its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 23 in Pearl River. The parade steps off at 1:30 p.m., and the day is sure to be filled with traditional Irish music, food, and festivities.

The Angel Nyack, Nyack

March 29, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A late Daylight Savings Time celebration, this spring makers’ market at The Angel Nyack features handcrafted local makers like distillers, artisan food, fashion items, skincare, and more. Explore over 35 vendors while enjoying the early spring weather.

Ulster County

Academy Green Park, Kingston

March 16, 10 a.m.

Gear up for Kingston’s annual Shamrock Run, which takes place on March 16. Hosted by the Irish Cultural Center of the Hudson Valley, the race is a classic two-mile run beginning at the Academy Green Park and ending at the foot of Broadway. Registration starts at 10 a.m., and the run kicks off at 12:50 p.m. sharp.

Twin Star Orchards, New Paltz

March 22

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twin Star Orchards – New Paltz, NY (@twinstarorchards)

A unique experience, the Ulster County Fiber and Cider Tour brings together friends and family for a day of fun in the Valley. Visit fiber farms around Ulster County, experience sheep shearing, stop by local yarn shops, and head to an after party at Twin Star Orchards. Sip cider to your heart’s content at the New Paltz hotspot on March 22.

New Beginnings Farmstead, Kingston

March 22-23, 29-30

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Beginnings Farmstead (@newbeginningsfarmstead)

Witness sap boiling in the sugar shack, take tours of the farm, and enjoy free samples in Kingston during a Maple Weekend Open House. All of the farm’s syrups will be available for purchase, and participants are welcome to sample each flavor on fresh waffles in the barn.

