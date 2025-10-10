20 Breathtaking Fall Hikes to Take in the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is built for hiking, and fall is always the perfect season for it with its weather and scenery. Here are some of the best hikes across the Hudson Valley to witness the season change and see fall foliage at its finest.

P.S. If you go to any of these, don’t forget to #LeaveNoTrace. Let’s work together to keep the Hudson Valley as beautiful as can be!

Albany County

Slingerlands

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discover Albany (@discoveralbany)

- Advertisement -

With over 3,300 trees and other wood-type plants, Pine Hollow Arboretum is the perfect place to see fall foliage up close and personal. The park consists of 22 acres along with 11 ponds and a number of trails winding through the continuous forest for Hudson Valley hiking. Hikers can take a self-guided tour or arrange a private tour in advance with a brochure that points out the park’s rare and significant trees.

Voorheesville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Boyd Thacher State Park (@thacherstatepark)

Along the ledge of the Helderberg Escarpment, which is known as one of the most fossil-heavy formations in the world, you can find a truly unique Hudson Valley hiking experience. Thacher State Park features rocky slopes, woodlands, open fields, 25 miles of trails, and six miles of limestone cliff-face. The open areas of the park give a great view of the Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, Adirondack Mountains, and Green Mountains.

Columbia County

Copake Falls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Núñez (@sospicy910)

Hikers who visit Bash Bish Falls State Park will cross over the border into Massachusetts on their way to the scenic falls. The trail is only two miles in length, and the view of the 60-foot waterfall at the end is totally worth it. Along the way, enjoy sights of Bash Bish brook, mature trees, natural stone stairs, and long wooden steps that make hiking this trail a breeze.

Austerlitz

What began as the farmland of a few Revolutionary War veterans in the 19th century is now 76 acres of tall hemlock forests, vernal pools, wetlands, and outcroppings. Harris Public Conversation Area is the place to visit if you want fall to be everywhere you look, even straight upward. The park is home to a variety of animals which can be spotted along the two Hudson Valley hikes.

- Advertisement -

Dutchess County

Beacon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Archie (@chibiiboi)

Hudson Highlands State Park is about 8,000 acres of (mostly) undeveloped land. There are over 70 miles of Hudson Valley hiking trails and walks ranging from a quarter-mile to eight miles in length. Inside this park is Bannerman Island, home of the famous Bannerman Castle, along with a segment of the Appalachian Trail, several bodies of water, access to the Hudson River, and bird conservation areas.

P.S. Keep an eye out for the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail, a project in the works to make the riverfront more accessible in this park.

Beacon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scenic Hudson (@scenichudson)

While not technically a park on its own, the Fishkill Ridge Conservation Area is a trail in the Hudson Highlands State Park with a few fun features. The trail is a five-mile hike that follows a creek with plenty of waterfalls, eventually arriving at the Fishkill Ridge. There, you have a panoramic view of Beacon, the Hudson River, and the Shawangunks afront the Catskills. What could be a sweeter ending to a Hudson Valley hike?

Beacon

Mount Beacon is without a doubt the most popular hike in all of Dutchess County. The once bustling ski mountain offers 15 acres of Hudson Valley history, with the Mount Beacon fire tower and the Beacon Incline Railway as local icons in the region. You can stop at multiple observation platforms, climb to the top of the fire tower, and even take a trail over to the Fishkill Ridge Conversation Area. Or, you could keep your Hudson Valley hiking brief and spend time exploring Beacon’s lively Main Street.

Greene County

Haines Falls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumin Desai (@bhumiin)

Flowing in two tiers—altogether, over 260 feet tall—is Kaaterskill Falls, the Empire State’s tallest cascading waterfall. As one of the most popular Hudson Valley hikes, the falls are at the top of everyone’s list for summer, fall, and spring trips to the Catskills. The trail down to the falls and back is only 1.4 miles long, and the pool at the bottom of the falls opens for swimming in the warmer seasons.

Haines Falls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Gorlin Architects (@alexandergorlinarchitects)

Above Kaaterskill Clove—a deep gorge in the Catskill region of the Hudson Valley—is the Catskill Escarpment Loop. This trail is a seven-mile circular hike with multiple viewpoints of the cove as well as the expanse of the mountains. This is a good alternative to tackling Kaaterskill Falls and will let you experience the thrill of walking on the edge of a trail above a gorge. Here, you’ll find Hudson Valley hiking at its grandest.

Orange County

Cornwall-on-Hudson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYC Beacon (@beacon_transplant)

Storm King State Park is not just a scenic hike through the forest—it’s a hike to the top of a mountain that rises 1,300 feet above sea level. At its peak, the panorama of the Hudson Valley region stretches out for miles, giving you a full view of fall. The park contains a small network of hiking trails across a 10-mile span, making your quest to the top a little less stressful.

Bear Mountain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garth (@nelson868)

The Black Mountain Loop is a scenic trail in the Orange County section of the Harriman-Bear Mountain State Parks. This route will take you up the ridge of the Black Mountain and back, where you will pass historic sites such as a small piece of the Spanish Mine, the site of the “Burnt House,” and the William Brien Memorial Shelter. This is an easy, level, eight-mile trail that is best for people who want a relaxing and not-too-populated hiking experience.

Putnam County

Holmes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manny O Gutierrez (@mannyo21)

Originally an extensive 1920s summer property, Wonder Lake State Park offers 8.6 miles of trails through forests of mountain laurel and eastern hemlock, which encircle a 30-acre lake and a small laurel pond. This park is not only filled with fall foliage for top-notch fall hikes, but also wildlife like barred owls, coyotes, and otters.

Garrison

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westchester Magazine (@westchestermagazine)

A section of the Appalachian Trail, Anthony’s Nose is a hike that leads to an overlook of the Bear Mountain Bridge. This Hudson Valley hiking trail is 7.6 miles to the overlook and back and reaches up to 927 feet above sea level. This is a path built for people who want to experience fall in the region with just a little less effort than is needed for other parks and trails.

Rensselaer County

Cropseyville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dyken Pond Environmental Ed (@dykenpond_center)

Resting on top of the Rensselaer Plateau is the Dyken Pond Environmental Education Center, a place of nature exploration and learning. Over 33 different ecological communities call this park home, along with 19 species of mammals and over 50 species of birds. Here, autumn is an adventure as you explore 11 miles of trails on self-guided Hudson Valley hikes.

Rockland County

Orangeburg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerrie Sansky (@kerriesansky)

Clausland Mountain County Park’s peculiar name comes from Jans Claus, the Native American who negotiated the sale of the mountain to Dutch settlers. The mountain consists of 532 acres of hardwood forest, scenic overlooks, and three trails that altogether span two miles. Here, you can enjoy fall in the way of red oak, white oak, maple, hickory, beech, and dogwood trees during fall hikes.

Ulster County

Wurtsboro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catskill Cabins (@catskillairbnbcabins)

The Long Path and Shawangunk Ridge Trail is a 10-mile hike inside the Wurtsboro Ridge State Forest. This route will usher you through an often overlooked section of the Long Path, where you will pass several cliffs, stop for views, and pass pitch pines growing from bedrock. The path will lead you to the Shawangunk Ridge, where the view of the Valley is unbeatable.

Kerhonkson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnewaska State Park Preserve (@minnewaskastateparkpreserve)

On top of the Shawangunk Mountain Ridge sits Minnewaska State Park Preserve, the pride of Ulster County’s hiking destinations. Formerly home to a ski resort, Minnewaska is 23,000 acres of three lakes, 50 miles of hiking trails, hardwood forests, waterfalls, and cliffs and ledges that provide amazing views. The trails here range from an eighth of a mile to 4.3 miles long and will bring you to every hidden beauty the park has to offer during fall hikes.

Highland

The Hudson Valley hikes at Franny Reese State Park have a little something extra to offer, since they follow a historic carriage road from the 19th century and pass by the ruins of an old mansion. The 251 acres of Franny Reese feature approximately 2.5 miles of trails. Three of the park’s trails offer overlooks, river views, vernal pools, remainders of stone walls, and connections to rail trails and parks along the river.

Westchester County

North White Plains

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Feldheim (@jrf970)

Mixed into the pool of residential Westchester County is Cranberry Lake Preserve, a 135-acre park surrounding a lake, several ponds, and a cascade. The park’s six Hudson Valley hiking trails span more than five miles and will guide you through mixed hardwood forests, scrubland, cliffs, a swamp, vernal pools, and the remains of a 19th-century farmhouse and an early 20th-century stone mining operation.

Ossining

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFT (@ferg104)

With 1,000 acres to its name, the nonprofit nature preserve helps protect nature with preserved flowers, wildlife exhibits, and educational programs for all ages. This park has 15 miles of trails that are perfect for fall hikes, ranging from 0.9 to 6.5 miles long, along with numerous lakes and ponds to explore along the way.

Related: 9 RV Campgrounds for Hudson Valley Leaf Peeping This Fall