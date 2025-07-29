Hudson Valley Harvest Is the Ultimate Summer Culinary Celebration

Are food festivals your favorite thing about summer? In Dutchess County, Hudson Valley Harvest is so much more than just that with chef-crafted bites, unlimited wine pairings, and a pop-up farmers market at Stissing Center in Pine Plains. Presented by Hudson Valley, the August 17 event lasts from 12-2 p.m. to bring you the best of the harvest season, from farm-fresh goods and produce to curated menu offerings. Of course, no culinary celebration is complete without some top-tier vino, and Milea Estate Vineyard will be there to make sure your wine cravings are satisfied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson Valley Magazine (@hudsonvalleymag)

To prepare for the ultimate Sunday funday, here’s everything you need to know:

- Advertisement -

The Venue

Pine Plains

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson Valley Magazine (@hudsonvalleymag)

Located in the heart of Pine Plains, Stissing Center is an arts and culture venue within a beautiful brick building from 1915. From musical performances to film screenings, the destination is all about building positive community connections through its diverse and engaging events and programs as it partners with artists, individuals, and organizations. Hudson Valley Harvest is a first-of-its-kind event that brings talented local chefs and farmers together under one roof at Stissing Center.

The Chefs

David Kim

Milea Estate Vineyard, Staatsburg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson Valley Magazine (@hudsonvalleymag)

Milea Estate Vineyard’s Executive Chef David Kim crafts dishes that are influenced by his classical French culinary training and his Korean background. Kim is a member of our Chefs Table network and a Hudson Valley local. During the Hudson Valley Harvest event, he will present a menu of pea and asparagus cornets, mini banana bread French toasts, and lemon tarts.

James Palmeri

Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz

Another member of our Chefs Table network, James Palmeri is the Executive Chef at Mohonk Mountain House. Since joining the team in New Paltz in 2007, Palmeri has elevated the farm-to-table culinary experience at the historic resort thanks to his background working at Hyatt Regency resort properties and Four Seasons hotels. His menu at the Dutchess County event will include pork belly al pastor mini tostadas with black beans and house-made queso fresco, ahi poke chirashi with pickled veggies and wasabi aioli, and char siu duck with bao buns, leeks, and plum sauce.

Maya Kaimal

Maya Kaimal Foods, Red Hook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Kaimal (@mayakaimal)

- Advertisement -

Founder and chief culinary and creative officer of Maya Kaimal Foods (and Chefs Table member) Maya Kaimal crafts signature Indian recipes out of her Red Hook home. Though her brand was born in Brooklyn in 2003, Kaimal now lives upstate with her family as a proud member of the Hudson Valley community. At Hudson Valley Harvest, spice lovers can indulge in Kaimal’s menu of Indian ‘nimki’ seeded crackers topped with labneh and chili crisp, golden potato soup with frizzled leeks, and peppery chickpea salad with lime, cucumbers, and pickled red onion.

Zac Olson

The Millbrook Inn, Millbrook

As the food and beverage director at The Millbrook Inn, Zac Olson has spearheaded the destination’s culinary programs since 2021. A Culinary Institute of American graduate, Olson also has experience as an executive chef with the Hudson Valley-based Bonura Hospitality Group. Olson promises a menu that features corn fritters with house-cured steelhead trout and basil-lime crema; heirloom tomatoes on a bed of smoked tomato chutney topped with pork belly lardons, local blue cheese, and pickled mustard seed vinaigrette; and flourless chocolate torte bites with sugared blackberries and blackberry caramel.

The Wine

Staatsburg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson Valley Magazine (@hudsonvalleymag)

Owned and operated by Barry and Sang Milea, who created their venture to realize a longtime aspiration of bringing sustainably produced regional wines to New York City while also supporting local farmers in the Hudson Valley, Milea Estate Vineyard in Staatsburg takes pride in the wines it produces. During Hudson Valley Harvest, guests will get the chance to savor unlimited wine pairings from the vineyard – think cabernet franc, brut cuvée, and rosé.

The Farmers’ Market

This isn’t your typical Sunday stroll farmers’ market, but rather a showcase of the Hudson Valley’s fantastic farmers and purveyors. Chocolatiers, wildflower farmers, mushroom foragers, coffee roasters, and more local makers and producers from around the region will come together at Stissing Center to feature their signature products during Hudson Valley Harvest. Here are the participants for the August 17 event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear Creek Farm – tubers – subscriptions – workshops (@bearcreekfresh)

Make sure to buy your tickets now for Hudson Valley Harvest at Stissing Center in Pine Plains on August 17 from 12-2 p.m. before they sell out!

Related: What to Do in the Hudson Valley This Week