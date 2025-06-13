Tee Off at These Gorgeous Hudson Valley Golf Courses

Nothing quite beats the fresh air and rolling hills of the Hudson Valley. The region’s natural beauty draws in hikers, skiers, fishing enthusiasts, and golfers.

Country clubs feature world-renowned golf courses with their own unique challenges. Many of these scenic destinations host weddings and concerts, taking full advantage of the gorgeous grounds. Plus, several public spots offer novice golfers a chance to experience their grounds for the day. Day rates won’t break the bank, and memberships present unique perks. True fanatics can even spend a night in luxury at several club houses and resorts. Tricky greens, massive par fives, and stunning water hazards await at the Hudson Valley’s most iconic golf courses.

Albany County

Albany, 518.438.2208

Fully Public

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capital Hills at Albany (@capitalhillsalbany)

- Advertisement -

Bordering Norman’s Kill Creek, Capital Hills is a gorgeous public golf course for players of all skill levels. Offering the largest driving range in the Capital Region, the destination also has short-game practice areas and is ideal for weddings and other events. Play nine or 18 holes for $41 on weekdays and weekends. When you’re done on the green, head to Martel’s for fine dining onsite.

Columbia County

Craryville, 518.325.0019

Fully public, memberships available

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Copake Country Club & The Greens (@copakecountryclub)

For first-time golfers and near-pros alike, Copake Country Club is a must-visit golf course in the Hudson Valley. This public-access gem celebrated 100 years of play in 2021. The expansive course runs along the shores of the shimmering Copake Lake and at the foothills of the Berkshire Mountains. Famed architect Devereux Emmet engineered the strategic holes, tricky greens, and dramatic elevation changes found at Copake Country Club.

The course features 18 holes and crowned greens. The Greens at Copake Country Club serves delectable farm-to-table meals as well. Expect fresh fare like fried calamari, eggplant parmesan, and house-made gnocchi. Seasonal events and festivals regularly draw guests to the Columbia County grounds. Daily players can go 18 holes for $40 during weekdays and $30 on weekends (only after 3 p.m.).

Claverack, 518.851.9195

Members only, guests

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruce Shostak (@bruceshostak)

Another historic destination, Columbia Golf and Country Club has kept its tradition alive since 1919. The country club takes players through a well-groomed parkland golf course. Tree-lined fairways, sloping greens, and breathtaking views of the Catskills mark this Claverack site. Columbia grants golfers 18 holes and 6,231 yard stretches of pure majesty.

One of the region’s premier private clubs, Columbia offers multiple membership options. For those considering a membership, members can bring guests along for a test round. Additionally, an impressive practice facility features bunkers, practice greens, and areas to sharpen pitching skills.

- Advertisement -

Dutchess County

Poughkeepsie, 845.463.0900

Fully public, memberships available

Test accuracy on fairways and master testy greens, all while taking in the rolling countryside of the Hudson River Highlands. The Casperkill Golf Club, built in 1944, is a Poughkeepsie golf course that offers an award-winning experience from classic designer and architect Robert Trent Jones. Casperkill has so much to discover, between the soothing Casperkill Creek, shimmering ponds, and massive oak trees. Elevated tees showcase the incredible scenery of Dutchess County, while beautiful water traps captivate golfers seeking a challenge and deep sand traps create chipping specialists. Practice courses with target greens and a spacious driving range prepare visitors for the challenge ahead. Request a membership using the online form to join the community.

Poughkeepsie, 845.471.3917

Fully public, season passes available

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McCann-Caven Golf Courses (@mccanngolfcourse)

Few lovers of the sport in Dutchess County have not played at McCann Memorial Golf Course, the fan-favorite winner of several Best of Hudson Valley Readers’ Pick Awards. The William F. Mitchell-designed golf course hosted its first players in 1972 and was redesigned in 2001 for optimized play. The Poughkeepsie destination creates an invigorating challenge for golfers of all abilities. Long, curving fairways, unforgiving greens, and ample pitching scenarios make this course worth regular visits. Rates for 18 holes start at $37, the discounted rate for Poughkeepsie residents.

McCann’s sister course, College Hill, may be the better option for complete beginners. Expect fun par threes and a laid-back atmosphere. Many of the players here are novices.

Lagrangeville, 845.223.1000

Fully public, memberships available

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Links at Union Vale (@linksatunionvale)

Hudson Valleyites up to the challenge can tackle The Links at Union Vale, a sprawling 18-hole experience. This course, designed by architects Stephen Kay and Doug Smith, follows the shape of the land. Swells, troughs, moguls, and other natural obstacles enhance the difficulty of this championship public golf course. Focus on course management and tactical play for the most success. Five sets of tees allow for a wide range of players to compete in Lagrangeville. Younger golfers work on fundamentals with weekly golf lessons from The Links Junior Academy, led by a PGA member and certified kids coach. Plus, after scoring under par, celebrate with a fresh pint of Guinness at The Harp and Eagle Pub. Tee times start at $48 for 18 holes, with prices varying by time of day.

Hopewell Junction, 845.223.1600

Members only, special events

There are so many membership options at Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley. A social membership enables families to use the world-class facilities—which include luxurious indoor and outdoor dining spaces, a massive pool complex, the clubhouse, and a state-of-the-art fitness center, to name a few—without partaking in frequent rounds of golf. For the avid golfers out there, get started with a junior membership (age 27-34).

The par-72, 18-hole championship course is one of the most stunning destinations in Dutchess County. The 300 pristine acres sit wedged between the breathtaking Stormville Mountains. Plus, the all-grass practice range features six target greens, a putting and chipping green, and more ways to hone your game.

Pawling, 845.855.1040

Members only

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quaker Hill Country Club (@quakerhillcc)

Fans of historic places in the Hudson Valley need to play a round at this Pawling destination. World-famous writer, broadcaster, and traveler Lowell Thomas picked the hilltop spot in the late 1930s. He enlisted the help of architect Robert Trent Jones Sr. to design a golf course and imbue it with ambitious challenges. The nine-hole course is one of the most praised experiences in the nation. Undulating greens, difficult fairway lines, and other characteristics put any golfer’s sensibilities to the test.

Amenia, 845.475.7757

Private

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silo Ridge Field Club (@siloridge_fieldclub)

Tom Fazio designed this world-class course elevated above the lush landscapes for which Amenia is well-known. Silo Ridge sets up glorious comfort stations at holes three and 12, complete with delicious snacks and ice-cold beer. For golfers seeking a scenic destination to wow them with views, these grounds exceed expectations. The Taconic Mountains surround 18 holes of picture-perfect terrain and dramatic vistas. Onsite dining features farm-to-table cuisine and fresh produce from a hydroponic greenhouse and budding orchards. Silo Ridge’s membership can also be more lifelong—tiny neighborhoods and majestic houses line the course.

Greene County

Palenville, 518.678.9779

Fully public, memberships available

Though this Palenville golf course bears the name of Hudson Valley legend Rip Van Winkle, no one is snoozing at this country club. The Rip’s nine engaging holes provide the perfect level of difficulty for players of any skill, while granting them an unforgettable day in the Catskills. Legend Donald Ross designed the 3,000 yards of spectacular play. During the week, walking golfers can play nine holes for $18 and 18 holes for $25.

Diners may flock to the nearby towns of Hunter, Saugerties, and Woodstock for top-rated cuisine and craft beverages, but The Rip has its own foodie destination onsite. Enjoy satisfying pub grub like pan-seared salmon, pork tenderloin, or NY strip steak.

Windham, 518.734.9910

Fully public, memberships available

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wylder Hotel Windham (@wylderhotelwind)

Turn any golf outing into a complete getaway at Windham Golf Club. A prominent destination for skiers, snowboarders, and lovers of all winter activities, Windham Mountain tantalizes golfers with unique views and crisp, fresh air. Daily tee times for 18 holes start at $65 on weekdays and $115 on the weekends. Memberships include appealing perks like pool access and transferable vouchers, so even more folks can enjoy the majestic landscape at Windham.

Orange County

Monroe, 845.782.7888

Fully public, memberships available

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mansion Ridge Golf Course Food & Beverage Page (@mansionridge_gc)

This breathtaking 220-acre estate boasts landmarks older than the nation itself. The Club at Mansion Ridge recently completed an enhancement project under Troon Golf that brought new life to the course, the stately stone clubhouse, and entire experience. Weddings, tournaments, and other special events regularly utilize the rolling hills and picturesque scenery in Monroe. Breathe in the mountain air while playing through one of the few golf courses with vibrant Catskill Mountain views.

Newburgh, 845.561.4481

Private

Newburgh houses a tried-and-true relic of Hudson Valley golf courses. The Powelton Club dates back to 1882, when it opened its doors as an upscale tennis club after a hotel burned down. After an initial course was launched, the world-famous Devereaux Emmet designed a new 18-hole golf course in the 1920s. Ever since, the distinctive scenery of historic Balmville has captivated players of all abilities. Fairways run parallel to the Hudson River with a spectacular view towards the Hudson Highlands. A total of 6,193 yards of challenging play makes Powelton an exciting destination for fans of the game. Year-round dining options keep members happy and well-fed.

Port Jervis, 845.858.4653

Fully public, memberships available



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Pilz (@linguine_and_clams)

One of the oldest golf courses in the country, Lynx was designed and built by A.W. Tillinghast in 1915. River Bend Golf Club highlights the mighty Shawangunk Mountains and was members-only for nearly a century. However, this Port Jervis 18-holer eventually opened its doors for non-member play. An especially demanding three-hole stretch known as “The Cat’s Claw” provides a special opportunity for golfers looking for a challenge.

Montgomery, 845.457.4949

Fully public, memberships available

Located in the beautiful Thomas Bull Memorial Park, Stony Ford offers a breezy lineup of 18 holes. This Orange County spot opened its doors in 1969 and features a delicious restaurant, driving range, and putting greens. Its sister course, Hickory Hill, boasts bucolic mountainside views.

Middletown, 845.361.1022

Fully public, memberships available

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Town of Wallkill Golf Club (@townofwallkillgolfclub)

This 18-hole championship course owes its peaceful surroundings to tree-lined perimeters that provide a serene setting for golfers to enjoy a New-England style course. Wonderful expanses of water, various doglegs, and isolated holes allow golfers to shut out the urban world while enjoying a relaxing day of golf. Rates start at $28 for weekdays, while weekend tee times start at $45.

Middletown, 845.341.1899

Private

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glenn Forcellina (@glennforcellina)

Of all the golf courses in the Hudson Valley, West Hills features some of the most lavish amenities. This members-only country club pampers its guests with a relaxing inground swimming pool, summer lounge areas, and the snack shack. Virtual training facilities keep players in peak form. Today, this Middletown institution has over 120 years of history. Choose either the full 18-hole championship course or the River Course, which offers nine fast and fun par threes.

West Point, 315.774.9228

Fully public, memberships available

The mountainside layout of the West Point Golf Course presents a truly one-of-a-kind challenge. Just north of the Bear Mountain Bridge, the demanding par-72 golf course was designed by Robert Trent Moses. It also serves as the home course for Army Golf, the official D1 team for United States Military Academy at West Point. Civilian tee times start at $50 during the week, and the dynamic landscape provides a variety of play styles. Ditch the cart and walk this course, walking through American history at the same time. Each hole pays homage to a different conflict, beginning with the American Revolution and ending with Iraq and Afghanistan.

Putnam County

Carmel, 845.225.5700

Fully public, season passes available

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nygolfing (@nygolfing)

Centennial’s 27-hole championship course was designed by Larry Nelson, member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and winner of the U.S. Open and two PGA Championships. The 340 acres of rolling hills, ponds, and natural rock outcroppings render this course “the most naturally suited to golf” Nelson has ever seen. If that isn’t enticing enough, the Centennial Grille Room will surely reel you in with tavern fare like burgers and paninis alongside breathtaking views.

Garrison, 845.295.5585

Fully public, memberships available

Just across the river from the marvelous golf courses of West Point sits The Highlands. These elevated grounds overlook the Hudson Highlands, a beautiful natural wonder. This Garrison destination is perfect for walkers and beginners. Of course, seasoned veterans can find their own challenges in Putnam County. Call the pro shop to reserve tee times for public play, starting at $30 for nine holes.

Mahopac, 845.628.9335

Private

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Deagan (@deags225)

Where are the beachfront golf courses? The Mahopac Golf and Beach Club lays claim to white, sandy beaches, and Lake Mahopac’s north shore lines the par-70 course. Tree-lined fairways, challenging bunkers, and speedy greens test even the most talented golfers. Four separate tees accommodate players of every skill level. Low-handicappers will find the well-guarded greens especially challenging. No matter how demanding a round may be here, the frustration is nothing that some time on the private beach can’t fix. Members soak in the sun and fine-tune their game with an elaborate practice facility full of chipping greens, grass practice ranges, and massive bunker area.

Ulster County

Highland, 845.883.5500

Fully public, memberships available

If you’re searching for a golfing experience with a view, look no further than Apple Greens. The former apple orchard turned 27-hole championship course features breathtaking mountainside vistas. Nestled near the Catskill and Shawangunk Mountains, this family-owned golf course offers fun experiences for players of all ages. Apple Greens makes the experience feel professional with greens and tees all built to USGA specifications and offers a country club experience without the cost.

New Paltz, 845.256.2154

Fully public, memberships available

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohonk Mountain House (@mohonkmountainhouse)

While visiting one of the Catskills’ most iconic landmarks, be sure to spend some time out on the greens. The nine-hole stretch at the historic Mohonk Mountain House is one of the oldest golf courses in New York, offering the same enriching history as the rest of the area. Day visitors are always welcome to this golf course, but this resort offers a complimentary round on the greens to overnight guests. Celebrate a game well played by visiting one of the eateries at the Mountain House for lunch or dinner with a spectacular view of the Catskills and Lake Mohonk.

Accord, 845.377.0030

Fully public, memberships available

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INNESS (@inness_ny)

Inness is one of Hudson Valley’s newest golf courses garnering praise from the area’s biggest golf fanatics. The intimate country refuge and members club has everything from breathtaking scenic views and nine pro-level holes to local farm-to-table food. This Ulster County golf course even has swimming. Designed by renowned architects King-Collins, the course was created with sustainability and eco-friendly principles in mind. The course at Inness strives to create a fun and laid-back environment for all players. Accord welcomes golfers of all levels to try out a round at the acclaimed course, followed by a stay at the luxurious resort.

Kingston, 845.331.0700

Fully public, memberships available

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wiltwyck (@wiltwyckgolfclub)

This championship golf course is now fully open to the public for the first time since its inception in 1933. Previously only open to members, it offers a challenging yet fun experience for all. Wiltwyck is a family-owned tradition with tons of history to discover in every corner of the manicured course. The property—like many top-tier golf courses in the Hudson Valley—was designed by famed golf architect Robert Trent Jones, Sr. Featuring 18 dynamic holes, this charming club is a staple for Hudson Valley golfers.

Visit our sister site for a guide to golf courses in Westchester County.

Related: Catch an Outdoor Flick at the Hudson Valley’s Drive-In Movie Theaters