Speed Away at Go-Kart Racetracks in the Hudson Valley

As summer begins to come to a close, now is the perfect time to fit in all the outdoor fun the Hudson Valley has to offer. While stargazing and swimming are ideal for lazy weekends, sometimes more action-packed to-dos are needed. During times like those, the racetracks of the region are ready and waiting for go-kart cruises galore. With everything from high-speed cars to rides geared toward young racers, local tracks are the place to visit for an adrenaline rush – with photo ops to boot.

Latham

This Capital Region destination may be loved for its ice cream, but the family fun is endless at All 4 Fun. Mini golf, batting cages, and go-karts all attract Albany County locals to this Latham spot. Single and double go-karts are available for drivers who may or may not have a legal license, but certainly have a need for speed. Purchase a single-rider ticket for $10, or buy a pack of five tickets for $45 to cash in on a sweet deal and some friendly competition.

Chester

This Orange County fun center caters to all ages and interests, with rollerblading, ziplining, and racing all onsite. With three outdoor, gas-powered go-kart tracks, individuals of every ability can find their comfort zone. The three tracks consist of the Mini Indy track for young drivers, the Spiral Road Course track for those looking to climb the multi-level course, and the Slick track for a fast, challenging ride. Single and double karts are both available for those looking to drive or just hold on for the ride.

Mount Kisco, West Nyack

At two locations in the lower Hudson Valley region, K1 Speed brings high-speed fun indoors. Head to the Palisades Center in West Nyack to experience a challenging indoor track with adult and junior electric karts, and race in Mount Kisco on a multi-level track before hitting the adjacent arcade, bowling alley, and ninja obstacle course afterward. The best part about K1 is that you can race any day of the year thanks to the self-contained, weatherproof facilities.

Cuddebackville

For those looking to get into the sport of go-kart racing, Oakland Valley Race Park is the place to be. With a professional staff, the park offers great summer camp opportunities and training sessions to help interested individuals become better racers. OVRP features a three-quarter-mile asphalt sprint road course and Supermoto track with a dedicated dirt section. Beginner, intermediate, and advanced level racers can bring their own karts to engage in the fun.

Saugerties

This cash-only adventure center features everything from mini golf to laser tag, with plenty in between. With a go-kart racetrack lauded as the “best track in the Catskills,” Puttin Plus runs racers less than $10 per ticket. Opt for the single or double kart and then hit the gas to take on over-and-under tight turns. Make it a birthday, bachelor, or corporate party to enjoy racing with friends.

Kingston

In Ulster County, RAH’s Playland and Parlor is the ultimate family fun spot. With attractions like mini golf, go-karting, and batting cages, there is always something fun to do — with ice cream available onsite afterward. Starting at just $12 per ride for single karts, hit this racetrack for a bit of excitement and high-speed racing. The track is outdoors, making for perfect leaf-peeping views come autumn.

Middletown

For trampoline adventure, ropes courses, and go-karting in Middletown, head to the Galleria at Crystal Run. Urban Air Go-Kart offers an indoor racetrack packed with tight turns, straightaways, and other features that will challenge drivers’ speed and skill. Race your friends under the lights before hitting the destination’s many other attractions.

