Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks Around the Hudson Valley

Summer happenings are back in the Hudson Valley, and local fireworks are ready to light up the night sky. Independence Day brings a slew of patriotic events to the region. Live performances from local musicians, craft food and beverage vendors, and good old-fashioned baseball accompany Fourth of July celebrations. Plus, catch extra colorful explosions throughout the warm-weather season. Here’s where to watch the sparkling festivities around the region.
P.S. Did we miss a spot? Email us here so we can add it.
Albany County
New York State’s Fourth of July Celebration
Empire State Plaza, Albany
July 4, 5-10 p.m.
The iconic Fourth celebration in the state’s capital city returns with live music, food and drink vendors, a coloring mural and a bounce house for the kids, and a dazzling fireworks display.
Columbia County
Town of Germantown Independence Day Fireworks
Palatine Park, Germantown
July 5, 4-11 p.m.
Head to Palatine Park to celebrate Independence Day and liberty in Germantown. On the Saturday of Fourth of July weekend, experience an incredible fireworks show, along with live music, food vendors, beer, and wine.
Dutchess County
Hudson Valley Renegades Fireworks Game
Heritage Financial Park, Wappingers Falls
July 3, 7:05 p.m.
Summer and baseball go hand in hand, which is why there’s no place like Heritage Financial Park in Wappingers Falls to celebrate the Fourth of July this year. Come for the baseball game, which pits the ‘Gades against the Brooklyn Cyclones, then stay for the Independence Day fireworks show.
July 4th Fireworks Spectacular
Walkway Over the Hudson, Poughkeepsie & Highland
July 4, 6-10 p.m.
Purchase tickets to enjoy a clear view of the fireworks set off by the City of Poughkeepsie, while standing 212 feet above the Hudson River.
Greene County
Nussy’s Bier Garden 4th of July Celebration
Riedlbauer’s Resort, Round Top
June 28, 6-10 p.m.
Nothing says Fourth of July like classic music, cold beer, and fireworks. Stop by Nussy’s Bier Garten at Riedlbauer’s Resort to start celebrating early as you listen to a set performed by Full Throttle, a Def Leppard and Journey tribute band, then follow it up with a stunning display of fireworks.
Catskill’s 4th of July Celebration
Dutchman’s Landing Park, Catskill
July 3
Catskill does Independence Day right with a riverside shindig along the Hudson. Enjoy live music by In The Dust followed by a fireworks show at dusk.
Cairo’s 4th of July Celebration at the Park
Angelo Canna Town Park, Cairo
July 4, 4 p.m.
Celebrate Independence Day with a (literal) bang and join Cairo for an evening of celebration. Angelo Canna Town Park is a wonderful Catskills destination for open-air entertainment. Bring snacks or chow down on fresh fare from Hudson Valley vendors before settling down for the fireworks at dusk.
Fourth of July at Wylder Windham
Wylder Windham, Windham
July 4, 7-10 p.m.
Venture over to Wylder Windham, the picturesque Hudson Valley hotel, for a Fourth of July celebration in the Catskills. The festivities kick off with Windham’s annual Fourth of July Parade at 7 p.m., followed by sparklers at Killside as the sun sets, and then a fireworks show at the hotel at 9 p.m.
Blackthorne Resort’s Fourth of July Weekend
Blackthorne Resort, East Durham
July 4-6
Celebrate the nation all weekend long with activities such as decorating golf carts for the East Durham parade and watching fireworks light up the night sky.
Christman’s Windham House July 4th Celebration
Christman’s Windham House Resort, Windham
July 5
As part of its annual Independence Day celebration, Christman’s features a barbecue, bouncy house, and live music with Sonny Rock and the Torpeedos. A stellar fireworks display goes off at dusk, so arrive early to find the perfect viewing spot.
Village of Tannersville’s 4th of July Celebration
Colonial Country Club, Tannersville
July 5, dusk
Tannersville’s annual fireworks show is an event with fun for the whole family. Be sure to bring a comfy chair and blanket to watch the big event under the stars.
Orange County
Food Truck & Fireworks Festival
Riverside Park, Port Jervis
July 3, 5-10 p.m.
While waiting for the sparks, dig into some of the best food trucks in the Hudson Valley and rock out to live music from local bands Jug O’ Jack, The Harrisons, and Alyssa Goldstein. Admission is $5; children under 12 get in free.
Town of Wallkill Fireworks & Drones
Town of Wallkill Golf Course, Middletown
July 3, 6-9 p.m.
The Town of Wallkill hosts its annual fireworks presentation on July 3. The evening also includes a drone show at the golf course.
Cornwall Independence Day Celebration
Cornwall
July 4
For the 75th year, Cornwall will host its July 4 parade at 5 p.m. Other festivities throughout the day include an artisanal craft fair, pet show, live music, and color explosion over Rings Pond.
Red, White & BOOM! at LEGOLAND
LEGOLAND New York Resort, Goshen
July 4
With live music, fire dancers, LEGO building activities, and a chance to meet Lady Liberty herself, this celebration is packed with things to do. Once night falls, watch the sky with 3D glasses for a LEGO surprise.
West Point Independence Day Celebration
Trophy Point Amphitheater, West Point
July 4, 7 p.m.
Head to West Point’s amphitheater for a musical performance while overlooking the Hudson River; fireworks will close out the night.
Putnam County
Southeast Fireworks Extravaganza
Independence Way, Brewster
July 6, 6-10 p.m.
The Town of Southeast throws its annual fireworks extravaganza at the plaza located on Independence Way in Brewster. Set up your lawn chairs or lounge out in the back of a pickup truck for this drive-in-style show.
Rockland County
New York Boulders Independence Day Celebration
Clover Stadium, Pomona
July 4, 6 p.m.
What’s more patriotic than baseball and hot dogs? Watch the New York Boulders play the Quebec Capitales, and stay after the game to catch the fireworks show.
Ulster County
4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza
Accord Speedway, Accord
June 27, 5 p.m.
Keeping with its annual tradition, Accord Speedway hosts a fireworks spectacular for Independence Day in the Hudson Valley. This Ulster County locale treats guests to high octane fun and car races every Friday night of the summer.
Mohonk Mountain House Fourth of July Celebration
Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz
July 3-6
Treat yourself to a three-day stay at the Mohonk Mountain House and enjoy a carnival, parade, and boat dock concert—with fireworks illuminating the surrounding ‘Gunks.
July 4th Fireworks and Parade
Washington Avenue, Saugerties
July 4, 10 a.m.
Saugerties goes big for the Fourth of July. The full-day event starts with a parade organized by the Saugerties Fire Department, which lines up at 10 a.m. and steps off at 11 a.m. sharp onto Washington Avenue. At night, fireworks sparkle throughout the sky beginning at 10 p.m.
Kingston Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular
City of Kingston
July 4, 5 p.m.
The Cornell, Brickmen Kitchen + Bar, and O’Connor & Partners sponsor this year’s Kingston Fireworks Spectacular. Featuring live music and a free shuttle service, the fireworks will be set off from a barge in the Rondout Creek just after dark.
For the complete guide to fireworks in Westchester County, head to our sister publication at westchestermagazine.com.
