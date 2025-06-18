Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks Around the Hudson Valley

Summer happenings are back in the Hudson Valley, and local fireworks are ready to light up the night sky. Independence Day brings a slew of patriotic events to the region. Live performances from local musicians, craft food and beverage vendors, and good old-fashioned baseball accompany Fourth of July celebrations. Plus, catch extra colorful explosions throughout the warm-weather season. Here’s where to watch the sparkling festivities around the region.

P.S. Did we miss a spot? Email us here so we can add it.

Albany County

Empire State Plaza, Albany

July 4, 5-10 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Empire State Plaza (@plazaevents)

- Advertisement -

The iconic Fourth celebration in the state’s capital city returns with live music, food and drink vendors, a coloring mural and a bounce house for the kids, and a dazzling fireworks display.

Columbia County

Palatine Park, Germantown

July 5, 4-11 p.m.

Head to Palatine Park to celebrate Independence Day and liberty in Germantown. On the Saturday of Fourth of July weekend, experience an incredible fireworks show, along with live music, food vendors, beer, and wine.

Dutchess County

Heritage Financial Park, Wappingers Falls

July 3, 7:05 p.m.

Summer and baseball go hand in hand, which is why there’s no place like Heritage Financial Park in Wappingers Falls to celebrate the Fourth of July this year. Come for the baseball game, which pits the ‘Gades against the Brooklyn Cyclones, then stay for the Independence Day fireworks show.

Walkway Over the Hudson, Poughkeepsie & Highland

July 4, 6-10 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walkway Over the Hudson (@walkwayoverthehudson)

- Advertisement -

Purchase tickets to enjoy a clear view of the fireworks set off by the City of Poughkeepsie, while standing 212 feet above the Hudson River.

Greene County

Riedlbauer’s Resort, Round Top

June 28, 6-10 p.m.

Nothing says Fourth of July like classic music, cold beer, and fireworks. Stop by Nussy’s Bier Garten at Riedlbauer’s Resort to start celebrating early as you listen to a set performed by Full Throttle, a Def Leppard and Journey tribute band, then follow it up with a stunning display of fireworks.

Dutchman’s Landing Park, Catskill

July 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Cue (@daveinthemountains)

Catskill does Independence Day right with a riverside shindig along the Hudson. Enjoy live music by In The Dust followed by a fireworks show at dusk.

Angelo Canna Town Park, Cairo

July 4, 4 p.m.

Celebrate Independence Day with a (literal) bang and join Cairo for an evening of celebration. Angelo Canna Town Park is a wonderful Catskills destination for open-air entertainment. Bring snacks or chow down on fresh fare from Hudson Valley vendors before settling down for the fireworks at dusk.

Wylder Windham, Windham

July 4, 7-10 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wylder Hotel Windham (@wylderhotelwind)

Venture over to Wylder Windham, the picturesque Hudson Valley hotel, for a Fourth of July celebration in the Catskills. The festivities kick off with Windham’s annual Fourth of July Parade at 7 p.m., followed by sparklers at Killside as the sun sets, and then a fireworks show at the hotel at 9 p.m.

Blackthorne Resort, East Durham

July 4-6

Celebrate the nation all weekend long with activities such as decorating golf carts for the East Durham parade and watching fireworks light up the night sky.

Christman’s Windham House Resort, Windham

July 5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RedLiftCabin (@redliftcabin)

As part of its annual Independence Day celebration, Christman’s features a barbecue, bouncy house, and live music with Sonny Rock and the Torpeedos. A stellar fireworks display goes off at dusk, so arrive early to find the perfect viewing spot.

Colonial Country Club, Tannersville

July 5, dusk

Tannersville’s annual fireworks show is an event with fun for the whole family. Be sure to bring a comfy chair and blanket to watch the big event under the stars.

Orange County

Riverside Park, Port Jervis

July 3, 5-10 p.m.

While waiting for the sparks, dig into some of the best food trucks in the Hudson Valley and rock out to live music from local bands Jug O’ Jack, The Harrisons, and Alyssa Goldstein. Admission is $5; children under 12 get in free.

Town of Wallkill Golf Course, Middletown

July 3, 6-9 p.m.

The Town of Wallkill hosts its annual fireworks presentation on July 3. The evening also includes a drone show at the golf course.

Cornwall

July 4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cornwall4th (@cornwall4th)

For the 75th year, Cornwall will host its July 4 parade at 5 p.m. Other festivities throughout the day include an artisanal craft fair, pet show, live music, and color explosion over Rings Pond.

LEGOLAND New York Resort, Goshen

July 4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEGOLAND New York (@legoland.newyork)

With live music, fire dancers, LEGO building activities, and a chance to meet Lady Liberty herself, this celebration is packed with things to do. Once night falls, watch the sky with 3D glasses for a LEGO surprise.

Trophy Point Amphitheater, West Point

July 4, 7 p.m.

Head to West Point’s amphitheater for a musical performance while overlooking the Hudson River; fireworks will close out the night.

Putnam County

Independence Way, Brewster

July 6, 6-10 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brewster HamletHub (@brewsterhamlethub)

The Town of Southeast throws its annual fireworks extravaganza at the plaza located on Independence Way in Brewster. Set up your lawn chairs or lounge out in the back of a pickup truck for this drive-in-style show.

Rockland County

Clover Stadium, Pomona

July 4, 6 p.m.

What’s more patriotic than baseball and hot dogs? Watch the New York Boulders play the Quebec Capitales, and stay after the game to catch the fireworks show.

Ulster County

Accord Speedway, Accord

June 27, 5 p.m.

Keeping with its annual tradition, Accord Speedway hosts a fireworks spectacular for Independence Day in the Hudson Valley. This Ulster County locale treats guests to high octane fun and car races every Friday night of the summer.

Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz

July 3-6

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Blenis (@dave_blenis_photography)

Treat yourself to a three-day stay at the Mohonk Mountain House and enjoy a carnival, parade, and boat dock concert—with fireworks illuminating the surrounding ‘Gunks.

Washington Avenue, Saugerties

July 4, 10 a.m.

Saugerties goes big for the Fourth of July. The full-day event starts with a parade organized by the Saugerties Fire Department, which lines up at 10 a.m. and steps off at 11 a.m. sharp onto Washington Avenue. At night, fireworks sparkle throughout the sky beginning at 10 p.m.

City of Kingston

July 4, 5 p.m.

The Cornell, Brickmen Kitchen + Bar, and O’Connor & Partners sponsor this year’s Kingston Fireworks Spectacular. Featuring live music and a free shuttle service, the fireworks will be set off from a barge in the Rondout Creek just after dark.

For the complete guide to fireworks in Westchester County, head to our sister publication at westchestermagazine.com.

Related: 8 Hudson Valley Hikes and Drives for Spectacular Sunrise Views