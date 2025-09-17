11 Craft Fairs to Hit This Fall in the Hudson Valley

While the Hudson Valley’s summer festivals and spring fairs are stellar in their own right, there’s something special about the region’s fall craft fairs. Perhaps it’s because gifting season is right around the corner, or because creativity and cool temperatures seem to go hand in hand.

Whatever your philosophy may be, there’s no time like the present to plan a visit to the upcoming crafty happenings in the Hudson Valley.

P.S. Did we miss a craft fair? Email us here so we can add it.

- Advertisement -

Woodstock Outpost, Woodstock; Stockade Faire, Kingston

September 27, 10 a.m.; October 9, 11 a.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenicia Flea (@phoeniciaflea)

Unlike one-off craft fairs, Phoenicia Flea is a traveling market which showcases a medley of artisanal food, drinks, home goods, clothing, skincare, jewelry, and more. The Flea changes location every weekend in the summer—during the fall, explore the market’s goods at locations in Woodstock and Kingston.

Garrison Art Center, Garrison

October 4 & 5, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garrison Art Center (@garrisonartcenter)

Now in its 55th year, this Garrison to-do a leading modern craft fair in the Hudson Valley that showcases a curated collection of independent artists, craft makers, and designers. This year will feature over 60 artisans as well as live music by local musicians, regional food vendors, and pottery demonstrations courtesy of teaching artists. Right on the banks of the Hudson River, this event helps support the Garrison Art Center, a nonprofit organization that fosters the arts in the Hudson Valley.

Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck

October 4 & 5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quail Hollow Events (@quailhollowevents)

This artfully reimagined Oktoberfest in Rhinebeck is a family harvest celebration, offering more than the usual beer-guzzling and polka-dancing. Quail Hollow Events presents this craft festival centered around the concept of handcrafted goods, but also infused with harvest energy and Oktoberfest staples. Enjoy works of art from local artisans, gourmet specialty foods, local wine and spirits, and agricultural marvels, all in celebration of handmade and home-spun.

Hutton Brickyards, Kingston

October 10-12, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson Valley Magazine (@hudsonvalleymag)

- Advertisement -

Continuing a longstanding tradition and now celebrating its 11th year, Field + Supply returns to Hutton Brickyards. The riverside shopping event includes hundreds of talented vendors and brings a modern twist to the craft fair scene. Merchants sell everything from minimalist jewelry and woven baskets to locally made soap and funky mugs, so stop by and treat yourself to something handcrafted and highly special.

Stormville Airport, Stormville

October 11 & 12, November 1, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson Valley Magazine (@hudsonvalleymag)

This seasonal tradition brings local vendors to the Stormville Airport. Family-friendly and endlessly entertaining, this antique show and flea market boasts unique deals and bargains. Stormville hosts six shows a year, beginning with April’s “Springtime in the Country” and ending with “Christmas in November.” Two weekends in the autumn feature fall-themed crafts and pieces. Plus, enjoy a massive assortment of Hudson Valley foods and beverages.

Main Street, Windham

October 11 & 12, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Great Northern Catskills (@catskilltourism)

Autumn is the perfect time of year to visit Windham, a town known for its superlative fall foliage. For one weekend in October, a celebration of the season will be in full swing with a hay maze, pony rides, food and drink stations, kids’ tent, and more to help attendees settle into our region’s most colorful season.

Main, Broadway, and Cedar Streets, Nyack

October 12, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Handcrafted Artificial Floral Arrangements (@bloomtofficial)

A new season means a new street fair in Nyack, and the last one of the year! Bookmark the Nyack Famous Street Fair this October to experience over 300 vendors on Main, Broadway, and Cedar Streets in the Rockland County village. From art to home décor to unique gifts for the holiday season, this fair also promises delicious food from Nyack’s outdoor cafes and restaurants.

Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck

October 18 & 19

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Llama Alpaca Goat Farm Hyde Park, NY (@cloverbrookefarmhydeparkny)

This October, the Sheep & Wool Festival camps out at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds for two fun-filled days. Join the crafting community at large as it turns out for book signings, competitions, demonstrations, and shopping galore. Visitors will love browsing the stands of raw wool, yarn, rugs, and fibers. Vendors come from all over the country, so expect to see a wide variety of goods and materials. For kids, the sheep shearing and animal attractions are bound to fascinate.

Wappinger Town Hall, Wappingers Falls

November 8, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This cozy town craft fair offers a multitude of items from local vendors such as the Wappinger Senior Association and Hudson Valley Woodworking. If you’re looking for a fall craft fair that feels a little more personal, join in on the fun of this tight-knit community in the Town of Wappinger. Expect a little taste of everything with jewelry, hand-poured candles, sweet treats, crocheted items, and more.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Cold Spring

November 8 & 9, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hops on the Hudson Modern Makers Market (@hhmodernmakersmarket)

Peruse unique creations by more than 50 artisans at Hops on the Hudson’s fall Modern Makers Markets. Participants include glassworkers, jewelers, and potters. This is a rain-or-shine event, and admission is free. Plus, feel free to bring along Fido as you browse the stalls.

Hudson Valley Community College, Troy

November 21-23

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irene Worth | Crafter • Entreprenuer (@worthy.fibers)

Cottage-core fans, this fall craft fair is for you! For over 40 years, the Country Folk Art Craft Show has traveled the nation. Home décor here explores a wide variety of styles, including shabby chic, new country, farmhouse, and more. The craft show is the perfect place to find repurposed and upcycled treasures. Wearable art, handmade soaps, wood carvings, and many more items will be available at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.

Related: 10 Fall Food Festivals That Add Flavor to the Hudson Valley