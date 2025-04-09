The Kids Will Love These Hudson Valley Easter Egg Hunts

Dust off your bunny ears and break out your baskets! Hudson Valley spots are ready to serve some serious Easter competition this year. From chocolate and rainbow eggs to 21-and-over events and Easter bunny photo ops, these hunts offer a little something for everyone.

Huguenot Street, New Paltz

April 12, 12-3 p.m.

The tradition is back on New Paltz’s historic Huguenot Street this April. Presented by New Paltz Youth Program, the hunt will include thousands of plastic eggs to be discovered by Ulster County children. A rain date is set for the following day on April 13.

Pasta D’oro at the Jolly Onion, Pine Island

April 13, 12-2 p.m.

At Pasta D’oro, catch the Easter bunny, a brunch buffet, and an egg hunt all in one place this April. The holiday comes early at the Pine Island restaurant, with a breakfast spread that includes all the classics, from scrambled eggs to French toast, photos with the Easter bunny, and an egg hunt for kids. You’ll want to look out for the lucky golden egg, which contains a $100 gift certificate to the restaurant.

Catskill Mountain Railroad, Kingston

April 12, 13, 19

All aboard the bunny express! If you and the family want a bit more than just the traditional Easter egg hunt and festivities, this ride offers a delightful change of scenery. The train experience lasts 90 minutes and includes an egg hunt for kids and adults.

Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard, North Salem

April 12, 13, 18, 19

Every year, Harvest Moon hosts four fun days of egg hunting for children eight and under. Toddlers can take their time searching in a small fenced-off patch, while the older kids are free to adventure throughout the orchard. Tickets are available online.

Bailiwick Animal Park, Catskill

April 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Don’t miss this festive celebration of Easter at the zoo. At $30 per ticket (which includes one child and one adult), attendees of this event can look forward to an egg hunt, pony ride, and plenty of furry friends to feed and pet. Of course, the Easter bunny will be hopping around the zoo, so be sure to snap a selfie together.

Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz

April 18-20

As part of an Easter Weekend celebration, Mohonk presents its annual egg hunt on the grounds for children ages two through 12 (the Easter bunny will be there!). The resort also hosts a 21-plus adult egg hunt with liquor-filled chocolates and grand prizes for first, second, and third place winners.

The Osborn, Rye

April 19, 10:45 a.m.

An impressive 6,000 colorful candy-filled eggs will dot the lawn of the senior living community’s beautiful campus on April 19. Along with the hunt, the event will feature the Easter bunny for family photos, carnival games, and refreshments available for purchase.

Angry Orchard Cidery, Walden

April 19, 12-2 p.m.

Another hunt just for adults, this Angry Orchard event features a crazy egg scramble on its 60-acre campus in Walden. With two sessions, one at 12 p.m. and one at 2 p.m., there are plenty of eggs and prizes to go around. Eggs will be filled with everything from drink tokens to Angry Orchard merch to growlers, so you won’t want to miss this.

