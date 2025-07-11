Visit These County Fairs in the Hudson Valley This Summer

Summer is in the air in the Hudson Valley, and with it comes the return of one of the season’s most nostalgic to-dos. After all, who doesn’t have fond memories of childhood visits to the county fair? Throughout the region, local fests spotlight regional agriculture, delight with rides galore, and dish up the fair food we all know and love (fried Oreos, anyone?). Here are the dates to bookmark this season.

Orange County Fairgrounds, Middletown

July 17-27

One of the oldest fairs in New York hosts a full lineup of concerts, including local and national tribute bands, in a recently renovated amphitheater. Open daily for 10 days, this year’s fair is the 185th annual celebration of the festivities. Make sure to head to the Orange County Fair Speedway to catch monster trucks and motocross all week long.

Cairo

July 24-27

This fair focuses on youth involvement in local agriculture and is free for all ages. From dairy shows to carving demonstrations to barnyard Olympics, there is so much to see in the realm of agriculture. Make sure to purchase tickets for the pig raffle—the winner will receive a whole pig’s worth of pork chops, bacon, and more.

Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park, Carmel

July 26-27

As a smaller county, Putnam hosts this two-day fair for families at Veterans Memorial Park in Carmel. The lakeside venue features food trucks, vendors, games, pony rides, inflatables, demonstrations, a classic car show, and farm animals at the annual event that draws thousands of visitors.

Ulster County Fairgrounds, New Paltz

July 29 – August 3

What started in the 19th century as a small fair featuring horse racing and agricultural exhibits has since grown into the county staple that it is today. At this mid-summer event, experience all of the classic elements of the fair, from cotton candy and fried dough to animals and racing pigs to rides and entertainment.

Altamont Fairgrounds, Altamont

August 12-17

With horse shows, demolition derbies, local music, and 4-H exhibits, the Altamont Fairgrounds will have something for everyone. Don’t miss out on the popular midway carnival rides and performances like the rodeo, circus, and a dock dogs show throughout the week-long event.

Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck

August 19-24

Rhinebeck hosts the largest county fair in the Hudson Valley (and second largest in the state). Catch headlining concerts by big names like Cheap Trick, Roots and Boots, and Forever Seger. When you’re not enjoying the live music, chow down on the venue’s many food options, hop on the Ferris wheel, or stand front and center for pig races, dog shows, and motor sports events.

Columbia County Fairgrounds, Chatham

August 27 – September 1

Explore competitions of all kinds from cookie making and talent shows to a demolition derby and watermelon-eating contest. As for the entertainment, Columbia doesn’t miss a beat with a lineup that includes six days of local and national talent like Neal McCoy, The Tailgate Band, Magic Ben, and Master of the Chainsaw.

Schaghticoke

August 27 – September 1

This Labor Day weekend event contains six days of action-packed fair fun. From the circus to dog shows to this year’s special guest, Bryan Martin, the Schaghticoke Fair is a family-friendly spectacular that you’ll look forward to all summer long.

Yorktown Grange Fairgrounds, Yorktown Heights

September 5-7

Hosted by the Yorktown Grange Agricultural Society, this annual fair dates to 1924 and showcases local art, crafts, baking, livestock, and horticulture. This year, the fair is themed “Moo-ving Into the Next Century,” with plenty of livestock and local farm demonstrations to honor its agricultural roots.

