These Hudson Valley Corn Mazes Are A-Maize-ing in Autumn

That fall feeling is back in full force in the Hudson Valley. In what feels like the blink of an eye, the return of apple picking, craft fairs, farm and food festivals, and pumpkin spice everything is here.

In honor of autumn’s arrival, we rounded up the region’s coolest, creepiest, can’t-miss corn mazes in the region. As you hop from farm to farm over the course of the season, challenge yourself to navigate them all.

Poughquag

Barton isn’t just a farm; it’s a destination. In addition to pick-your-own produce and barnyard animals, the farm also boasts a corn maze that is open weekends from Labor Day. After you make it through the challenging course, refuel with a cup of cider and a slice of pie at the bakery. For additional entertainment, catch a concert with one of the visiting bands, and bring your pup to the dog park.

Hopewell Junction

From apple-picking to pumpkin-picking and everything in between, Fishkill Farms is a household name in the Hudson Valley when it comes to fall activities. When you’re not doing yoga on the farm or trying a flight of Treasury Cider at the bar, head to the Dutchess County destination’s corn maze for a fun challenge. A trip to the cider-themed maze gives back to the community, with 30 percent of each maze ticket donated to local nonprofits.

Modena

Hurd’s takes fun on the farm seriously. Dubbed “agritainment,” the onsite festivities include a massive two-acre pollinator-themed maze, hayrides, an obstacle course, and so much more. You can pick your own apples through the end of October, making Hurd’s a great choice for all-around family fun in the fall.

Kerhonkson

A staple in the Hudson Valley for over 200 years, Kelder’s delivers family fun during the fall with U-pick produce, farm market shopping, and, of course, a curving corn maze. Visits to the corn maze are part of each farm and season pass, so book ahead of time to confirm a visit. This year, the corn maze design is themed around the 100th anniversary of the New York State Future Farmers of America.

Rhinebeck

Venture over to Kesicke Farm on the border of Rhinebeck and Red Hook through October 26 to experience the best of autumn during one of the fall festival weekends. Race with friends through the corn maze, then hop on a wagon ride and pick your very own pumpkin. After you say hello to the farm animals and give them a snack to two, indulge in a delectable apple cider donut. ‘Tis the season, after all.

Tivoli

Known as “Hudson Valley’s original local orchard,” Mead Orchards has been offering pick-your-own options for over 100 years. Whether you’re visiting for hayrides or apple-picking, there’s family fun for everyone at the Tivoli farm. With a nine-acre corn maze, Mead Orchards’ labyrinth is one of the largest in the area, and this year’s version is shaped into a pirate ship.

Clintondale

When you need one spot that will satisfy the entire family, Minard’s is the place to go. The all-in-one venue delights the young and the young at heart with pick-your-own fun, shopping in the barn market, and a bounce pillow for kids. If you want to embrace your inner Tomb Raider, test yourself with a trip through the corn maze. Once you make your escape, order a warm apple cider donut or two as a reward.

Middletown

Pierson’s might be known for its beef, but its corn maze is pretty remarkable, too. The farm has themed mazes each year, with this year’s maze paying homage to the farm itself. Along with the maze walk, visitors can swing by for sunflower weekends in September and pumpkin picking kicking off later in the month and into October. Plus, for little ones, a smaller, kid-friendly corn maze sits near the farm animal section of the property.

Kinderhook

Beloved by Hudson Valleyites for U-pick fun during fall, Samascott’s also delivers with an abundant market that’s stocked with everything from gardening supplies to cider donuts. As for the corn maze, it’s a massive, seven-acre affair filled with twists and turns that will challenge even the most seasoned maze runners. This year’s maze is themed after, well, corn!

Accord

To say that there’s a lot to do at Saunderskill Farms would be an understatement. Come fall, head to the Accord site to adventure through the corn maze, then hop on a hayride and do a bit of apple picking, too. If the abundance of greenery inspires you to bring a bit of plant life into your own home, stop by the greenhouse to pick up a potted friend.

Montgomery

Open throughout the fall, this gargantuan seven-acre corn maze will truly put your powers of navigation to the test. Believe it or not, several guests have popped the question inside the maze over the years. Visit on the weekends for the family-friendly fall festivals, which include hayrides, ninja obstacles, pumpkin picking, and disc golf, too.

New Paltz

For a classic Hudson Valley farm experience, look no further than Wallkill View in New Paltz. Along with pumpkin picking throughout autumn, the farm boasts over three acres of corn maze entertainment. After trekking it through the maze, stick around for any of the fresh muffins, breads, pies, and scones available at the market.

Warwick

The family-run farm is a must for old-fashioned entertainment in the Hudson Valley once fall arrives. Sure, the pumpkin patch is a favorite stop, but the real attraction is the five-acre corn maze that leaves visitors weaving their way across the farm’s ample acreage. If you make it to one of the two bridges, don’t pass up the chance to climb to the top for a photo op or two.

