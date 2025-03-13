Bookmark These Spring Concerts in the Hudson Valley

Music snobs have it good in the Hudson Valley. Not only is there a ton of up-and-coming talent, but some of the biggest names in the industry make regular appearances at venues around the region. This season, we’re looking forward to live performances ranging from classic rock to folksy tunes. Check out our roundup of spring concerts to catch, then snag your tickets for these unforgettable musical experiences.

Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, Chester

March 28, 8 p.m.

What should you expect? Formed with the intention of preserving the music and performances of legendary rock band The Doors, The Ultimate Doors tribute band brings an authentic experience to both old and new fans of the original band. On stage, every piece of equipment is exactly the same as what The Doors used in the 1960s, from the instruments to the microphones. No stone is left unturned as the four musicians of The Ultimate Doors take on the roles of Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek, Robby Krieger, and John Densmore.

Did you know? The Ultimate Doors replicate the mannerisms and sound of The Doors perfectly, even down to wearing some of the same pieces on stage.

Paramount Hudson Valley Theater, Peekskill

March 29, 8 p.m.

What should you expect? Since 1974, The Fabulous Thunderbirds have been bringing their high-energy American blues rock sound to cities across the world — and now they’re coming to Peekskill. Fronted by vocalist Kim Wilson, catch gritty hits like “Tuff Enuff,” “Wrap It Up,” and “Scratch My Back” at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater. For over 30 years, the band has evolved to merge blues rock with R&B, Cajun, and soul to create an electrifying blend of sound.

Did you know? Kim Wilson is the only constant and original member throughout the band’s history.

The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester

April 1, 8 p.m.

What should you expect? An English-American singer, guitarist, and songwriter known for both his solo achievements and contributions to Humble Pie and The Herd, Peter Frampton makes his way to the Hudson Valley for an exciting spring concert. A 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Frampton brings hits like “Show Me the Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and more to The Capitol Theatre in April.

Did you know? Frampton is a self-taught musical prodigy who learned how to play the guitar at age seven.

Bardavon, Poughkeepsie

May 2, 8 p.m.

What should you expect? Almost Queen is the most authentic Queen tribute show since the days of Queen itself. A deliberate four-piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four-part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision needed to deliver the ultimate Queen tribute experience. In other words, it’s one of the spring concerts you won’t want to miss.

Did you know? Joseph Russo, lead vocalist for the cover band, has been a Freddie Mercury fan since the age of 10 when he won tickets to see Queen at the Nassau Coliseum.

City Winery Hudson Valley, Montgomery

May 2, 7:30 p.m.

What should you expect? A founding member of the B-52s, Kate Pierson helped the beloved dance-rock band conquer the world with groundbreaking music and iconic fashion. Since 1976, the band has brought the music world memorable hits like “Love Shack,” “Rock Lobster,” and “Roam,” and now Pierson brings those songs to City Winery Hudson Valley in the wake of the band’s 45th anniversary marked by their first album release in 1979.

Did you know? Although the band hails Athens, Georgia, Pierson grew up in New Jersey.

MVP Arena, Albany

May 15, 7 p.m.

What should you expect? As multi-platinum, five-time American Music Award winner Kane Brown continues The High Road Tour, he makes his way to the Capital Region this spring. Known for songs like “Miles on It,” “One Thing Right,” and “Heaven,” the country music singer and songwriter was the first artist to top all five of Billboard’s main country charts at once, earning him the title of the “Future of Country” by Billboard.

Did you know? Brown first gained popularity on social media after recording cover songs at a hardware store.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

May 24, 7:30 p.m.

What should you expect? With a career that spans over 30 years, the Dave Matthews Band is certainly one of the most influential rock bands in history. Formed in 1991 by vocalist and guitarist Dave Matthews, drummer Carter Beauford, saxophonist LeRoi Moore, and bassist Stefan Lessard, the band has since welcomed Jeff Coffin, Rashawn Ross, Tim Reynolds, and Buddy Strong into the lineup. Known for songs like “Crash Into Me,” “Ants Marching,” “The Space Between,” and countless others, Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets since its inception, making it the second largest ticket-seller in history.

Did you know? Julia Roberts is a well-known fan of the band, making an appearing in a music video and inducting the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

May 27, 7 p.m.

What should you expect? While this spring concert is a bit north of the Hudson Valley, it is definitely a must-see at Saratoga Performing Arts Center before the venue’s exciting summer lineup. Catch singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne playing her greatest hits like “Girlfriend,” “Sk8er Boi,” “Complicated,” and more in Saratoga this May with openers Simple Plan and We The Kings. Known as a key figure in the development of early 2000s-era pop-punk music, Lavigne has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards.

Did you know? Lavigne began singing gospel music in church as a child before paving the way for female-driven pop-punk music.

