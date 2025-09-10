8 Cool Fall Concerts to Catch in the Hudson Valley

We tend to cozy up and stay in during the winter months, but there are still plenty of reasons to get out in the Hudson Valley this season. The coming of fall means the return of some of our favorite activities: apple picking, brewery hopping, cider sipping, hiking, and devouring apple cider donuts. But, we would be remiss not to also mention the concerts taking place throughout fall. Without further ado, here are the fall concerts we’re most excited for in the region.

Arrowood Farms, Accord

September 20-21

Arrowood Farms hosts its annual Woodsist Festival in Accord this September. Taking place across two days, the music festival will feature artists across two main stages, local food vendors, craft beer, and more entertainment. Catch Panda Bear, Sebadoh, Woods, Witch, Rose City Band, Cosmic Tones Research Trio, and Merce Lemon on Saturday, followed by Built to Spill, Dean Wareham, Medeski Martin Duo, White Fence, Sharp Pins, Joanna Sternberg, and Dougie Poole on Sunday.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

September 27, 7:30 p.m.

The Black Crowes are bringing their southern blues swagger to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts this fall. Formed in 1984, the American rock band from Georgia is known for hits like “She Talks to Angels,” “Hard to Handle,” “Twice As Hard,” “Remedy,” and more classics. Come out to the legendary venue to hear the band play its hits along with songs from the 2024 Happiness Bastards album.

AutoCamp Catskills, Saugerties

September 28, 6:30 p.m.

There’s so much to love about fall in the Hudson Valley, so why not enjoy the outdoors while attending a concert? Sounds Outside is an intimate, open-air performance set against the backdrop of the Catskill Mountains at AutoCamp Catskills. The event will feature the music of Bartees Strange, a genre-blurring artists who fuses indie rock with punk, rap, and soul, and Raybody, an up-and-coming New York-based singer and songwriter.

Bearsville Theater, Woodstock

September 28, 8 p.m.

Amber Bain, known professionally as The Japanese House, is an English indie pop musician known for her ethereal vocals, guitar, and keyboard sounds. First gaining recognition for songs like “Saw You in a Dream,” “Maybe You’re the Reason,” and “Cool Blue,” Bain is now bringing her 2023 album In the End It Always Does to the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock. Don’t miss songs like “Touching Yourself” and “Sunshine Baby” at the concert.

Highlands Horse Show, Amenia

October 10, 6 p.m.

Maybe you’ve visited this Amenia destination to catch the Silo Ridge Masters or Highlands Cup, but did you know it also hosts a concert series? This October, Third Eye Blind plays alongside Dinosaur Jr. for a can’t-miss Friday night. An American alternative rock band formed in 1993 in San Francisco, Third Eye Blind’s songs “Semi-Charmed Life,” “How’s It Going to Be,” and “Jumper” were staples of the ’90s and early 2000s.

Ulster Performing Arts Center, Kingston

October 17, 8 p.m.

Presented by Bardavon at Ulster Performing Arts Center, Modest Mouse comes to Kingston this fall. The alternative rock band from Washington state will perform its highly anticipated new album The Golden Casket, along with hits like “Float On,” “Dashboard,” “Dramamine,” and “The World at Large.” Toeing the line between raw punk power and experimental studio sound, Modest Mouse is a must-see band for lovers of alternative rock.

Capitol Theatre, Port Chester

October 28-29, 6 p.m.

A household name in the modern rock scene, Cage the Elephant formed in 2006 and has since bloomed into one of this generation’s premier bands. With two Grammy Awards under its belt, Cage the Elephant also has gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications. From songs like “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked” and “Back Against the Wall” to “Cigarette Daydreams,” “Come a Little Closer,” and “Trouble,” the band has been rocking for almost two decades.

MVP Arena, Albany

November 12, 7:30 p.m.

Bluegrass lovers know a thing or two about Billy Strings. The Michigan-born artist — now based in Nashville — is also a two-time Grammy Award winner for Best Bluegrass Album. Known for his intense songwriting and fast flat-picking guitar style, he stands out among artists in the genre. Catch “The Fire on my Tongue,” California Sober,” and “Dust in a Baggie” at the MVP Arena in Albany this November.

