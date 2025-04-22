Your Guide to the Hudson Valley’s College Commencements

Since the Hudson Valley is home to a number of higher learning institutions, graduation season is an exciting time for many locals. As colleges and universities from Albany to Westchester celebrate their students, many alumni and renowned figures will be in attendance at graduation ceremonies to wish the graduates luck on their post-degree endeavors. From Time‘s 2024 CEO of the Year to an acclaimed author, these are the Valley’s 2025 commencement speakers.

Annandale-on-Hudson

May 24, 3 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bard College (@bardcollege)

- Advertisement -

At Bard College’s 165th commencement ceremony, the commencement address will be given by former prime minister of Haiti and president/founder of Foundation for Knowledge and Liberty Michèle Duvivier Pierre-Louis. Currently, Duvivier Pierre-Louis is a professor at Université Quisqueya in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Hudson

May 10, 10 a.m.

Columbia-Greene Community College will congratulate its graduating class of 2025 during a commencement ceremony on May 10.

Poughkeepsie

May 16, 4 p.m.

The class of 2025 will celebrate their graduation from Dutchess Community College on May 16 at the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center (formerly the Mid-Hudson Civic Center) in Poughkeepsie.

Poughkeepsie

May 24, 11 a.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marist College (@marist)

Each year, Marist hosts a scenic commencement ceremony in front of the Hudson River. For 2025 and the institution’s first year as a university, Steve Kornacki of NBC News will address undergraduates of the class of 2025. Kornacki is an acclaimed NBC News national political correspondent and prominent journalist.

Newburgh

May 17, 10 a.m.

An alumnus of the college from 1998, Dr. Joseph Palamara will be the commencement speaker at Mount Saint Mary College’s 2025 ceremony. A Middletown native, Dr. Palamara is a board-certified small animal veterinary surgeon.

- Advertisement -

Troy

May 10, 8:30 a.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Peter Konwerski (@rpipeterk)

America’s oldest technological research university, RPI welcomes Lisa Su and RJ Scaringe to speak at the commencement ceremony. Su is the chair and CEO of AMD and was named Time‘s CEO of the Year for 2024, and Scaringe is a class of 2005 graduate and founder and CEO of Rivian.

Clover Stadium, Pomona

May 19, 11 a.m.

Rockland Community College, a State University of New York, will host its commencement ceremony at Clover Stadium in Pomona on May 19.

New Paltz

May 17 & 18, 10 a.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUNY New Paltz 🧡💙 (@sunynewpaltz)

SUNY New Paltz divides its undergraduate commencement ceremony over two days. The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences will have a ceremony on May 17, while the schools of business, education, fine and performing arts, and science and engineering will have a ceremony on May 18.

Stone Ridge

May 24

At its annual commencement ceremony on May 24, SUNY Ulster looks forward to celebrating the accomplishments of its students at the university’s Louis Berger Athletic Fields.

West Point

May 24

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Lawrence Wittman (@spartan_wit)

Following an address by previous President of the United States Joe Biden in 2024, the United States Military Academy is likely to welcome the Vice President, Secretary of Defense, Secretary of the Air Force, or another prestigious leader to be the commencement speaker at this year’s ceremony.

Albany

May 15-18

The university’s president will officiate the 2025 commencement ceremony at the State University of New York at Albany. Although stage-crossing ceremonies will take place over the course of four days, the university-wide undergraduate ceremony will be at 11 a.m. on May 17.

Poughkeepsie

May 25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vassar College (@vassarcollege)

For the 161st commencement ceremony at Vassar College, author Torrey Maldonado will deliver the commencement address. An alumnus from 1996, Maldonado is known for writing books including Tight, What Lane?, Secret Saturdays, and Hands.

Related: 9 Stunning Spots for Prom Pictures in the Hudson Valley