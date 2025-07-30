An Insider’s Guide to August Events in the Hudson Valley

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. There are a ton of things to do in the Hudson Valley each month. And as we enter the final stretch of summer vacation, the Hudson Valley bustles with festivals, musical performances, outdoor activities, and more, offering a little something for everyone.

To help scout out the best events in the Valley, we reached out to local tourism directors from Albany to Westchester for their top picks for things to do. Check out their selections, then get planning!

Albany County

MVP Arena, Albany

August 1-3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MVP Arena (@themvparena)

- Advertisement -

In Downtown Albany, the CrossFit Games are coming to the MVP Arena. Witness super strength, endurance, and determination at the event as elite athletes push the boundaries of their bodies and set records.

Quackenbush Square, Albany

August 9, 5-9 p.m.

The Capital Region’s first alternative market, the Albany Twilight Market is your one-stop shop for all things witchy and antique. At the market, shop an eclectic mix of taxidermy, dark arts, oddities, curated antiques, jewelry, witchcraft, apothecary, spooky décor, and vegan eats.

Altamont Fairgrounds, Altamont

August 12-17, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Altamont Fair (@altamontfair)

Summer means fair season in the Hudson Valley, and Altamont is doing it big for 2025. Now in its 132nd year, the event has all the makings of a classic county fair with midway rides, live entertainment like a circus and reptile show, farm animals, and demonstrations on agriculture in New York State.

Columbia County

Henry Hudson Riverfront Park, Hudson

August 2, 2-7 p.m.

A day of fun, music, and community in Hudson, the Hudson Sankofa Black Arts and Cultural Festival celebrates the past, present, and possibilities for the future through the lens of people of color. The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. before the event at 7th Street Park.

Roe Jan Brewing Co., Hillsdale

August 9, 4-9 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson Valley Country Homes (@yourhouseupstate)

- Advertisement -

In Hillsdale, Roe Jan Brewing Co. celebrates the best drinks, food, and fun of Columbia County during SummerFest. The indoor-outdoor event features beverages ranging from wine to beer, along with food courtesy of the brewing company and Twisted Sisters Coffee House.

Columbia County Agricultural Society, Chatham

August 27 – September 1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C a r o l i n e (@caropaolucc)

To close out summer, head to Chatham for six days of fun at the Columbia County Fair. Along with classic midway rides, enjoy entertainment and events all week long, including farm animals, a monster tractor pull, a demolition derby, fried fair foods, and games.

Dutchess County

Waryas Park, Poughkeepsie

August 16-17

This annual jazz festival welcomes world-class musicians and local guests to enjoy jazz music on the Poughkeepsie waterfront. With a backdrop of the Hudson River, the celebration of jazz is perfect for the whole family. Bring a blanket or a chair, or head under the tent for general seating, and listen to the soothing sounds of mingling instruments.

Dutchess County Fairgrounds, Rhinebeck

August 19-24

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dutchess County Fairgrounds (@dutchesscountyfairgrounds)

One of the biggest county fairs in the state, the Dutchess County Fair will welcome thousands of visitors to Rhinebeck this year. Since its debut in 1841, the event has grown from a celebration of homegrown agriculture to a massive festival that includes attractions like livestock shows, educational exhibits, ride, games, top musical guests, arts and crafts, horticultural exhibits, dog shows, and all the fried food you can eat. This year, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick will headline the grandstand on July 20.

Tymor Park, LaGrangeville

August 29-31

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HV Hot-Air Balloon Festival (@hvballoonfestival)

This Labor Day event is the place to be when August ends. Now in its 34th year, the Hudson Valley Hot-Air Balloon Festival offers a weekend of fun, including tethered hot-air balloon rides, full hot-air balloon flights, helicopter rides, fireworks, live music, food trucks, a beer and wine tent, local vendors, and a whole bunch of family-oriented activities.

Greene County

Gavin’s Resort and Country Inn, Cornwallville

August 8-11

This four-day music festival emphasizes Irish-American tunes and dance at Gavin’s Resort and Country Inn. Catch high-energy performances from solo pipers to 10-piece bands, spirited dance, and plenty of Guinness and corned beef to go around.

Blackthorne Resort, East Durham

August 14-17

Car enthusiasts won’t want to miss this event coined “the Northeast’s coolest car show.” Stay at Blackthorne Resort for the weekend-long event to catch rat rods, hot rods, and customs, along with live entertainment and family fun.

Meadowbrook Farm Catskill, Leeds

August 15-17

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕔𝕣𝕒𝕫𝕪 𝕗𝕒𝕣𝕞𝕖𝕣🌻 (@meadowbrookfarmcatskill)

Catch over 125,000 sunflowers in bloom at Meadowbrook Farm Catskill this August. While at the Leeds destination, hop on a hayride, listen to live music, shop craft vendors, and pick your own flowers. End the day with a sangria flight or a craft beer to toast to August fun.

Orange County

Wright Family Farm, Warwick

August 9-10 and 16-17, 12-5 p.m.

What’s summer without flowers? Stroll through fields of fresh flowers at Wright Family Farm in Warwick, enjoy delicious food and drinks, see cute farm animals, and engage in fun activities for the whole family at this weekend farm festival.

Tuxedo Park

August 16-17, 23-24, 30-31

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Renaissance Faire (@newyorkrenaissancefaire)

The beloved New York Renaissance Faire returns to Tuxedo Park this August for three weekends of medieval fun. Step into 16th-century England and behold jousting competitions, magical fairies, pirates, games, and live entertainment. Stop by the marketplace for fantastical finds, and indulge in savory eats.

Waterfront People’s Park, Newburgh

August 30, 11 a.m.

During the fourth annual Hudson Valley Wine and Music Festival, expect a community celebration with live entertainment from national and local artists and plenty of food and drink. Sip local wines, browse artisan vendors, and savor food truck bites on the waterfront.

Putnam County

Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park, Carmel

August 16-17

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yelp Hudson Valley (@yelphudsonvalley)

In Putnam County, the Wine and Music Fest is the perfect summer bash to celebrate the spirit of the season. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, crafts beers, and tastings from local wineries and distilleries, along with live entertainment, face painting, sand art, and more family-friendly fun.

Glynwood Center, Cold Spring

August 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Start your journey to self-discovery at Glynwood Center in Cold Spring this August. Practice breathing and mindfulness during this yoga session led by Dani Locastro of Heartful Yoga. Tickets are free, with a suggested donation of $20 per attendee.

Lake Mahopac

All August long

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mahopacmarina

Looking for a lake day? Head to Mahopac Marina to rent a boat on beautiful Lake Mahopac. Pontoon rentals last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and boat slips and gas are included in the price, so all you need to do is pack a cooler, your bathing suit, and some sunscreen for a day of fun on the lake.

Rockland County

Nanuet Town Centre, Nanuet

August 2-3, 12-4 p.m.

This free summer arts fest in Nanuet combines art, music, and community spirit over two days in Rockland. From artisan booths to interactive selfie stations to chalk art drawings, there’s so much art and fun to engage with. Family-friendly activities like face painting and children’s art workshops will also be featured at the event.

Tappan, Blauvelt, Nyack, and Valley Cottage

August 3-17, 4 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BridgeMusik (@bridgemusik)

This music festival throughout Rockland County includes a series of free concerts that bring together world-class artists and the next generation of musicians in both jazz and classical traditions. Stay tuned for community concerts, student recitals, and faculty showcases.

The Angel Nyack, Nyack

August 23, 7:30 p.m.

Nyack is throwing its second-ever Phone, Drone, and AI Film Festival featuring films produced with smartphones and drones by amateurs, professionals, and companies from all over the world. Not only does the festival provide a platform for aerial filmmakers to showcase their work, but it emphasizes innovative flight techniques, aesthetic beauty, and compelling stories.

Ulster County

Ulster County Fairgrounds, New Paltz

Through August 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ulster County Fair (@fairulstercounty)

Now in its 136th year, the Ulster County Fair returns to New Paltz for a week of excitement and entertainment. Presented by the Ulster County Agricultural Society, the classic county fair features agricultural displays, live farm animals, music, and unlimited rides. Chow down on all the fried fare you can stomach now through August 3.

Ellenville-Wawarsing

August 9, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellenville-Wawarsing Chamber (@ellenvillewawarsingchamber)

A summertime classic for 36 years, this blueberry festival is a jammin’ good time. Taste a variety of blueberry-themed treats throughout the Ellenville-Wawarsing area, enjoy a free kids’ carnival zone, and enter or taste the amateur-only blueberry muffin contest during the day-long event.

Bearsville Park, Woodstock

August 9, 12-6 p.m.

Connect, reflect, and awaken through music, movement, and mindful community at the Woodstock Festival of Awakening at Bearsville Park. Catch sacred Kirtan performances, thought-provoking talks, immersive healing workshops, yoga, and more nourishing Catskills fun.

Westchester County

Eastchester

Throughout August

In search of a high-energy poolside party this summer? Gigante in Eastchester has you covered. From live DJ sets to summer jam events to curated cocktails, this hotspot has it all.

Dobbs Ferry, Ossining, Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown

Throughout August

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jazz Forum (@jazzforumclub)

Jazz Forum Art presents free jazz performances all August long. Enjoy a relaxing evening by the water at one of Westchester’s riverfront parks in Dobbs Ferry, Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow, and Ossining.

Cross County Center, Yonkers

Throughout August

This popular shopping center hosts a series of Summer Fest events now through the rest of the summer. Zumba, concerts, ninja obstacle courses, art workshops, and more are fun for the whole family in Yonkers.

Related: Here’s What to Do in the Hudson Valley This Week