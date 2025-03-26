An Insider’s Guide to April Events in the Hudson Valley

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: There are a ton of things to do in the Hudson Valley each month. If you caught Hudson Valley‘s April 2025 print edition, you already know what we’re up to this month: enjoying spring blooms, upgrading our home interiors, and dining out as much as possible.

For even more ways to explore the region, we reached out to local tourism directors from Albany to Westchester for their top picks for things to do. Check out their selections, then get planning!

Albany County

USS Slater DE766, Albany

April 2, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The last Destroyer Escort still afloat in the country, Albany’s USS Slater has a history that dates back to WWII. Board the ship to learn more about the heroes who fought aboard during the war with guided tours and more.

Dutch Apple, Albany

Starting April 20

Another nautical-themed event, the Dutch Apple opens for the season beginning on April 20 and running through October 31. A quintessential warm weather experience in the Capital Region, the Dutch Apple takes visitors on sightseeing cruises along the Hudson River to see Albany’s history from a new perspective.

Olde English Downtown Dog Park, Albany

April 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Celebrate Earth Day in style at this clean-up event. Presented by Downtown Albany BID, this event gives back to Mother Nature as volunteers spend the day cleaning and beautifying Downtown Albany’s parks. All clean-up supplies will be provided.

Columbia County

Hudson Hall, Hudson

April 19 – May 2

A production by visionary opera director R.B. Schlather, Giulio Cesare is a wild ride packed with intrigue, danger, seduction, sharp wit, and gut-wrenching drama. Schlather brings together area residents, rising stars, and some of the finest Baroque interpreters to create this production.

Return Brewing, Hudson

April 25-27

Stop by Return Brewing for a weekend-long celebration of vintage vendors, live music, Texas Two-Step dance lessons, local and national country bands, and much more. Shop from 12 vintage vendors at the market to browse clothing, household goods, glassware, jewelry, denim, and cowboy boots.

Clermont State Historic Site, Clermont

April 26, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A family-friendly event that features shearing demonstrations, farm animals, and historic reenactments, The Chancellor’s Sheep and Wool Showcase is a must-visit spring event. While at Clermont, shop the artisan craft market for brilliant yarns, fleeces, soaps, candles, flowers, and handicraft treasures.

Dutchess County

Dassai Blue Sake Brewery, Hyde Park

April 5-6, 12-4 p.m.

Head to Dassai Blue Sake Brewery for its inaugural Sakura Matsuri, or cherry blossom festival. Enjoy the cherry blossoms at this two-day event as you drink sake, picnic with friends and family, and browse the outdoor market. Other featured activities include Japanese crafts like Shodo calligraphy and origami, live music, and sushi platters.

Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park

April 19, 1-5 p.m.

Sample products from top breweries and incredible food from the CIA at this exciting event. Held at The Egg in the Student Commons, the festival offers educational seminars geared towards beer and culinary enthusiasts, tours of the CIA’s brewery, and information on the college’s Art and Science of Brewing course. Also, meet with CIA head brewer Hutch Kugeman and other New York State brewers.

Milea Estate Vineyard, Staatsburg

April 26, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley and Hudson Valley Table present our first-ever immersive dining experience this spring at Milea Estate Vineyard. Gather at Hudson Valley Table features an amazing menu curated by some of the region’s most celebrated chefs that showcases the best local wines and ingredients.

Greene County

Casa Susanna, Leeds

April 1-2

Camptown Catskill’s award-winning restaurant Casa Susanna hosts an unforgettable six-course tasting dinner curated by chefs Efrén Hernández and Jocelyn Ueng. The menu blends Mexican heritage, global flavors, and Hudson Valley ingredients, from smoked oxtail consommé to duck congee and black walnut flan.

Throughout Greene County

April 7-23

Bring your appetite to Greene County Restaurant Week, which kicks off on April 7. Local restaurants will serve up prix-fixe menus all week long, offering the perfect excuse to explore the area’s food scene. To add, each diner at participating restaurants is entered in a raffle to score on gift certificates.

Meadowbrook Farm Catskill, Leeds

April 26

Welcome spring in the Catskills at Meadowbrook Farm’s annual Tulip Walk. Stroll through vibrant tulip scenes and enjoy festivities throughout the day, including live music, Irish dance performances, kids’ activities, local food trucks, beer and wine, and a vendor craft market with over 65 vendors.

Orange County

Dogwood Acres Family Farm, Middletown

April 12-19

A new event at Dogwood Farms, Spring Fling is perfect for families in Middletown. Hop aboard a wagon ride around the farm, test your aim with the carrot blaster, and visit adorable farm animals. Also, plenty of games and treats offer fun around every corner.

Social Island, Goshen

April 19, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Another Hudson Valley tulip festival, this event at Social Island in Goshen kicks off at 11 a.m. Each guest receives two complimentary tulip steams with their entry, and additional stems are available for $3 for two. Enjoy food, drinks, and adult beverages throughout the event.

Angry Orchard, Walden

April 19, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Who says adults can’t have fun with egg hunts this season? Try your luck at an egg scramble on a 60-acre apple orchard this April for a unique twist on a classic tradition. The event is 21-plus, and participants can enjoy Angry Orchard ciders after the hunt.

Putnam County

Opening Day Trout Season

Throughout Putnam County

April 1

Putnam County offers many fishing opportunities in stream segments of its nine New York City reservoirs. Combined, the county offers 13 miles of publicly accessible trout water. While brown trout are the most common in the area, rainbow and brook trout provide occasional diversity.

Boscobel House & Gardens, Garrison

April 26, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Celebrate Earth Day a few days later at Boscobel House and Gardens in Garrison. Earthfest features a market with local makers, a picnic on the Great Lawn, and scenes of Boscobel’s budding landscape. Admission to the grounds is free for the day thanks to generous support from funders.

Putnam County in Bloom

Throughout Putnam County

All month long

Catch the county in bloom at various locations this April. From Boscobel House and Gardens in Garrison to Stonecrop Gardens in Cold Spring to Chuang Yen Monastery in Carmel, there are plenty of opportunities to see flowers in the region.

Rockland County

Downtown Nyack

April 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Welcome the season in Downtown Nyack at the annual SpringFest Street Fair. Located on Main Street and Broadway, shop over 200 vendors for jewelry, art, photography, collectibles, antiques, and crafts. While in the area, dine al fresco at Nyack’s restaurants.

Clover Stadium, Pomona

April 19, 9:30 a.m.

Head to the Rockland Boulders’ Clover Stadium in Pomona this April for an Easter egg hunt and brunch. Kick things off with the egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. and be sure to bring your Easter basket to collect your goodies. Afterwards, enjoy brunch with BoulderBird and the Easter Bunny at 1 p.m.

Bear Mountain Trailside Museums & Zoo, Bear Mountain

April 26, 10:30 a.m.

Celebrate Earth Day with the kids at this family-friendly event in Bear Mountain State Park. Head to the Trailside Museums and Zoo to make treats for the black bears and watch them emerge from their den to gobble them up. Then, enjoy nature-related displays and activities, spring-themed animal enrichment, and live animal presentations.

Ulster County

The Ashokan Center, Olivebridge

April 13, 12-5 p.m.

The Ashokan Center does Earth Day right with plenty of nature-oriented activities throughout tits Earth Fest. Explore around the pong with Ashokan educators to catch and release wildlife, tour a wigwam, and give back to the planet with a seed ball craft. Additionally, live music and vegetarian food round out the day’s events.

Shawangunk Wine Trail

April 26-27, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Toast to the planet with vino on the Shawangunk Wine Trail this April. Support local and embark on a self-guided tasting tour of the region’s wineries. Each ticket includes a souvenir tasting glass, a tasting flight at each location, and one herb seedling at your starting winery to take home.

Westchester County

Lyndhurst, Tarrytown

April 5-6

Lyndhurst transforms with stunning floral displays this April. You won’t want to miss the vibrant spring market featuring over 30 vendors, family-friendly activities, a live marionette performance, face painting, seasonal treats, and more.

Wolf Conservation Center, South Salem

April 20

Learn about North American wolves at the Wolf Conservation Center in South Salem as you experience a unique egg hunt where ambassador wolves Nikai and Silas enjoy eggs. Guests will also have the opportunity to potentially see some critically endangered red wolves and Mexican gray wolves.

Louis B. Engel Waterfront Park, Ossining

April 26, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Set along the scenic Hudson River, Green Ossining’s 15th annual Earth Day Festival features arts, artisan vendors, eco-demonstrations, hands-on activities, and a dedicated kids’ activity zone. Also, enjoy local food, craft beer, live music, drum circles, and storytelling.

