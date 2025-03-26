An Insider’s Guide to April Events in the Hudson Valley

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: There are a ton of things to do in the Hudson Valley each month. If you caught Hudson Valley‘s April 2025 print edition, you already know what we’re up to this month: enjoying spring blooms, upgrading our home interiors, and dining out as much as possible.
For even more ways to explore the region, we reached out to local tourism directors from Albany to Westchester for their top picks for things to do. Check out their selections, then get planning!
Albany County
USS Slater Opening Day
USS Slater DE766, Albany
April 2, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The last Destroyer Escort still afloat in the country, Albany’s USS Slater has a history that dates back to WWII. Board the ship to learn more about the heroes who fought aboard during the war with guided tours and more.
Dutch Apple Cruises & Tours
Dutch Apple, Albany
Starting April 20
View this post on Instagram
Another nautical-themed event, the Dutch Apple opens for the season beginning on April 20 and running through October 31. A quintessential warm weather experience in the Capital Region, the Dutch Apple takes visitors on sightseeing cruises along the Hudson River to see Albany’s history from a new perspective.
Earth Day Clean-Up
Olde English Downtown Dog Park, Albany
April 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Celebrate Earth Day in style at this clean-up event. Presented by Downtown Albany BID, this event gives back to Mother Nature as volunteers spend the day cleaning and beautifying Downtown Albany’s parks. All clean-up supplies will be provided.
Columbia County
Giulio Cesare
Hudson Hall, Hudson
April 19 – May 2
A production by visionary opera director R.B. Schlather, Giulio Cesare is a wild ride packed with intrigue, danger, seduction, sharp wit, and gut-wrenching drama. Schlather brings together area residents, rising stars, and some of the finest Baroque interpreters to create this production.
Honky Tonk Market Weekend 2025
Return Brewing, Hudson
April 25-27
View this post on Instagram
Stop by Return Brewing for a weekend-long celebration of vintage vendors, live music, Texas Two-Step dance lessons, local and national country bands, and much more. Shop from 12 vintage vendors at the market to browse clothing, household goods, glassware, jewelry, denim, and cowboy boots.
The Chancellor’s Sheep & Wool Showcase
Clermont State Historic Site, Clermont
April 26, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
View this post on Instagram
A family-friendly event that features shearing demonstrations, farm animals, and historic reenactments, The Chancellor’s Sheep and Wool Showcase is a must-visit spring event. While at Clermont, shop the artisan craft market for brilliant yarns, fleeces, soaps, candles, flowers, and handicraft treasures.
Dutchess County
Sakura Matsuri
Dassai Blue Sake Brewery, Hyde Park
April 5-6, 12-4 p.m.
View this post on Instagram
Head to Dassai Blue Sake Brewery for its inaugural Sakura Matsuri, or cherry blossom festival. Enjoy the cherry blossoms at this two-day event as you drink sake, picnic with friends and family, and browse the outdoor market. Other featured activities include Japanese crafts like Shodo calligraphy and origami, live music, and sushi platters.
Brew U Beer, Food, & Education Festival
Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park
April 19, 1-5 p.m.
Sample products from top breweries and incredible food from the CIA at this exciting event. Held at The Egg in the Student Commons, the festival offers educational seminars geared towards beer and culinary enthusiasts, tours of the CIA’s brewery, and information on the college’s Art and Science of Brewing course. Also, meet with CIA head brewer Hutch Kugeman and other New York State brewers.
Gather at Hudson Valley Table
Milea Estate Vineyard, Staatsburg
April 26, 6:30 p.m.
View this post on Instagram
Hudson Valley and Hudson Valley Table present our first-ever immersive dining experience this spring at Milea Estate Vineyard. Gather at Hudson Valley Table features an amazing menu curated by some of the region’s most celebrated chefs that showcases the best local wines and ingredients.
Greene County
Casa Susanna Presents: Efrén Hernández & Jocelyn Ueng
Casa Susanna, Leeds
April 1-2
View this post on Instagram
Camptown Catskill’s award-winning restaurant Casa Susanna hosts an unforgettable six-course tasting dinner curated by chefs Efrén Hernández and Jocelyn Ueng. The menu blends Mexican heritage, global flavors, and Hudson Valley ingredients, from smoked oxtail consommé to duck congee and black walnut flan.
Greene County Restaurant Week
Throughout Greene County
April 7-23
Bring your appetite to Greene County Restaurant Week, which kicks off on April 7. Local restaurants will serve up prix-fixe menus all week long, offering the perfect excuse to explore the area’s food scene. To add, each diner at participating restaurants is entered in a raffle to score on gift certificates.
Tulip Walk
Meadowbrook Farm Catskill, Leeds
April 26
View this post on Instagram
Welcome spring in the Catskills at Meadowbrook Farm’s annual Tulip Walk. Stroll through vibrant tulip scenes and enjoy festivities throughout the day, including live music, Irish dance performances, kids’ activities, local food trucks, beer and wine, and a vendor craft market with over 65 vendors.
Orange County
Spring Fling
Dogwood Acres Family Farm, Middletown
April 12-19
A new event at Dogwood Farms, Spring Fling is perfect for families in Middletown. Hop aboard a wagon ride around the farm, test your aim with the carrot blaster, and visit adorable farm animals. Also, plenty of games and treats offer fun around every corner.
Tulip Festival
Social Island, Goshen
April 19, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
View this post on Instagram
Another Hudson Valley tulip festival, this event at Social Island in Goshen kicks off at 11 a.m. Each guest receives two complimentary tulip steams with their entry, and additional stems are available for $3 for two. Enjoy food, drinks, and adult beverages throughout the event.
Adult Egg Scramble
Angry Orchard, Walden
April 19, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Who says adults can’t have fun with egg hunts this season? Try your luck at an egg scramble on a 60-acre apple orchard this April for a unique twist on a classic tradition. The event is 21-plus, and participants can enjoy Angry Orchard ciders after the hunt.
Putnam County
Opening Day Trout Season
Throughout Putnam County
April 1
Putnam County offers many fishing opportunities in stream segments of its nine New York City reservoirs. Combined, the county offers 13 miles of publicly accessible trout water. While brown trout are the most common in the area, rainbow and brook trout provide occasional diversity.
Earthfest
Boscobel House & Gardens, Garrison
April 26, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
View this post on Instagram
Celebrate Earth Day a few days later at Boscobel House and Gardens in Garrison. Earthfest features a market with local makers, a picnic on the Great Lawn, and scenes of Boscobel’s budding landscape. Admission to the grounds is free for the day thanks to generous support from funders.
Putnam County in Bloom
Throughout Putnam County
All month long
Catch the county in bloom at various locations this April. From Boscobel House and Gardens in Garrison to Stonecrop Gardens in Cold Spring to Chuang Yen Monastery in Carmel, there are plenty of opportunities to see flowers in the region.
Rockland County
SpringFest Street Fair 2025
Downtown Nyack
April 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
View this post on Instagram
Welcome the season in Downtown Nyack at the annual SpringFest Street Fair. Located on Main Street and Broadway, shop over 200 vendors for jewelry, art, photography, collectibles, antiques, and crafts. While in the area, dine al fresco at Nyack’s restaurants.
BoulderBird’s Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch
Clover Stadium, Pomona
April 19, 9:30 a.m.
Head to the Rockland Boulders’ Clover Stadium in Pomona this April for an Easter egg hunt and brunch. Kick things off with the egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. and be sure to bring your Easter basket to collect your goodies. Afterwards, enjoy brunch with BoulderBird and the Easter Bunny at 1 p.m.
Earth Day Celebration
Bear Mountain Trailside Museums & Zoo, Bear Mountain
April 26, 10:30 a.m.
View this post on Instagram
Celebrate Earth Day with the kids at this family-friendly event in Bear Mountain State Park. Head to the Trailside Museums and Zoo to make treats for the black bears and watch them emerge from their den to gobble them up. Then, enjoy nature-related displays and activities, spring-themed animal enrichment, and live animal presentations.
Ulster County
Earth Fest 2025
The Ashokan Center, Olivebridge
April 13, 12-5 p.m.
View this post on Instagram
The Ashokan Center does Earth Day right with plenty of nature-oriented activities throughout tits Earth Fest. Explore around the pong with Ashokan educators to catch and release wildlife, tour a wigwam, and give back to the planet with a seed ball craft. Additionally, live music and vegetarian food round out the day’s events.
Earth Day at the Wineries
Shawangunk Wine Trail
April 26-27, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Toast to the planet with vino on the Shawangunk Wine Trail this April. Support local and embark on a self-guided tasting tour of the region’s wineries. Each ticket includes a souvenir tasting glass, a tasting flight at each location, and one herb seedling at your starting winery to take home.
Westchester County
Lyndhurst in Bloom
Lyndhurst, Tarrytown
April 5-6
View this post on Instagram
Lyndhurst transforms with stunning floral displays this April. You won’t want to miss the vibrant spring market featuring over 30 vendors, family-friendly activities, a live marionette performance, face painting, seasonal treats, and more.
Egg Hunt With Wolves
Wolf Conservation Center, South Salem
April 20
Learn about North American wolves at the Wolf Conservation Center in South Salem as you experience a unique egg hunt where ambassador wolves Nikai and Silas enjoy eggs. Guests will also have the opportunity to potentially see some critically endangered red wolves and Mexican gray wolves.
Earth Day Festival
Louis B. Engel Waterfront Park, Ossining
April 26, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
View this post on Instagram
Set along the scenic Hudson River, Green Ossining’s 15th annual Earth Day Festival features arts, artisan vendors, eco-demonstrations, hands-on activities, and a dedicated kids’ activity zone. Also, enjoy local food, craft beer, live music, drum circles, and storytelling.
Related: Spring Into the Season at Hudson Valley Craft Fairs and Festivals