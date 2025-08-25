Your Official Hudson Valley Apple Picking Farm Guide

It’s finally here, Hudson Valley. The magical time of year when local farms open their orchards for apple picking has arrived. People travel from far and wide to experience this regional tradition, and one of fall’s favorite pastimes. Plus, is there a more Instagrammable activity? Head to these idyllic fall destinations for fresh cider, live music, donuts, pumpkins, and, of course, ripe apples.

Know Before You Go: How to Select Perfect Produce

Follow these tips to make the most of your pick-your-own experience.

Go early, meaning September through mid-October, says Jesse Outhouse, co-owner of Outhouse Orchards in North Salem. Waiting until the end of the season means you’re likely to be left with nothing but unreachable, top-of-the-tree fruit.

Head to the far end of the row. Dave DuBois, co-owner of Highland’s DuBois Farms, says most people cluster around the start of a row and pick the trees clean. Head to the back, and you should have your choice of prime produce.

Take a bite while picking. “We expect you to!” says Mike Martucci, co-owner of Masker Orchards in Warwick. Make sure the variety appeals to you before loading up.

Refrigerate apples when you get home. There are many apples (like the aptly named Evercrisp) that stay firm and juicy for six months or longer.

Purchased by Apple Dave’s family in 1949, this orchard has been growing apples on its 130 acres of land since 1950. Visit for the start of the U-pick season on Labor Day weekend to take home the early season apples like Honeycrisp and Macintosh, while Fujis, Galas, and more will be available in October. Before you leave, grab wine, beer, and more at the onsite distillery.

Apple Hill Farm, New Paltz

Ideal for a simple, noncommercial pick-your-own experience, this New Paltz farm is set on a sprawling hill (walk up to get your steps in or take a hayride). You’ll be rewarded with glorious views of the Shawangunk Ridge and the Catskill mountains. The most popular fruit: Honeycrisp, Macoun, and Granny Smith, but don’t miss the vintage Opalescent variety when there—you won’t find it in supermarkets. Pumpkins are available, too.

Check the calendar for live music and food truck dates, and yes, dogs are welcome.

Apple Ridge Orchards, Warwick

Expect apples aplenty at Apple Ridge Orchards in Warwick, along with peaches or pumpkins if you time it right. The orchard is a must for families, with movie nights and hayrides scattered throughout the season. Whatever you do, don’t leave without picking up a fresh pack of apple cider donuts for the ride home.

Barton Orchards, Poughquag

Midway between Pawling and Lagrangeville, Barton Orchards has perfected the PYO-as-entertainment experience. There are bushels of delicious apples, for sure, but also super-popular weekend events. The Hudson Valley Apple Festival could compete with any state fair. It’s beloved for its live music, petting zoo, mega-slide, dog parks, and hay rides.

Boehm Farm, Climax

This farm with pick-your-own apples, pumpkins, and peaches has been serving up quality produce for more than 100 years and is the only family-owned and -operated apple orchard remaining in Greene County. For anyone looking for a specific type of apple, the farm recommends calling in advance for availability.

Cedar Heights Orchards, Rhinebeck

Take in great views of the Hudson Valley and pick some of the best apples Dutchess County has to offer. Cedar Heights Orchards has been family-owned for over 150 years. Picking begins on Labor Day weekend, so plan for breakfast in Rhinebeck before a day on the farm.

If you’re looking for a place that’s a little more low-key and old-school, this 200-year-old farm is it. Classic tractor rides and the opportunity to pick organic apples await, along with one of the few “pumpkins on the vine” patches where you can legit cut your own.

Family-owned since 1891, this scenic orchard offers an assortment of flowers, a farm stand, and apple picking. Activities include hayrides, a pumpkin patch, and a corn maze for Hudson Valley families to enjoy.

Dressel Farms, New Paltz

Fall is an exciting time of the year at Dressel Farms, as it signifies the return of U-pick to the fields. This New Paltz destination sells peaches, blueberries, and raspberries in the summer months, but only apples are available for pick-your-own. Visit on weekends in September and October to get in on the action, and save room in the car for pumpkins in October.

DuBois Farms, Highland

Explore 70 scenic acres as you gather apples aplenty (Honeycrisp and Zestar are crowd-pleasers) and contemplate which pumpkin would make the best jack-o’-lantern. Wagon rides and farm animals make this a delightful spot for families, while the live music and Tavern—serving its own wine, craft beer, wings, and wood-fired pizza—keep the grownups happy.

Dykeman Farm, Pawling

At Dykeman, fresh is always better, which is why this Pawling destination opens up its apple picking season in early September. The fields also offers over 70 varieties of pumpkins, so your fall produce needs are sure to be fulfilled.

Fishkill Farms, Hopewell Junction

If you’re pining for amusement park rides, head elsewhere. What Fishkill Farms does so well is share what makes a Hudson Valley farm extra special. You’ll find organic and sustainable, eco-certified apples among the dozens of varieties nurtured here, as well as a mind-boggling array of heirloom apples (ever heard of Kidds Orange Red or Newtown Pippin?) that will delight those looking for something different. Adventure seekers can sign up for farm yoga or head to the Treasury Cider Bar for a flight of the farm’s homemade tree-to-bottle hard ciders, plus donuts and other snacks—with magical Catskill Mountain views.

Fix Brothers Fruit Farm, Hudson

Since 1899, the Fix Bros have been growing high-quality produce in Hudson. The fifth-generation fruit farm offers cherries, peaches, nectarines, apricots, pear, pumpkins, and an abundance of U-pick traditional and modern apple varieties. From Honey Crisp to Golden Delicious, each bite is snappy.

Greig Farm, Red Hook

Since 1942, this family-run farm has offered 11 varieties of apples, including Jonamac, Gala, and Blondee (kids go crazy for them). Watching and feeding the playful goats behind the farm market is popular. Check the schedule for live music, explore the hiking trails with Catskill views, and swing by the pumpkin patch if your home needs some Halloween spirit.

Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard, North Salem

This family-owned farm out of North Salem is conveniently located near the Metro-North’s Croton Falls train station for city dwellers to visit sans vehicle. Stroll the grounds for apple picking from September to October and visit farm animals like goats and bunnies. The orchard’s farm store also stays fully stocked with locally raised meats, freshly baked sweets, and pre-picked fruits and veggies. Grab a pint of Harvest Moon’s own Hardscrabble Cider while you lounge out and listen to live music near the pumpkin patch.

Hurds Family Farm, Modena

Boredom? Impossible here, with giant slides, a bounce house, an obstacle course, duck racing, an apple bin train, a zipline, and a two-acre corn maze. Did we mention apple picking, too? It kicks off on August 29, with different varieties available throughout the season. Afterward, grab some eats (cider donuts, of course) at the café.

Indian Ladder Farms, Altamont

Founded in 1916, this innovative place will legally remain a farm in perpetuity. Still, don’t wait too long to visit, pick a peck, have brunch in the café, or head to the cidery and brewery. Bags are sold in half-bushel sizes, with smaller pecks available for premium varieties.

Jenkins-Lueken Orchards, New Paltz

Make your way to the U-pick orchards, which have more than 500 trees waiting to be picked, beginning on Labor Day weekend. Currently, Ginger Gold and Zestar apples are available at the farm stand. Later, hit the market for one-stop dinner shopping.

Head to Kelder’s Farm during its annual Fall Festival from September 8 through November 2 to pick your own apples and pumpkins. This destination is ideal for families, with so much to do like meeting the farm animals or trying out mini golf, duck races, tube slides, and hayrides. Keep an eye out for the original world’s largest garden gnome.

Lawrence Farms Orchards, Newburgh

If you love to pick your own fruits and vegetables, then this is the place for you. Not only does the orchard have a medley of apples throughout the season, but it has pears, grapes, plums, and much more as well. Admission is $6 per person on weekdays and $9 on weekends. Admission is free for children two and under, and season passes are available if you plan to visit frequently.

Locust Grove Fruit Farm, Milton

Though Locust Grove in Milton is popular for its brewery barn that serves up hard cider made using a perfected family recipe, the farm also offers pick-your-own apples in the harvest season. If you can’t make it to the farm for fresh apples, stop by farm markets from New York City to Ulster County to bite into something sweet.

Masker Orchards, Warwick

This iconic orchard in Warwick has 200 acres of trees but offers drive-up picking, which can be great for those with little ones or anyone who doesn’t want to huff and puff up hills. With 14 varieties of apples and pretty pastoral views, Masker is also pet-friendly, provided your fur baby is sociable and on a leash. Be sure to visit Masker’s newest attraction: a cidery serving its signature apple cider—chilled, hot, or hard.

Mead Orchards, Tivoli

Here’s a little history: Back in 1916, G. Gordon Mead purchased a 100-acre farm and began shipping barrels full of apples down the Hudson River. His grandson Chuck now steers the farm and, rather than floating the apples downstream, the produce is available at local markets and to those PYO-ers who visit. Here you’ll find next-level eco apples: Querina, Rubyfrost, Suncrisp, and other hard-to-find varieties—but all delicious. Head to the highest hills; you’ll be rewarded with spectacular views.

Meadowbrook Farm, Wappingers Falls

Whether you’re on the hunt for spicy hot peppers or sweet crisp apples, Meadowbrook Farm and Market in Dutchess County has you covered. Stop by in the early autumn to pick both types of produce to use in apple pies, applesauce, guacamole, and other spicy dishes.

Ochs Orchard, Warwick

This Orange County gem is beloved for its farm produce as much as for its homemade ice cream. When picking apples feels more like boiling in the sun than it does sweater weather, stop by the ice cream counter for a frozen treat made with berries and fruit from the farm. The orchards offer over 40 varieties of apples, so check out the pick-your-own availability to see when you can pick your favorite.

The Orchards of Concklin, Pomona

Back in 1711, Nicholas Concklin purchased some land in Pomona and started farming. The farm is still owned by the Concklins, with apple picking available on Saturdays and Sundays beginning on September 6 with Macintosh, Autumncrisp, and Honeycrisp varieties. Don’t forget to visit the farm store and bakery!

Outhouse Orchards, North Salem

Located in North Salem, Outhouse is ramping up for a major season that caters to guests of all ages and inclinations. Bring the kids and discover a house built of pumpkins, a pirate-themed corn maze, and a singalong hayride. Prefer to chill with friends? Grab a wood-fired pizza and a flight of house hard ciders. Of course, the main event also awaits: rows and rows of apple trees and a patch full of pumpkins.

Pennings Orchard, Warwick

A visit to this sprawling orchard is like a day at the fair. First, pick whichever of the 20 different kinds of apples are ripe. Consider yourself warned that the Honeycrisps typically sell out by mid-September. Once you’ve loaded up on apples, take your time wandering through the vast farm market and garden center, grabbing a bite to eat, hanging out at the winery, and visiting the animal barn.

Philip Orchards, Claverack

This year, Philip Orchards faced some challenges with its apple crops, but plenty of Empires, Golden Delicious, Macouns, and more have prevailed. The orchard is 100-percent pick-your-own, so there will be plenty of apples to choose from since the gems haven’t been plucked away in advance. The best part is that Philip Orchards is not passing on the cost of tariffs to consumers, so prices are the same as the year before.

Prospect Hill Orchards, Milton

The land at Prospect Hill Orchard has been in the family for over 200 years and is now being maintained by its sixth and seventh generations of farmers. Modern technologies allow the farm to grow over 30 varieties of apples, including old favorites like Golden Delicious and Macoun, as well as newer varietals like Fuji and Honeycrisp. Prospect Hill Orchards has three farms for you to pick apples from this season, starting in late August.

Rose Hill Farm, Red Hook

Established in 1798, this Red Hook farm offers terrific apple picking, with Gingergolds in late August and Pink Ladies and Granny Smiths available until just a week or so before Thanksgiving. With a taproom, cidery, and food pop-ups, plus events like concerts and yoga in the orchard, it’s a welcoming mix of old meets new. Pumpkins are available during the season, too, and the 100 acres let you drink in the fall foliage.

Samascott Orchards, Kinderhook

If you’re the curious type, Samascott Orchards will probably have enough apples—70 varieties—to keep you intrigued all season long. You’ll find elusive varieties, such as the Esopus Spitzenburg and Candy Crisp, as you explore this 1,000-acre orchard. There’s fresh cider, plus homemade cider donuts and ice cream at the farm store. The nearby Samascott Garden Market typically has an original, artistic, themed corn maze in the fall; past designs include everything from ice cream cones to spiderwebs.

Saunderskill Farms, Accord

Since 1680, Saunderskill Farms has been growing farm-fresh produce for the picking. One of the few farms in the nation to receive a Tricentennial Award from the United States Department of Agriculture, this Accord gem has a proud heritage. Saunderskill offers 10 varieties of apples in its orchards, which are tucked away into the most beautiful corner of the farm.

Sleepy Hills Orchard, Johnson

In Orange County, Sleepy Hills is a family-owned orchard, farm, and greenhouse since 1980. Explore the 47 acres to pick ripe apples all autumn long starting in September, and shop local gardening needs while in town.

Smith Farms, Hudson

Smith Farms already got the pick-your-own party started with apple picking available as of August 23. From Fuji to Gala apples, this Hudson farm welcomes locals to come and enjoy the fall activity in full force. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags and containers.

Soons Orchards, New Hampton

In the apple business for over 100 years, Soons is beloved for its many U-pick options, including apples. At the farm market, Soons keeps the apple-centric vibes going with sweet cider, homemade pies, and everyone’s favorite apple cider donuts. Thanks to the orchard’s convenient location near Middletown, it’s a great option for Hudson Valleyites who want to experience the beauty of farm country in Orange County.

Stone Ridge Orchard, Stone Ridge

Head to the heart of the Rondout Valley—between the Gunks and the Catskills—to find this 200-year-old farm. Some of the ancient, original trees still exist on a hilltop, but now there are over 115 acres of apple trees bursting with fruit. If that isn’t enough to keep you busy, explore the beautiful land, sample cider and wood-fired pizza, and see if any live music is on the schedule.

Stuart’s Fruit Farm, Granite Springs

Since 1828, Stuart’s Fruit Farm has been family-operated in Westchester to bring the best of fresh produce to the lower Hudson Valley. Stop by in September to pick apples like Macintosh, Jonamac, Cortland, Macoun, and Gala, and don’t miss out on later varieties in October like Empire, Northern Spy, Red Delicious, and Fuji.

Twin Star Orchards, New Paltz

Also known as the home of Brooklyn Cider House, Twin Star grows crowd favorites like Cortland, Gala, and Mcintosh for local picking. After a trip to the orchard, visitors can stick around for wood-fired pizza and burgers, not to mention Brooklyn Cider House ciders and local beer and wine. Twin Star Orchards gets it apple picking underway on Labor Day weekend with a pig roast to celebrate.

From music festivals to distilled spirits, Warwick Valley Winery gets rowdy in the fall (and year-round). Sip some Doc’s Cider and Warwick Valley Wines after you’ve hit the fields to pick apples by the bushel. Pick-your-own has already begun for the season, with live music on weekends throughout the fall.

Pick your own fruits, veggies, and flowers at this fifth-generation family farm offering acres upon acres of produce. Visit the tasting room and winery for homegrown and handcrafted cider and wine paired with a delicious meal. Weed is a great spot to enjoy fresh-baked goods from the bakery and listen to live music in the backyard.

Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm, Yorktown Heights

Boasting a robust array of apples, this farm grows your favorites speckled among the relative rarities like Baldwin, Crispin, and Jonagold (some in limited quantities). There’s no entrance or parking fee, but you must pick and pay for at least a one-peck bag per every two adults. Also on offer: hayrides, a pumpkin patch that opens at the end of September, and a corn maze with a new design every year.

This orchard truly has it all: a farm store, a bakery, a brewery, a farmers’ market, and apple picking. Starting on September 1 and ending in October, pick apples to your heart’s delight at this orchard. In addition to picking apples on the orchard grounds, Wright’s encourages visitors to “lay out a blanket, picnic, take a hike, play football, and just plain relax.”

Yonder Fruit Farms, Valatie

Our list concludes with this sweet farm in Valatie. Yonder Fruit Farms had a busy strawberry season earlier this summer, and now the destination is ready to welcome visitors back for apple picking all autumn long. Pick your own apples here on weekends and holidays starting Labor Day weekend.

