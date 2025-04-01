Hudson Children’s Book Festival Expands to a Bigger Space This May

As it celebrates its 14th year, the Hudson Children’s Book Festival (HCBF) is making a big move in an effort to spread a love of reading to children in Hudson and beyond. Previously held at the Hudson School District, the event will move to Columbia-Greene Community College, where it will host more than 75 creators on May 3. While the mission of the festival remains the same at its core, the all-volunteer organization will expand its reach to create, sustain, and foster a culture of literacy for all children in the area.

Noted as one of New York State’s largest children’s book festivals, the event was established in 2009 by educators Lisa Dolan and Maria Suttmeier. “When we started the festival in 2009, we dreamed it would make a difference in our community in some small way. We had no idea what the future would be,” say founders Dolan and Suttmeier. “We are delighted HCBF has continued to nurture and sustain the love of reading and literacy in the Hudson area. We are also impressed with the continued support and engagement with local and world-class authors and illustrators.”

- Advertisement -

The Hudson Children’s Book Festival, which is expected to attract thousands of families, will feature award-winning, nationally recognized authors and illustrators, as well as new and local creators. Some noteworthy attendees include Sophie Blackall, Nancy Castaldo, Rajani LaRocca, Torrey Maldonado, and 2025 Newbery Honors Award winner Lesa Cline-Ransome, in addition to more well-known talent.

Just ahead of the 14th year of the event, the Hudson Children’s Book Festival recently became a registered nonprofit organization as of October 4, 2024. The new charity status is an exciting next step in the festival’s mission, which the organization is able to continue with the financial support of donors, including The Hudson Literacy Fund, Hudson River Bank Trust Foundation, and Hudson Teachers’ Association.

Every child and family is invited to attend the event at Columbia-Green Community College. Festival goers can expect shuttle bus transportation around the City of Hudson, meet-and-greet opportunities with authors and illustrators, access to a free book for every child on the day of the event, food trucks, and other vendors onsite.

“With the move to Columbia-Greene Community College, HCBF will continue to reach and serve the Hudson City School District families. It will open new opportunities to connect children’s book creators with other school children in Columbia and Greene Counties and neighboring areas. Thank you to our sponsors, donors, and volunteers who continue to make this one of the finest and largest children’s book festivals in New York State,” says Hudson Children’s Book Festival president Jen Nixon.

The Hudson Children’s Book Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 3 at Columbia-Green Community College in Hudson.

Related: City of Poughkeepsie Receives Millions From Downtown Revitalization Initiative