24 Hours in Hudson: How to Spend a Day Trip in Columbia County

In the whole of the Hudson Valley, Hudson is perhaps the most Insta-famous city of them all. The upstate locale attracts an endless slew of New York City weekenders in need of a 180-degree escape from Big Apple life. The retreat exists as a unique destination in the wide expanse of northern New York. Amid farmlands and forests, Hudson packs enough attractions, restaurants, and shops to keep visitors occupied for a year.

Let this 24-hour guide get you started, but feel free to wander and explore as the day progresses. We guarantee you’ll get sidetracked by a quirky store or eye-catching art exhibit at least once during your trip.

8 a.m. – Grab a morning brew at Hudson Roastery

A coffee brand built on the basics, Hudson Roastery offers quality, consistency, comfort, and community at its cafe on Park Place. Stop by before you start your day to order freshly roasted artisanal coffee, including pumpkin spice lattes, cappuccinos, and mochas. Try the featured coffee of the month, the Taconic Traveler, for a blend as noteworthy as the scenery along the Taconic Parkway, and don’t forget to grab a seasonal treat like a pumpkin danish on your way out.

4 Park Place

518.697.5633

9:30 a.m. – Chow down on crepes at Cafe Mutton

With so many fantastic morning dining options in Hudson, like Kitty’s, Le Perche, and Little Rico, to name a few, it’s hard to pick just one. However, it’s not a bad problem to have, and Cafe Mutton is sure to offer something new each time you visit. Headed by chef and owner Shaina Loew-Banayan, the Columbia Street destination serves up daily dishes like crepes with butter and maple syrup, omelets, and pork sausage, with specials that range from black pudding with potato puree and roasted apples to polenta with roasted tomatoes and a poached egg to tongue loaf baguette with herb mayo and lettuce.

757 Columbia Street

518.671.6230

11 a.m. – Channel your inner artist at Olana State Historic Site

As the former home of acclaimed Hudson River School artist Frederic Church, the Olana State Historic Site stuns with an expansive landscape, Hudson River views, one-of-a-kind works of art, and global architecture. The grounds are open daily to the public throughout the year for hikes, walks, and outdoor enjoyment.

5720 State Route 9G

518.751.0344

12:30 p.m. – Eat the perfect lunch spread at Quinnie’s

Take the long way back into the City of Hudson after your trip to Olana and stop by this quaint lunch spot on Route 66. Once you get there, you’ll find a cute yellow building with picnic tables on the outside and pantry staples on the inside. With all the makings of a classic deli, the sandwiches at Quinnie’s are unbeatable, from the Hudson Hippie with local pea shoots, roasted sweet potato, carrots, cucumbers, green goddess dressing, pepper relish, and cheddar on focaccia to the Northwind Hot Dog, complete with ketchup, mustard, or Kewpie on a potato bun. Add spicy potatoes and a seasonal pickle plate on the side for the ultimate spread.

834 Route 66

518.697.3700

2:30 p.m. – Shop in style along Warren Street

With its reputation as the upstate extension of Brooklyn, it only seems fitting for Hudson to skip Main Street in favor of the oh-so-chic Warren Street. Shoppers can find everything along this stretch of road, from antiques and books to beauty, clothes, and even millinery. Lose yourself for hours among the various vintage treasures and baubles that hide on the shelves of the picturesque shops.

P.S. This is an ideal spot for holiday shopping, since you’re bound to find more than a few one-of-a-kind goodies for even the most challenging recipients.

6 p.m. – Dine in at Taiga Restaurant

A newish dinner spot on Warren Street, Taiga opened in late fall of 2024 to bring Siberian flavor to the Hudson Valley. The restaurant considers itself a “wild kitchen of the world,” with an atmosphere to show for it. On the menu, diners will find appetizers like Russian pancakes with smoked salmon and red caviar, potatoes with butter and marinated herring, and goose liver pate, and mains like beef dumplings with wild mushroom sauce, steak with potatoes and asparagus, and over-baked salmon. Dessert doesn’t disappoint either, with berry-stuffed crepes and syrniki with homemade jam.

119 Warren Street

917.293.5012

8 p.m. – Sip a craft beverage at The Spotty Dog Books & Ale

Don’t leave town without making a pitstop at The Spotty Dog, the hybrid bookstore and bar that serves up a top-notch selection of craft brews to go with its lined bookshelves. Local breweries feature prominently on the tap menu, which includes beers from Crossroads Brewing Company in Athens and Sloop Brewing in Hopewell Junction. Ciders, wines, and bar snacks are available as well.

440 Warren St

518.671.6006

9:30 p.m. – Sleep over at The Amelia Hotel

The number of cozy inns and B&Bs that line the streets of Hudson are enough of an excuse in and of themselves to extend your stay. Keep it local on Allen Street and stay at The Amelia, a beautifully restored retreat with the heart of a country house. Formerly a Queen Anne-style private residence, the cozy hotel now offers eight spacious rooms designed with modern furnishings, including the Garden View, Hudson View, and Grand Suite. In the warmer months, a pool surrounded by hydrangeas and bluebells excites, while fall stays promise evenings around the outdoor firepit.

339 Allen Street

518.768.7900

