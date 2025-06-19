The Pools at These Hudson Valley Hotels Are Perfect for Summer

When the warmer weather rolls around, vacation is on the top of everyone’s summer bucket list. From week-long stays to weekend getaways, you’ll want to make sure that you can cool down and go for a swim wherever you end up this season. Although there are plenty of swimming holes and lakes in the Hudson Valley to explore, these local boutique hotels offer pools onsite so you don’t have to sweat the small stuff (literally) when booking your summer travels.

Hudson

Housed in a former Queen Anne-style private residence, The Amelia exudes quiet luxury in Columbia County. With eight spacious guest rooms and suites featuring either a garden or river view, this boutique hotel offers plenty of privacy and serenity for your stay. Step outside to the pool surrounded by roses, bluebells, and hydrangeas for a taste of paradise right here in the Valley, and lounge under a bright yellow umbrella or soak in the sun.

Round Top

In Round Top, Glen Falls House offers 47 acres of adventure in the Catskills, from trails to waterfalls to bonfires. While a visit to the boutique resort in the winter means skiing and boarding at nearby Hunter and Windham Mountains, the summer has its own variety of activities. When you’re not lounging in the sauna or playing a game of volleyball, head to the property’s pool for a dip or a frozen cocktail. The pool is even open to the public on select dates throughout the summer.

Chester

At this 1911 Chester estate-turned-hotel, you’ll find Italian-inspired architecture, magnificent views of Glenmere Lake, and incomparably manicured gardens. Also located within the hotel’s 150 acres is an outdoor heated swimming pool that’s perfect for lounging. While you enjoy your stay, make sure to take advantage of the nearby golf courses, onsite tennis courts, and 8,000-square-foot spa.

Stone Ridge

Another historic site that has transformed into a unique inn, Hasbrouck House is a retreat centered around an 18th-century Dutch Colonial stone mansion in Ulster County. A modern luxury escape, the property has it all, from its farm-to-table restaurant to its four historic buildings. When you stay here, get a few laps in at the hotel’s 100-year-old landmark pool that has its own outdoor burger and bar shack that’s open for the summer months.

Tannersville

Don’t overlook this 18-room boutique hotel in the tiny town of Tannersville in Greene County. Located a stone’s throw from Hunter Mountain, Hotel Lilien is a place where cozy meets adventure in the Catskill Mountains. Spend an afternoon on the hiking trails, then make sure to hit the pool for relaxation on a padded poolside lounger.

Accord

A true all-in-one destination, Inness is an award-winning hotel in Accord that offers something for every type of guest. Book your summer getaway here to explore 220 pastoral acres of property, golf at the onsite nine-hole golf course, swing the racket around on the tennis courts, or hit the spa or gym to focus on wellness. The pools are a destination of their own, each filled with saltwater, surrounded by lounge chairs and umbrellas, and complete with a pool bar.

Hudson

Even when you’re not staying at The Maker, the Columbia County hotel is still a hotspot for dining or happy hours. But when you do book a stay, the retreat has so much more to offer to guests, from a perfume library to a renovated gym to complimentary parking. Spend your summer days at the outdoor heated pool and order waterside drinks to celebrate in style.

Round Top

This German-American resort is fun for the whole family in Round Top. With 48 guest rooms and a surplus of German-inspired meals included in your stay, it’s hard not to book a vacation at Riedlbauer’s. Although the hotel has year-round attractions like mountain biking trails, an indoor pool and spa, and nightly entertainment, the summer months bring with them a whole new set of fun experiences. Hop in the outdoor pool when the weather is warm or sink into the 12-seater hot tub when it’s not.

Hunter

Founded with the intention of welcoming a new generation of urban explorers to the beautiful Catskills, Scribner’s Lodge is a bespoke mountain retreat. The property has 38 rooms to browse in the lodge, with an additional 11 luxury cabins located adjacent to the main building for the whole family to enjoy. Open seasonally, the pool invites hotel guests to sunbathe or swim with a 270-degree view of the Catskill Mountains in the background.

Amenia

A Dutchess County estate, Troutbeck offers 250 acres of secluded land in Amenia. This is certainly the place to stay for the outdoorsy type, with tennis courts, fishing, hiking, and nearby river rafting. In the summer, the mid-century outdoor pool with a grill and bar is the perfect afternoon lounge spot. Enjoy poolside treats like lobster rolls, local beer, and freshly squeezed juices.

Sloatsburg

Valley Rock is a Rockland County oasis with historic houses and barns that total 22 guest rooms. An organic market and café, interior gardens, and dining at Valley Rock Cantina or Lodge are a few of the hotel’s amenities. A year-round pool is the highlight of the grounds, surrounded by stunning greenery and luxurious loungers.

Windham

Coined “The Gem of the Catskills,” Wylder Windham is a quiet escape that has so much to do in any season. Twenty acres of land alongside the Batavia Kill River comprise this family-friendly resort that has activities ranging from pickleball to mountain biking to roasting s’mores around a firepit. The heated pool on the property keeps guests cool after a long day of outdoor activities, and the wood-fired saunas are an added bonus for relaxation.

