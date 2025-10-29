Horror on the Hudson Is a Unique Literature Retreat in Bear Mountain

If Stephen King, Edgar Allen Poe, H.P. Lovecraft, and the like are some of your go-to reads, then Horror on the Hudson is the place for you. Arriving at the tail end of spooky season, the three-day event at Bear Mountain’s Overlook Lodge is a retreat for horror literature lovers of all kinds. From November 7-9, attendees will gather in the rustic lodge and surrounding stone cottages for a weekend packed with author signings, readings, panels, book talks, food and drink, and plenty of spooky vibes, of course.

Horror on the Hudson is a part of a larger series of events of its kind known as Horror Reader Weekends. Just like the November retreat in the Hudson Valley, Horror Reader Weekends are three-day getaways that take place all across the country and serve as a place where like-minded literature enthusiasts can gather to celebrate horror books and authors. The face behind each spooktacular event is Christine Harrold, a horror lover since the ’80s with a social media presence in the field since 2020.

For 2025, Overlook Lodge is the ultimate destination for Horror on the Hudson with cozy rooms, a massive fireplace, and views of Hessian Lake, the Hudson River, and Bear Mountain State Park. With the settings of iconic Gothic short stories “Rip Van Winkle” and “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” only minutes from the destination, Horror on the Hudson intends on keeping the scary vibes going well past Halloween.

As far as the schedule goes, guests will check-in on Friday for dinner and a craft cocktail party with psychic medium readings courtesy of Beacon’s Spirit and Stones Healing Arts and local author signings and readings. On Saturday, attendees will engage in a book talk titled “Best Horror Book of the Year;” author signings, readings, and panels; a pop-up bookstore; tattoos with Beacon’s Honorable Ink; dinner with authors; and five-minute ghost stories at night. Finally, Sunday promises raffles, book talks, and a horror novella swap in the lobby.

Authors featured at Horror on the Hudson include Rachel Harrison, Philip Fracassi, Markus Redmond, Rae Wilde, Clay McLeod Chapman, and many more in addition to local authors like John Langan, Dennis Mahoney, Sam Rebelein, Saratoga Schaefer, and others.

