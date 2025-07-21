Camp at These 10 Award-Winning Campsites in the Hudson Valley

Looking to camp in the Hudson Valley this season? Hipcamp has you covered as the go-to camping app for finding and booking campsites around the world. Recently, the brand released the winners of its 2025 Hipcamp Awards, which boasted campgrounds from the Rockies to Appalachia. Of New York State’s 15 winners, 10 of the campsites are situated right here in the Hudson Valley, so you don’t have to travel far for outstanding outdoor living.
Without further ado, here are your 2025 Hipcamp Awards winners in the Hudson Valley:
BeaverWood Farm
Ferndale
Price per night: from $30
Attractions: loose farm animals, lake views, free boats, hot shower, fire rings
Clearing Farm
Glen Spey
Price per night: from $145
Attractions: off-grid cabin, potable water, private hiking trails, nearby waterfalls
The Dominion House Farm and Trails
Blooming Grove
Price per night: from $30
Attractions: four campsites, 30 amp electric service, fire rings, adjacent hiking and mountain biking trails
Historic Riverside Farm
Walden
Price per night: from $54
Attractions: five campsites, direct river access, historic barns, proximity to Angry Orchard Cider House
The Mountain Top at Wright’s Farm
Gardiner
Price per night: from $45
Attractions: seven campsites, farm store, onsite brewery, fruit trees, fire pits, Shawangunk Ridge views
The Neversink River Isle
Monticello
Price per night: from $85
Attractions: RV site, fire pit, Neversink River views, local wildlife
Queen’s Cabin
Kerhonkson
Price per night: from $99
Attractions: cabin, kitchen, bathroom, AC, heat, WiFi, fire pit, wrap-around porch
The Record Room
Glen Spey
Price per night: from $151
Attractions: cabin, solar-powered record player, vintage vinyl collection, direct river access, covered outdoor kitchen
Upper Esopus Creekside Camp
Big Indian
Price per night: from $130
Attractions: Slide Mountain views, cook pit, portable toilet, cold water shower, access to hiking trails
Upper Shire Campsites Hudson Valley
Hillsdale
Price per night: from $90
Attractions: five campsite, ranch views, tents, cabins, Airstreams, potable water, fire rings, showers
