Camp at These 10 Award-Winning Campsites in the Hudson Valley

Looking to camp in the Hudson Valley this season? Hipcamp has you covered as the go-to camping app for finding and booking campsites around the world. Recently, the brand released the winners of its 2025 Hipcamp Awards, which boasted campgrounds from the Rockies to Appalachia. Of New York State’s 15 winners, 10 of the campsites are situated right here in the Hudson Valley, so you don’t have to travel far for outstanding outdoor living.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hipcamp (@hipcamp)

Without further ado, here are your 2025 Hipcamp Awards winners in the Hudson Valley:

- Advertisement -

Ferndale

Price per night: from $30

Attractions: loose farm animals, lake views, free boats, hot shower, fire rings

Glen Spey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clearing Farm (@clearingfarm)

Price per night: from $145

Attractions: off-grid cabin, potable water, private hiking trails, nearby waterfalls

Blooming Grove

Price per night: from $30

Attractions: four campsites, 30 amp electric service, fire rings, adjacent hiking and mountain biking trails

Walden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walden Riverside Farm Inc (@waldenriversidefarm)

Price per night: from $54

Attractions: five campsites, direct river access, historic barns, proximity to Angry Orchard Cider House

- Advertisement -

Gardiner

Price per night: from $45

Attractions: seven campsites, farm store, onsite brewery, fruit trees, fire pits, Shawangunk Ridge views

Monticello

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brett kozinn (@kozinnski)

Price per night: from $85

Attractions: RV site, fire pit, Neversink River views, local wildlife

Kerhonkson

Price per night: from $99

Attractions: cabin, kitchen, bathroom, AC, heat, WiFi, fire pit, wrap-around porch

Glen Spey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie is my middle name so I am Sally Marie (@mariebataglia)

Price per night: from $151

Attractions: cabin, solar-powered record player, vintage vinyl collection, direct river access, covered outdoor kitchen

Big Indian

Price per night: from $130

Attractions: Slide Mountain views, cook pit, portable toilet, cold water shower, access to hiking trails

Hillsdale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upper Shire Campsites Hudson Valley (@upper_shire)

Price per night: from $90

Attractions: five campsite, ranch views, tents, cabins, Airstreams, potable water, fire rings, showers

Related: Row, Row Along the Hudson River With These Kayaking Adventures