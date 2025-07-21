Subscribe
Camp at These 10 Award-Winning Campsites in the Hudson Valley

The 2025 Hipcamp Awards recognize the best campsites in the state – and 10 of them are in the Hudson Valley.

July 21, 2025   |By
campsites
Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash

Looking to camp in the Hudson Valley this season? Hipcamp has you covered as the go-to camping app for finding and booking campsites around the world. Recently, the brand released the winners of its 2025 Hipcamp Awards, which boasted campgrounds from the Rockies to Appalachia. Of New York State’s 15 winners, 10 of the campsites are situated right here in the Hudson Valley, so you don’t have to travel far for outstanding outdoor living.

 

Without further ado, here are your 2025 Hipcamp Awards winners in the Hudson Valley:

BeaverWood Farm

Ferndale

Price per night: from $30
Attractions: loose farm animals, lake views, free boats, hot shower, fire rings

Clearing Farm

Glen Spey

 

Price per night: from $145
Attractions: off-grid cabin, potable water, private hiking trails, nearby waterfalls

The Dominion House Farm and Trails

Blooming Grove

Price per night: from $30
Attractions: four campsites, 30 amp electric service, fire rings, adjacent hiking and mountain biking trails

Historic Riverside Farm

Walden

Price per night: from $54
Attractions: five campsites, direct river access, historic barns, proximity to Angry Orchard Cider House

The Mountain Top at Wright’s Farm

Gardiner

Price per night: from $45
Attractions: seven campsites, farm store, onsite brewery, fruit trees, fire pits, Shawangunk Ridge views

The Neversink River Isle

Monticello

 

Price per night: from $85
Attractions: RV site, fire pit, Neversink River views, local wildlife

Queen’s Cabin

Kerhonkson

Price per night: from $99
Attractions: cabin, kitchen, bathroom, AC, heat, WiFi, fire pit, wrap-around porch

The Record Room

Glen Spey

Price per night: from $151
Attractions: cabin, solar-powered record player, vintage vinyl collection, direct river access, covered outdoor kitchen

Upper Esopus Creekside Camp

Big Indian

Price per night: from $130
Attractions: Slide Mountain views, cook pit, portable toilet, cold water shower, access to hiking trails

Upper Shire Campsites Hudson Valley

Hillsdale

Price per night: from $90
Attractions: five campsite, ranch views, tents, cabins, Airstreams, potable water, fire rings, showers

