The Henson Marks a Year of Standout Hospitality in the Catskills

The idea of Danielle and Ely Franko spending their days working on the design and development of what’s now The Henson while simultaneously taking care of their two young children seems somewhat unfathomable upon stepping foot into the boutique Catskills hotel. Yet that’s precisely what occurred for the Frankos, who took 2.5 years to renovate a tired old lodge space into the beautiful overnight destination that it is today.

“We lived here for 10 months,” Ely, a former software developer, shares. “That became our house kitchen, and we had a living area here,” he adds, pointing to different parts of the guest space.

“It was fast, but it felt long to us,” Danielle, a former dermatology physician assistant, remarks about the property’s transformation timeline. “All the woodwork we stained and finished ourselves. Ely sourced every single item you see.”

To her point, while The Henson could be lumped into the larger category of boutique Catskills hotels, what stands out is the overwhelming attention to detail that’s evident throughout the property. As owners, operators, and design leads, the Frankos left no stone unturned when it came to curating a comprehensive experience. In addition to Ely’s work on sourcing, Danielle took the lead on painting all the walls and curating the gardens to ensure a steady rotation of growth, as well as a solid stock of herbs and vegetables for the kitchen to utilize.

“We spent every single day physically working in the space,” Ely adds. “We were getting into bed and researching furniture and finishes. Danielle was working on the gardens and taught herself everything about plants – what looks good together and keeps growing throughout the seasons.”

A Start in the Catskills

Admittedly, this wasn’t the first renovation rodeo for the Frankos. They bought their first property in the area in 2016 after coming up from NYC on weekends. Two years and a lot of elbow grease later, they listed it on Airbnb and were booked nearly every single weekend. They purchased a second home, and then a third, right around when COVID-19 hit, and were able to rent out two of the residences on Airbnb while staying in the other one.

By that time, they decided it was time to search for a bigger project. As luck would have it, while speaking with friends – a.k.a. Chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabian von Hauske Valtierra of NYC’s popular Contra and Wildair restaurants – they mentioned the project, and Stone and von Hauske Valtierra expressed interest in collaborating.

After that, all they needed to do was find the perfect property. Ironically, the Frankos were aware of The Henson listing already, as it had been on the market for some time. Yet they skipped over it for six months, worried that the 19th-century structure would be too much of a project. Even so, when nothing else popped up that seemed like a good fit during that time, they decided to go for it.

“It’s triangulated between all our Airbnbs,” Danielle shares. “We’re so close to Windham Mountain and Hunter Mountain for skiing.”

“We were so tunnel-visioned on finding the perfect property,” Ely adds. “But we could make this property what we wanted it to be.”

One Year of The Henson

The Henson opened its doors to the Hudson Valley over Memorial Day weekend in 2024. In just over a year, the 16-room property has earned quite the impressive list of accolades, including being named a “Best New Hotel” by Architectural Digest, Conde Nast Traveler, and Esquire. Its onsite restaurant, Matilda, earned top marks as one of our “Best New Restaurants.” And it all happened while the Frankos were launching their first-ever hotel at the same time they were simultaneously managing their Airbnbs and running nearby foodie hotspots Day June Luncheonette and Paracasa.

“The reception has been overwhelmingly incredible,” Ely enthuses. “This was the hotel we wanted it to be, where we wanted to stay. It feels like it’s translated to guests.”

“I feel like this is bigger than we even know,” Danielle adds. “It feels like what we were doing was important. It feels really good to see people in the spaces and lounging in the gardens.”

The Frankos are aware that their story is a good one: that of a couple with no experience launching more than a handful of attractive businesses in a small Catskills town. Yet they ultimately understand that their work is only as good as its quality.

“We care that it’s good,” Ely explains. “It feels like we are executing the hospitality we had set out to. We hit the ground running, [and now] we’re refining.”

The Path Ahead

In a little over the year, The Henson has become not just a go-to destination for stays in the Catskills, but also a coveted event venue. This summer alone, the hotel is booked most weekends for weddings, with bachelorette parties and corporate retreats taking up many mid-week periods. Recognizing the appeal of events in the space, the Frankos have set their sights on their next project: a dedicated event venue next-door.

“We never wanted [The Henson] to be a dedicated events venue,” Ely explains of their decision to purchase the abandoned building next to the hotel. “It’s nice to have a property that works in concert with this but can also be separate.”

“It not going to be a generic events space,” Danielle assures, adding that the feel of The Henson will translate to its neighboring property.

While they don’t have renderings for the space – “Everything is in our heads,” Ely says – they do have a deadline. With three weddings already booked for the new venue, and the first planned for May 2026, the duo have their work cut out for them to get everything into shape in time. Even so, they’re up for the challenge.

“We know it’s going to be beautiful,” Ely enthuses.

Summer at The Henson

For now, the Frankos are content to continue curating the hospitality experience at The Henson. The hotel garden is in full bloom, and visitors are in for a treat whether they’re exploring the grounds, planning day trips to nearby Windham or Tannersville, or savoring dinner at Matilda.

For the restaurant in particular, summer is a chance for the chefs to lean into the fresh, vibrant flavors of the Catskills. Seasonal ingredients sourced from local purveyors are key, since at its core, Matilda is “a Catskills restaurant,” Ely notes.

“We wanted to push the expectations of what a restaurant in this area could be,” he adds. For the team, that meant moving away from heavy dishes and large portions and toward small, shareable plates that support experimentation that’s not too far outside of one’s comfort zone.

During the summer months, this translates to dishes like raw Ruby Red prawns with soy-pickled turnip greens and wood-grilled oysters with bone marrow, pumpkin seed oil, and sorrel. The smoked beets with red endive, onion, umeboshi, and yuzu delight with just enough sweetness, while the lentils with walnuts are so perfectly savory that you may consider ordering a second serving.

Dishes are ideally portioned for sharing, so tasting a variety of flavors is part of the experience here. The mains themselves are larger, but that hasn’t stopped the Amish golden chicken from becoming a standout. Featuring dandelion, Negi onion, and koji, it’s finessed during a multi-day process to craft a chicken that’s juicier and more flavorful than any you’ve likely tried before.

Similarly, the cocktails lean into seasonal ingredients. The Garden Martini is a favorite and features gin, tomato, celery, and bay leaf. For something light, the Snappy Daze – with snap pea-infused vodka, mint, and lemon – hits the spot after a long day. Even so, don’t sleep on the wine menu. It’s curated with an eye toward standout natural wines. If you get the chance, order a glass of Matilda’s special vino collaboration with Domaine Mosse out of Anjou, France. It’s a pét-nat rosé, and it’s particularly delightful when sipped on the patio after a day spent exploring the Catskills.

Home at The Henson

Their plates may be full, but the Frankos are content with their hub of activity in Hensonville. With a successful hotel launch and an exciting events space on the way, they have a lot to look forward to in the coming year.

“We decided, ‘Let’s make this as great as it can be,’” Danielle says of the hotel experience.

“We’re trying to concentrate our passion into this property,” Ely echoes, “and enhance the offering here. We’re talking about expanding the gardens and creating more amenities.”

Plus, it helps that they’re fully engrained into the region.

“We’re now firmly party of the community,” Ely confirms. “We’ve lived here for four years full-time. It really feels like we’re here.”

The Henson

39 Goshen Rd, Hensonville

