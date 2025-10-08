Halloween Events for Spooktacular Fun in the Hudson Valley

Every October, the Hudson Valley transforms into a hub for chills, thrills, and a little hallowed magic. With events scheduled throughout the month, there’s no better time to celebrate the arrival of Halloween than with haunted walking tours, pumpkin-packed festivals, spooky ghost stories, horror flicks, and so much more. Just remember, reservations are required for many of the attractions.

Jump to a section, or keep scrolling to see all events.

Albany County | Columbia County | Dutchess County | Orange County | Putnam County | Rockland County | Sullivan County | Ulster County | Westchester County

Albany County

New York State Capitol Building, Albany

October 1-31

Ever wondered what haunts the halls of the New York State Capitol Building? Join a Capitol Hauntings Tour to hear all about a lost Capitol mural, a curse set in stone, presidential ghosts, and more spooky and strange happenings in the political building. Head to Albany during an open house for a free tour of the haunted destination.

Begins at Hilton Albany Hotel, Albany

Nightly through October

The Capitol is haunted! Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about sightings of apparitions, folklore and ghostly experiences, ghost stories told by participants, and much more. These spooky tours combine elements of human interest with historical facts over the course of evenings that are both fun and educational.

Columbia County

Clermont State Historic Site, Germantown

October 17-18, 24-25 at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8 p.m.

This annual event brings visitors to Clermont State Historic Site closer to the past than ever before. A horde of ghosts tell their stories of glory and loss. While some aim to spook guests, others are quite the jokesters. Flickering jack-o-lanterns provide light to the performances along the Clermont lawn. Tickets are $15 per person for adults and $5 for children. Make reservations online to guarantee entry.

Dutchess County

Wappingers Falls

September 27 – November 1

Now in its 49th year, Kevin McCurdy’s Haunted Mansion challenges you to walk through the haunted adventure maze and brave the menacing creatures of the night. From classic monsters to haunted cemeteries, you’ll experience true terror at the Wappingers Falls destination that’s the longest-running haunted attraction in the country.

Lilymoore Farm, Pleasant Valley

Weekends in October

Alpacas, goats, and llamas, oh my! Lilymoore Farm’s adorable family of alpacas don their best Halloween costumes and strut their stuff in lion’s manes, rainbows, and sparkly wings. Farm tours and craft demonstrations make the weekend extra fun for visitors of all ages. Tickets are selling out fast, so get them online ASAP.

Orange County

Pine Bush UFO & Paranormal Museum, Pine Bush

Fridays, 8 p.m. & Saturdays, 9 p.m. through October

A mysterious and haunted place, Orange County’s hamlet of Pine Bush is the perfect place for a spooktacular exploration during a Haunted History Lantern Tour. Starting at 8 p.m. on Fridays and 9 p.m. on Saturdays, guests will be guided by lantern light to historic locations in town where they can explore the findings of real paranormal investigations provided by acclaimed paranormal author Linda Zimmermann.

Monroe

Weekends in October, 7 p.m.

Pure Terror is open for the season, promising screams galore. Make your way to Monroe for 10 themed haunted houses with a Halloween-style monster-themed midway. Challenge yourself to enter houses such as Psycho Circus, Resurrection Cemetery, Pumpkin Alley, and The Crypt. This Orange County destination currently holds the Guinness World Record for longest haunted attraction.

Apple Ridge Orchards, Warwick

October 10, 5:30-8 p.m.

Designed with families in mind, Apple Ridge’s movie nights commence with a short walk under the moonlight and through the apple orchards. After throwing blankets onto the field, guests can sit back to watch Spookley the Square Pumpkin, a family-friendly film about the only square pumpkin in the patch and his journey to self-acceptance. You’ll be able to purchase movie snacks at the farm market, and everyone goes home with a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch.

Fair Oaks Drive-In, Middletown

October 18, 4:30 p.m.

Calling spooky film fans of all ages! Fair Oaks Drive-In hosts a Halloween movie night just for you. Trunk or Treat culminates in a screening of a to-be-announced Halloween movie, a costume contest, a car contest, and, of course, tons of candy. Admission is $6 per person, and all cars are asked to participate in candy giveaways. Be sure to show up right on time to decorate your trunk as there are limited spots this year.

Legoland New York, Goshen

Through November 2

Take the time to finally visit Goshen’s Legoland New York park during its annual Brick-or-Treat event. Check out the monster shows, munch on candy, take pictures with the bricktastic minifigures, and see what it takes to be a VIM (that stands for “very important monster,” of course).

Putnam County

CoveCare Center, Carmel

October 18, 2-4 p.m.

In Putnam County, scaring is caring this October. CoveCare Center in Carmel hosts this Halloween event for families, complete with a haunted house for all ages, trunk or treat event, a DJ, and more spooky fun. Above all, admission is free!

Rockland County

Downtown Nyack

October 25, 5:30 p.m.

Put on your favorite costume and head to Downtown Nyack for the largest Halloween event outside New York City. Don your best look to win in categories like best couples costume, best group costume, and best pet costume, or design a float to win a cash prize. This year’s parade include a flash-mob-style dance troupe performing “Time Warp” from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Main Street, Nyack

October 31, 5 p.m.

This event combines drinking, costumes, and spooky fun as you crawl the bars of Nyack’s Main Street all day long. The scariest and most creative costumes have a shot at winning the costume contest, and adult trick-or-treating will be featured at each bar. A ticket gets you access to more than four participating bars, an exclusive afterparty, and live DJs at each venue.

Sullivan County

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

October 10 – November 2

Hope, hippies, and Halloween! If you missed out on Bethel Woods’ Peace, Love, and Lights event last Christmas, enjoy this seasonal trip through the scenic garden trails and past hand-carved jack-o-lanterns. Check out glowing pumpkin art, live music, and displays featuring Woodstock festival icons, dinosaurs, mermaids, and witches.

Ulster County

Napanoch

Through October

As featured in many ghost-hunting shows, Napanoch’s Shanley Hotel is a haunted marvel in Ulster County. Built in 1845, the building has seen many evolutions throughout its history, and many people who came to visit never left. Brave the night by reserving a room in the hotel and participating in a paranormal team night investigation, or just pay a visit for the day if you’re too scared.

Headless Horseman Haunted Attractions, Ulster Park

Through November 1

The “#1 Haunted Attraction in America” returns in a big way. This year, spectators will get closer to the horror than ever before. Visitors will walk the haunted woods where the Horseman lurks, without the safety of the typical hayride. Other attractions include spooky motels, monster-filled greenhouses, haunted corn mazes, and more. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Fifth Lake Hudson Valley, Rosendale

October 25

Could you use a little motivation when running? Few things get you moving like a horde of hungry zombies. UlsterCorp’s annual fundraiser includes a 5k timed trail run, a 2k walk, and a free 1k fun run for kids. Scary surprises lurk in the woods, tunnels, and caves that runners pass.

Old Dutch Church, Kingston

Weekdays throughout October

A little spooky and a lot educational, Old Dutch Church’s cemetery takes visitors back to the early days of the Hudson Valley to explore the chilling history of the region. A National Historic Landmark, the original church was built in 1659 and features ancient burial grounds. The current edifice dates back to 1852, and visitors can tour the grounds weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

YMCA of Kingston & Ulster County, Kingston

October 25, 2-7 p.m. and October 26, 1-5 p.m.

This year, the MyKingstonKids Halloween Fest and Parade is a two-day affair in Kingston. On October 25, the parade kicks off at 2 p.m. from the YMCA in Kingston, followed by a festival from 3-7 p.m. Then, on Sunday, October 26, the festival continues from 1-5 p.m. in Kingston Plaza.

Westchester County

Van Cortlandt Manor, Croton-on-Hudson

September – November

The Blaze is back! The Hudson Valley’s electrifying Halloween event fills the grounds at Van Cortlandt Manor with more than 7,000 illuminated jack-o-lanterns in a variety of haunting shapes and sculptures. Advance reservations are required. The show burns through the fall season until November 16. Keep your spirits high at this year’s new experience, the Headless Horseman’s Hideaway.

Sleepy Hollow

Through October

Chills and thrills run rampant in Westchester County during the Halloween season, and nowhere is this more apparent than at Sleepy Hollow. Visit the hallowed grounds to reminisce upon Washington Irving’s tale of the same name. In the cemetery, spot the grave of the author himself, along with the headstones for Andrew Carnegie, William Rockefeller, and members of the Hamilton family.

Philipsburg Manor, Sleepy Hollow

Select dates through November 1

Speaking of Sleepy Hollow, this show filled with magic and mystery leans into the folklore surrounding the Hudson Valley. Master illusionists Mark Clearview and Nick Wallace lead attendees on a journey through the history of notable figures like Washington Irving, Hulda the witch, and even the Headless Horseman, all while enchanting the audience with mind-boggling tricks.

Tarrytown Music Hall, Tarrytown

October 9 – November 8

One of the most haunted locations in the Hudson Valley, Tarrytown Music Hall is an official site of the Haunted History Trail of New York. Built in 1885, the destination served as a vessel through which many souls passed — and some never left. Follow master storyteller Jonathan Kruk on this guided tour to discover the historic lore and spirits that linger still in the hall.

Philipsburg Manor, Sleepy Hollow

Weekends through November 1

Historic Hudson Valley treats visitors in Sleepy Hollow to a walkable village experience that’s just in time for Halloween. Visitors can look forward to tarot readings, enchanting music, fire throwers, spooky shopping, and food and drink. P.S. Keep an eye out for the Headless Horseman while you’re there.

