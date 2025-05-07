5 Guided Spring Hikes for Seasonal Sights in the Hudson Valley

With the trees fully green again, it’s safe to say that spring is in full swing in the Hudson Valley. If you’re eager to get out and get active this season, head out for a self-guided hike on one of the region’s popular trails, or reserve your spot on one of these guided spring hikes for the ultimate look at the area’s flora and fauna. Whether you’re into birding, botanicals, or astronomy, these treks in the Valley will immerse you in the sights of spring.

Mohonk Preserve, Gardiner

May 10, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Join staff at the Mohonk Preserve in Gardiner for this slow-paced hike that explores the natural wonders of the Shawangunk Ridge. Many migratory birds return to the Hudson Valley in May for breeding season, including warblers, meadowlarks, bluebirds, and red-winged blackbirds. The hike is free for members and $15 for non-members.

Rockefeller State Park Preserve, Pleasantville

May 12, 8-10 p.m.

For this late-night hike, experience Rockefeller State Park Preserve after dark during this full moon expedition. Led by local experts, the four-mile hike follows carriage roads illuminated by the moonlight. Throughout the evening, take note of the overhead Flower Moon, and make sure to bring water, a flashlight, and closed-toed shoes. The hike can accommodate a maximum of 40 people at the price of $4 per person.

Mountain Top Arboretum, Tannersville

May 18, 10-11:30 a.m.

A popular spot for blooms and plants in the region, this guided spring hike kicks off at Mountain Top Arboretum in Tannersville. Join ethnoecologist Justin Wexler from Wild Hudson Valley to experience this walk through native history, ecology, and folklore. The hike will dive into the region’s indigenous cultures, flora, fauna, and ecosystems throughout the venue. Free for members, the hike costs $10 for non-members.

Mohonk Preserve, Gardiner

May 18, 2-5 p.m.

Another guided spring hike at Mohonk Preserve, this one explores the late season wildflowers that bloom mid-May. The hike is led by Michael Rider, a Mohonk Preserve volunteer, and will follow the forest and ridge to search for colorful blooms including the Canada Mayflower, Solomon’s Seal, Yellow Violet, Crowfoot, White Baneberry, and Pink Lady Slipper. The walk is free for members and $15 for non-members.

Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park, Carmel

May 31, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

At Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park in Carmel, this history-filled hike explores the Denny Mine. Join the Putnam History Museum to experience Fahnestock throughout the centuries, from the discovery of iron within the park to the roles the mine played during the Civil War to a last-ditch effort to revive iron mining at the location. The hike is moderately difficult, with tickets at $12 for members and $15 for non-members.

