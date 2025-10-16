These Guided Ghost Tours Offer Spooky Fun in the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is full of haunts and legends that come alive in spirit during the spookier months. From abandoned ruins to modern-day towns, there is plenty of opportunity to go off and ghost hunt on your own, but these guided tours provide the history, the evidence, and sometimes the right paranormal equipment to almost guarantee a ghost sighting or two in your neighborhood.

New York State Capitol Building, Albany

Duration: 50-60 minutes

Haunts to look for: demons, watchmen, and missing artists

If you’re interested in getting a closer look at the New York State Capitol Building, reserve a Capitol Hauntings Tour to explore the inside of the landmark structure. Running from October 1-31, the tour takes visitors through the halls and rooms of the building where lost murals and artists, the ghost of a night watchman who died in a fire, and a secret stone-carved demon holding a Capitol curse will raise the hairs on the back of their necks.

Hilton Albany Hotel, Albany

Duration: 90 minutes

Haunts to look for: ghosts of gangsters, night watchmen, and doomed lovers

Experience the Capital Region in a new light during evening ghost tours that pass by the State Capitol Building, State Supreme Court, and other local landmarks. Watch out for the ghosts of gangsters, a Capitol Building night watchman, bawdy women, and doomed lovers, among other spirits who are legendary haunts in downtown Albany. Test your courage at this nightly event that was named “Top Five Fall Events” in the Capitol District by Times Union.

Tarrytown Music Hall, Tarrytown

Duration: 45 minutes

Haunts to look for: ghosts of the Rockefellers and Vanderbilts

Built in 1885, the Tarrytown Music Hall has seen its fair share of famous Hudson Valley families such as the Rockefellers, Goulds, and Vanderbilts. A venue for presidents’ speeches and women’s suffrage rallies, the music hall has long since served as a vessel through which many people passed, and some didn’t leave. An official site of the Haunted History Trail of New York, the music hall has been investigated several times and has consistently shown paranormal activity.

The Pine Bush UFO & Paranormal Museum, Pine Bush

Duration: 120 minutes

Haunts to look for: haunts and paranormal activity in Pine Bush

Pine Bush is home to many unexplainable happenings in the Hudson Valley, and this museum seeks to answer questions on all things aliens, unusual sightings, and extra-terrestrial explorations. Embark on a Haunted History Lantern Tour to take a walking tour of the Pine Bush neighborhood in pursuit of ghosts and paranormal activity. Each tour concludes with Victorian-style tea and a short film with discussion at the French Connection Bakery just down the block from the museum.

Dubois Fort Visitor Center, New Paltz

Duration: 60 minutes

Haunts to look for: the ghosts of European settlers

Running from October 2-25, this guided tour of New Paltz’s historic Huguenot Street and historic burying ground immerses visitors in the Ulster County town’s history. Visit various gravestones throughout the tour, with some stretching back to the earliest generations of European settlers in New Paltz, and learn about colonial funeral practices, Victorian ideas surrounding death, and the evolution of gravestones in New York.

Napanoch

Duration: 90 minutes

Haunts to look for: paranormal activity

Known for its paranormal sightings, The Shanley has been featured on TV shows like Ghost Lab and Ghost Hunters. The hotel does guided ghost tours in the daytime and, if you’re brave enough, you can even stay the night as a part of the Paranormal Investigation Team, but beware, because visitors have reported rocking chairs rocking on their own, doors slamming, piano music, footsteps, and mysterious clock chimes while renting a room. Many have also seen shadows and apparitions, some of which can be experienced on the tour with the help of paranormal investigation equipment.

Sleepy Hollow

Duration: 120 minutes

Haunts to look for: ghost of Washington Irving

This evening lantern tour takes visitors on a two-hour-long journey through the famous Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, where they can see the final resting place of titans of industry like Andrew Carnegie, William Rockefeller, and the author of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Washington Irving. While admiring beautiful art, architecture, and cool cemetery symbolism, visitors will find their way by kerosene lantern light during evenings through November during the guided ghost tours.

