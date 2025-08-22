The Hudson Valley’s Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze Is Spooktacular

Started as a local celebration in 2005, The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson celebrates its 21st spookiversary in grand fashion this year, with even more pumpkins—there have been over 7,000 in years past—and more elaborate attractions than ever.

Each Blaze features intricate light sculptures and landscapes built entirely from lit, ornately carved pumpkins. Fan favorites like the Headless Horseman, Statue of Liberty, Pumpkin Planetarium, and the Pumpkin Bridge — née the “Pumpkin Zee Bridge” — are reconstructed yearly from gourds (as well as longer-lasting artificial “Funkins”), along with a rotating assortment of new designs. Additions of a New York cityscape and jellyfish walk-through, as well as upgraded galleries of pumpkin-y masterpieces and dinosaur skeletons have all proved popular.

Even so, Historic Hudson Valley assures that this year’s rendition of the Blaze is bigger, better, and more widespread than ever. When it comes to construction, a small team of local artists and Historic Hudson Valley staff make sure all the pumpkins get carved and constructed in a timely manor. Professional lighting ensures that repeat and new exhibits alike enchant guests throughout the season.

What’s New This Year

There are some big changes for the Blaze in 2025, so those interested should think about scoring tickets well in advance (and yes, they are on sale now). This year’s iteration runs for an impressive 52 nights, starting on September 12 and going through November 16.

Unsurprisingly, there are a number of new installations planned for the Hudson Valley in 2025. Visitors can behold intricate carvings of New York State landmarks, eye-popping classic video game icons, and a whimsical hillside Wizard of Oz scene that goes far beyond the rainbow. As per usual, the immersive experience will still include the all-original soundtrack attendees know and love, as well as theatrical lighting and special effects galore.

Along with the return of last year’s VIP experience the Gourd and Goblet Tavern, where visitors can enjoy sit-down service at a speakeasy-style 18th-century inn on the pumpkin trail, this year’s Blaze will feature the Headless Horseman’s Hideaway. The new VIP experience offers a family-friendly trailside stop with themed cocktails, snacks, and photo ops with the Horseman himself.

Dates and Tickets

Tickets for the Jack O’Lantern Blaze are available online now, and all proceeds benefit Historic Hudson Valley, a Tarrytown-based nonprofit educational organization that owns and operates a number of National Historic Landmarks in the region. Prospective attendees should note that advance tickets are required for admission, since no tickets will be sold onsite.

The event runs from September 12 to November 16, with tickets by time slot starting at $24 earlier in the season and ranging to $42 for popular time slots closer to Halloween. Timed entry and flex tickets are available for purchase as well, and the latter option allows visitors to attend any night they choose during the 2025 season. The Blaze is a rain-or-shine event, so flex passes may be a good option for anyone who doesn’t want to peruse pumpkins while the raindrops fall.

Want to keep the pumpkin party going? Head to the Blaze Shop on your way out for Blaze-themed merchandise like t-shirts and hats, along with snacks, drinks, and beer from Captain Lawrence for purchase.

The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze

Van Cortlandt Manor, 525 S Riverside Ave, Croton-on-Hudson

