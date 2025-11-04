What to Do in Goshen: Spend 24 Hours in the Village

Goshen is a cozy and picturesque spot in Orange County that’s perfect to stroll through as the leaves change colors. The area boasts local eateries like the Trailside Treats that’s open year-round, historic places to visit, and community events to explore like the Goshen Farmers Market.

As the spot slowly but surely becomes a hotter destination, it’s a dream location for a weekend day trip in the Hudson Valley. Check out our full-day itinerary for inspiration on what to do in the village. If you visit, don’t forget to tag us on Instagram!

9 a.m. – Treat yourself to a classic at Orange County Bagel Bakery

Two things scream New York: pizza and bagels. If you’re looking for a bagel fix, the Goshen location of this bagel franchise is a great choice. It serves bagels all day, and the rounds are a great base for a breakfast sandwich paired with your morning cup of coffee. According to the menu, the ham, sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich is a favorite at this local spot.

151 Greenwich Ave

845.294.2007

Like the Hudson Valley at large, Goshen leans into history, and this is no more apparent than at the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame. The museum first opened back in the 1950s to commemorate the New York roots and history of the harness racing sport and Standardbred horse. Spend time pursuing the vast collection of historical documents, photos, and videos. You can visit the galleries and gift shop between Tuesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages four to 12.

240 Main St

845.294.6330

Both a lunch and breakfast eatery, Howell’s Sunflower Café has options to fulfill any of your cravings. Focusing on healthy options and comfort food, this Goshen spot is great for dining in or taking out. For a classic lunch, try a strawberry salad with mixed greens and cucumbers, strawberries, cheese, walnuts, and balsamic glaze. For something different, dig into a burger, which includes classic beef, turkey, or veggie options. On the way out, pick up one of the smoothies, which often come in special weekly flavors.

18 W Main St

845.294.5561

With beautiful grounds, the Goshen Public Library is a great place to walk or have a picnic when the weather is nice. Indoors, though, the library focuses on events and content to connect the community. It has space for research, exploring historic materials, and traditional services. It also hosts numerous events for adults and families. (Check out the event page for upcoming happenings during your visit!) It also welcomes occasional theater performances by Cornerstone Theater Arts both indoors and outdoors depending on the season.

366 Main St

845.294.6606

4:30 p.m. – Stroll sections of the Heritage Trail in Goshen

This sprawling 15-mile trail was built on the former Erie Railroad main line and runs through Goshen, Chester, Monroe, and Harriman. You can find specific sections of the trail to walk along on the Heritage Trail online map. These paths are a great place to watch the leaves change color on the benches, bring your bike and pedal down the trails, or spot local wildlife. The Heritage Trail is also ideal for birdwatching; if you’re interested, you can use the Merlin Bird ID App to track birds you see and hear. When you’re done, stop by Trailside Treats, nestled right by one stop on the Heritage Trail, for some tasty ice cream.

6 p.m. – Dine and drink at Kelley Jean’s Restaurant

Kelley Jean’s is owned by Goshen native who has turned her dream into a reality. Her restaurant aims to serve global comfort food and create a standout experience. For a starter, try anything from Irish nachos to traditional wings. From there, round out the meal with a buffalo chicken salad, rigatoni a la vodka, or mushroom Swiss burger, plus a choice of side. Kelley Jean’s also sports a bar for a variety of alcoholic choices. Savor a glass of chardonnay or malbec, or inquire about the lineup of beers, ciders, and seltzers.

145 North Church St

845.294.1200

8 p.m. – Find comfort and personality at the Stagecoach Inn

The Stagecoach Inn is right in town and a stellar option for an overnight stay. It boasts five unique rooms, all of which have their own personality and amenities. The Margo, named after the longtime owner of the inn, has ample space, a fireplace, and views. The Dobbins, which is named after the property’s original owner, features a king bed and deluxe bath with a large walk-in shower. The Stagecoach Inn offers amenities like TVs, heating and cooling systems, and Wi-Fi.

268 Main St

845.294.5526

