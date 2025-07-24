6 Hudson Valley Glamping Destinations for Outdoor Getaways

Grab a friend and gear up for a glamorous outdoors overnight trip this summer. Instead of struggling to pitch a tent in the sticky summer heat, dealing with bug bites, and going to the bathroom in the great outdoors, try something the complete opposite: glamping.
If camping under the stars sounds appealing, but you can’t do without the little luxuries—a hot shower, say, or a soft bed— then glamping is definitely for you. And there’s no better place to enjoy nature with some upscale necessities than the Hudson Valley, where all sorts of options await. Here are a few of the best ones we’ve found this season.
Bellfire Farm
Roxbury
Is there anything cooler than sitting on a cedar floor in front of a free-standing fireplace? That can be your experience by booking the Bellfire Tipi. Or stay at the covered wagon (Cosmic Nomad) or the tiny house (the Birdhouse). All are located on 10 acres near state land, which make them perfect for stargazing. There’s also a floating deck on the property for picnicking or yoga sessions, and a four-person sauna.
Other Amenities: kitchenettes, firepits, composting toilets, solar showers, bedding, toiletries
Sleeps: two to four people
Pet Policy: pet friendly; up to two pets per stay for a fee
What You’ll Spend: $165-$200 per night
Gather Greene
Coxsackie
Head up to Coxsackie for a peaceful and serene visit to Gather Greene. The small cabins come with a king-size bed, outside deck area, walk-in rain shower, and mini fridge. What’s more, each cabin is in the middle of the woods with utmost privacy. Guests can take a stroll on the grounds, which boast over 100 acres, plus a pond, a field of wildflowers, mountain views, wooded paths, and more serene spots to highlight the space’s harmony with nature.
Other Amenities: heating and air conditioning, mini fridge, closet with full-length mirror, hair dryer, unobstructed picturesque window
Sleeps: two people
Pet Policy: pets welcome, limited to one per cabin for a fee
What You’ll Spend: $370 per night
Gatherwild Ranch
Germantown
Situated on the rolling hills of Columbia County, Gatherwild Ranch provides unique shelters for an unforgettable glamping experience. The Germantown destination offers eight accommodations, each uniquely designed to connect campers with nature. From farm animals and a gorgeous garden to saunas with a view, book a private tent and enjoy showers in the Moroccan-style bathhouse and dinners in the outdoor kitchen.
Other Amenities: farm animals, sauna, garden, camp store, free bike rentals, hammocks, egg collecting, rock painting, workshops, walking paths
Sleeps: three to six people
Pet Policy: dogs welcome, limited to one per tent for a fee
What You’ll Spend: $195-$315 per night
Postcard Cabins Eastern Catskills
Catskill
Set aside your phone for a day or two and reconnect with nature in Greene County. If the need to contact someone arises, the cabins do have Wi-Fi, but use the cellphone lockbox to forget all about the rest of the world. Guests can savor the feeling of the sun beaming down in the morning in these tiny and quaint cabins in the great outdoors. Each space includes a firepit, kitchen and dishware, and more camping essentials.
Other Amenities: nearby Kaaterskill Falls, hiking trails, queen bed, shower, two-burner stove, chairs and picnic tables, sink and drinking water, leash line
Sleeps: up to four campers
Pet Policy: dogs allowed for a $50 fee
What You’ll Spend: from $196 per night
The STAY at Liberty Farms
Ghent
This glamping site encourages visitors to “retreat, rendezvous, and revel.” With 10 luxury canvas cabins surrounding a central lodge, The STAY is your new favorite outdoor oasis. Camp here to be surrounded by hundreds of acres of organic Liberty Farms land just minutes from the town of Hudson. Spend the day hanging out in lounge areas, cooking in the communal kitchen facilities, or browsing goods at the camp store.
Other Amenities: king-sized beds, heat, ensuite bathrooms, rain showers, flushable toilets, Adirondack chairs, fans, mini fridges
Sleeps: two people
Pet Policy: dogs welcome for a fee
What You’ll Spend: $196.87 per night
Treetopia
Catskill
This isn’t your parents’ campground. Instead, Treetopia gives you plenty of luxe glamping options, including AirStreams kitted out with full baths and kitchens and A/C, as well as A-frame cabins and canvas tents. Swim in the pool, hike, walk your dog, or just relax in front of your lodgings. You can hook your own RV at Treetopia, too.
Other Amenities: Public restrooms with indoor/outdoor showers and toilets, small grocery store, a game room with a pool table, arcade games, sofas for TV watching
Sleeps: Depends on what you book. Tents are good for two people, while the jumbo AirStream sleeps seven comfortably.
Pet Policy: Accommodates most pets
What You’ll Spend: from $65–$400 per night
