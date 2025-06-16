8 Free Summer Events for Families in the Hudson Valley

Summer is here this Friday, meaning school’s out, camp is on, and kids are restless in the Hudson Valley. When the heat gets to be too much to just lounge around the house on weekends this season, take the whole family to these free summer events around the region. Movie nights, riverside festivals, music sessions, and more are the family-friendly festivities to bookmark on your calendar this June, July, and August.

Tricentennial Park, Albany

Through July 17, Thursdays at 4:30 p.m.

The City of Albany’s free summer concert series Alive at Five takes place every Thursday now through July 17 at Tricentennial Park. Catch distinguished national, regional, and local talent on the stage in downtown Albany with the whole family. Concerts kick off at 4:30 p.m. and run until 8 p.m., with no show on July 3.

Riedlbauer’s Resort, Round Top

June 21-22, 12-8 p.m.

Fans of Oktoberfest won’t want to miss Bavarian Summer Fest at Riedlbauer’s Resort. The two-day event features live music from bands Alpine Squeeze, Die Schlauberger, and Gregory and His Band, along with plenty of food, drinks, dancing, and other family-friendly activities.

Taconic State Park, Copake Falls

June 28, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Summer swimming is finally open on weekdays at Taconic State Park in Copake Falls. The Columbia County venue hosts this free Summer Bash and Splash with swimming, a bicycle safety presentation, and food trucks. Jump into Ore Pit Pond, learn more about the park, play some lawn games, and visit the town to see what’s new.

Upper Landing Park, Poughkeepsie

June 28, July 12, July 26, August 9

Can’t make it to the drive-in? No problem! Movies Under the Walkway are just as fun, with great views to boot. The film screenings are appropriate for all ages, and this year’s lineup includes Moana 2, Paddington in Peru, Despicable Me 4, and Minecraft Movie. Movie nights are sunshine only with no rain dates, and free parking is available at the Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum and Poughkeepsie Train Station.

Storm King Art Center, New Windsor

July 4, August 1

Explore a 500-acre outdoor museum this summer during a Free First Friday at Storm King Art Center. The expansive, large-scale sculpture park is the perfect place to discover art, have a picnic, and try arts and crafts for kids. On July 4 and August 1, sign up for a tour of the site, or check out the children and families programming for additional activities.

Downtown Nyack

July 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This rain-or-shine street fair takes place on Main, Broadway, and Cedar Streets in downtown Nyack. Browse over 300 exhibitors and vendors ranging from home décor to handmade goods, then sample foods from Nyack’s outdoor cafes and restaurants. The fair promises free summer fun for the whole family.

Kingsland Point Park, Sleepy Hollow

July 19, 12-4 p.m.

Calling all mermaids! The Sleepy Hollow Mermaid Festival is back for 2025 at Kingsland Point Park. The community celebration encourages Hudson River access and education in Westchester County, connecting residents with the river today so that all can be a part of its future. Come dressed as mermaids and participate in the land or water parade.

Academy Street Historic District

August 24, 12-6:30 p.m.

This free summer music event on Poughkeepsie’s Academy Street and beyond invites everyone out for live tunes. Participants are encouraged to stroll the streets and see musicians and performers on the various porches. Catch all genres of music, food trucks, and community spirit in Dutchess County.

