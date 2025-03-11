Subscribe
7 Free Spring Events for Families in the Hudson Valley

Street fairs, farmers’ markets, egg hunts, and more free spring events offer family-friendly fun to usher in the season.

Photo by Juho Luomala on Unsplash

If the melting snow and rising temperatures weren’t proof enough, spring is just around the corner in the region. With the season of rebirth comes sunny forecasts, longer days, and restless kids. If your family is eager to get outside this season and celebrate the end of winter in style, check out these free spring events that run the gamut from colorful fairs to festive egg hunts in the Hudson Valley.

Family Free Night

Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum, Poughkeepsie
March 16, April 13, May 18

Come play at Poughkeepsie’s Mid-Hudson Discover Museum throughout the spring during Family Free Night. The museum will be open late, and admission is free for the evening so everyone in the family can enjoy the wonders of the destination.

Easter Egg Hunt

Airport Park, Mahopac
April 12, 12 p.m.

Hop over to Airport Park in Mahopac to visit with the Easter Bunny and celebrate the arrival of spring. The Town of Carmel Recreation and Parks Department hosts this free Easter egg hunt for residents in early April. Enjoy a live DJ; a lunch of hot dogs, cookies, juice, and more; and an egg hunt with special prizes.

SpringFest Street Fair

Downtown Nyack
April 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Nyack’s annual SpringFest is the best way to kick off the season in Rockland County. The free spring event presented by the Nyack Chamber of Commerce includes over 200 vendors who specialize in everything from jewelry to antiques to collectibles. The event also features live entertainment, great food, and outdoor dining.

Hudson Farmers’ Market

Columbia St, Hudson
Starting April 19, every Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Hudson Famers’ Market, now in its 27th season, begins its main season outdoor market on April 19. As Columbia County’s largest and longest running farmers’ market, the destination features local growers and creators offering the healthiest and tastiest foods to shop this spring.

Earthfest

Boscobel House & Gardens, Garrison
April 26, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Catch Boscobel House and Gardens in bloom this April during Earthfest. In celebration of Earth Day and spring, the Garrison venue waives all admission fees so that everyone can enjoy the historic site. Shop a local makers’ market, explore the iconic grounds, and meet with local organizations to learn more about composting, zero waste, thrifting, and more ways to help the local environment.

Treecycle 2025

Stanley Deming Park, Warwick
April 26, 1-5 p.m.

Warwick’s free Earth Day event, Treecycle is back for 2025 with art, community, and environment awareness. Browse art installations and activities, catch live performances, and visit information booths for details on local sustainability initiatives in the Warwick Valley. For the kids, Arm of the Sea Puppet Theater presents a special show during the event.

Albany Tulip Festival

Washington Park, Albany
May 10-11

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Upstate Explorer (@518exploring)

An annual favorite in the Capital Region, the Albany Tulip Festival is a must-see event. The festival takes place over Mother’s Day weekend at Washington Park, so it’s the perfect activity to enjoy with the family. Come out to see over 140,000 tulips in bloom, along with musical performances, a Tulip Queen coronation, vendors, and children’s activities.

