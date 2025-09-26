8 Free Family-Friendly Activities in the Hudson Valley This Fall

Looking to enjoy autumn in the region without spending a ton of money? You’re in luck! We’ve rounded up some of the Hudson Valley’s free family-friendly activities that make the most of the season. From craft-making events to live music performances to harvest festivals, the Valley has it all for the best deal — and all you have to do is gas up the car!

Taconic State Park, Copake Falls

October 11, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dee & Lee in their RV (@deeleerv)

- Advertisement -

Taconic State Park’s second annual family-friendly event, Autumn in the Park celebrates the change of the season in style among the turning leaves. With pumpkin painting, cornhole, face painting, photo opportunities, guided hikes, games, crafts, and more, the whole day meshes the best of the region’s nature with fun seasonal activities.

Greenhouse Cidery, Chatham

October 11, 12–9 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by thegreenhousecidery (@thegreenhousecidery)

Head to Columbia County for Flannel Fest at Greenhouse Cidery at the Chatham Berry Farm. The free-to-attend harvest fest focuses on flannel, so make sure you come dressed for the family-friendly occasion to match other partygoers. Live music from Pony in the Pancake and Christina Abbott and food from Yummy Kitchen, Supreme Soft Serve Ice Cream, and Creme de la Creme Cream Puffs are fun activities for the whole family, so make sure to drink cider, wear flannel, and be merry.

Chester

October 11-12, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugar Loaf, NY — Artisan Hamlet (@sugarloafnewyork)

An annual affair in the hamlet of Sugar Loaf, this fall festival has been a fan-favorite for decades. The two-day event is fun for the whole family, with unique artisan shops, plenty of vendors, family-friendly activities like face painting, a petting zoo, a bouncy house, a kids’ zone, food trucks, a beer garden and wine bar, live music, a witches parade, and fall décor galore. This one is for the furry friends, too, as all dogs are welcome!

Stormville Airport, Stormville

October 11-12, November 1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Mercurio (@cinfulcrafts)

The seasonal Stormville Flea Market is gearing up for its fall markets, with events in October and November to close out the year. Taking place at the Stormville Airport, the event attracts shoppers from near and far to browse hundreds of vendors, discover something new, and enjoy good eats from local food trucks. With free parking and admission, it’s hard to find a reason not to check it out.

- Advertisement -

Albany Institute of History & Art, Albany

October 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Boutin (@sjhalvorson)

Explore the Albany Institute of History & Art this October on Family Free Day for an informational lesson that you can’t put a price on. Dive into the culture, past, and art of the upper Hudson Valley at this Capital Region museum in downtown Albany. Along with your free admission, walk through galleries, tour the museum, and shop the store for merch.

Main Street, Kerhonkson

October 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerhonkson Vintage Collective (@kerhonksonvintagecollective)

If thrifting is your jam, this vintage market is a can’t-miss fall event in Kerhonkson. Hosted by Mill and Main and The Flying Goose, the event is free and family-friendly and features vintage clothing, accessories, and home decor from a handful of local vendors, including Pink Clementine, Miss Kerhampton, and Canapé Vintage. If you’re not shopping, just join in on the fun for food, drinks, and music courtesy of DJ Rust Records.

Pete & Toshi Seeger Riverfront Park, Beacon

October 19, 12-5 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Beacon Sloop Club (@beaconsloopclub)

Just in time for Halloween, the Beacon Sloop Club’s annual Pumpkin Festival returns to the riverfront this October. With two solar-powered music stages — one dedicated just to children — the event features live music, numerous food and craft vendors, environmental nonprofits, and a bunch of free, family-friendly activities for kids. Also, hop on the Woody Guthrie, the Beacon Sloop Club’s boat, for free sails from the Beacon Harbor.

Downtown Nyack

October 25, 5:30 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nyack Chamber of Commerce (@nyackchamber)

Nyack’s annual Halloween Parade is haunting the streets of Downtown Nyack once again. Join in on the free fun the weekend before the spooky holiday, and make sure to register for the costume contest for your chance to win a cash prize. Along with fabulous floats and ghoulish getups, the event will feature live music and other entertainment, and, of course, plenty of candy.

Related: An Insider’s Guide to October Events in the Hudson Valley