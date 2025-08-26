Cash in on Free Days at These Hudson Valley Museums and Sites

Skip the trip to the MoMA and instead enjoy art and history at local destinations throughout the Hudson Valley. From modern art installations to science and discovery, the region’s museums offer something for everyone, and enjoying them has never been easier than on free days. Whether you’re balling on a budget or just a sucker for a good deal, bookmark these weekly and monthly days to visit a local hotspot for a dose of culture.

Beacon

Free days: last Sunday of each month

Located in a former Nabisco box-printing facility, this modern art museum showcases work from the 1960s to the present as well as special exhibitions. Since its opening in 2003, Dia Beacon has been an important part of regional culture for its art and public and educational programming. While members and Beacon and Newburgh residents always receive free admission, Hudson Valley residents can enter for free on the last Sunday of each month.

Hudson

Free days: select Saturdays of each month

In Columbia County, the FASNY Museum of Firefighting is the world’s largest firefighting museum, with a premier collection of firefighting equipment, apparatus, artwork, artifacts, and interactive exhibits. The Hudson destination is home to historic vehicles that were used in the field, from 18th-century carts to diesel-powered tankers. Check this museum’s calendar for monthly Super Saturdays when admission is free, like September’s Dalmatian Day.

Yonkers

Free days: first Friday of each month

For art, science, and history all in one place, head to Hudson River Museum in Yonkers. Here, there is so much to explore, from historic architecture to art exhibitions to a planetarium. Admission is always free for members and children under three, but anyone else can come at the beginning of the month to cash in on free first Fridays.

Poughkeepsie

Free days: third Sunday of each month, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Right on the banks of the Hudson River, the Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum is perfect for families. With a mission to empower children and their families, this museum features exhibits that focus on early literacy, art, STEM, health, and the local community. Kids can let loose at the Imagination Station or learn about STEM with hands-on activities in the Science Center. The museum is open late each third Sunday of the month for Family Free Night, which lasts from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Hudson

Free days: third Thursday of each month

The original artist studio and home of Hudson River School painter Frederic Church, Olana State Historic Site is the crown jewel of Hudson. Perched atop a verdant hill, the 19th-century structure encompasses 250 acres of one of the most intact and well-preserved artistic environments in the nation. Organized by The Olana Partnership, the site hosts free monthly tours and programs on the third Thursday of each month.

New Windsor

Free days: first Friday of each month, June-August

Because this 500-acre sculpture park is an outdoor museum, Storm King Art Center only hosts its free days during the summer months. The Orange County destination’s permanent collection consists of dozens of large-scale sculptures and site-specific commissions under the open sky, with temporary exhibits throughout the year. Bookmark the first Friday of each month from June through August to enjoy the art center yourself next summer.

Hyde Park

Free days: select holidays

In Hyde Park, Vanderbilt Mansion was built by one of the first families of wealth in the United States. From the well-manicured grounds to the mansion itself designed as a seasonal residence for Frederick and Louise Vanderbilt, this Dutchess County gem is worth a visit in any season. While Vanderbilt doesn’t host regular free days, the historic site has a list of days throughout the year – mostly on holidays – when admission fees are waved.

